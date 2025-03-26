SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen an Attack Plan'

The Atlantic has published a follow-up to yesterday's story after that site's editor was among the recipients of a Signal chat, along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, DNI Tulsi Gabbard and NSA Mike Waltz.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noticed that "war plans" has become "attack plans":

The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT “war plans.”



This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin. pic.twitter.com/atGrDd2ymr — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 26, 2025

After that, Hegseth took to X to dispute that what was released were "war plans" OR "attack plans":

Here's Hegseth's full post if you can't see it all above:

So, let’s me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called “war plans” and those “plans” include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information. Those are some really s****y war plans. This only proves one thing: Jeff Goldberg has never seen a war plan or an “attack plan” (as he now calls it). Not even close. As I type this, my team and I are traveling the INDOPACOM region, meeting w/ Commanders (the guys who make REAL “war plans”) and talking to troops. We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes.

The Democrats and media will continue to chew on this one until the next outrage-du-jour about the Trump administration is created.

