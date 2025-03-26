Domestic Terrorists Are Running Wild: Democrats Don't Care, But You Can Join Us...
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About...
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechl...
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WAT...
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After...
VIP
Of Course! Seattle Mayor Tries to Make City's Massive Revenue Shortfall About Trump
Party of None: Victor Davis Hanson Says the Democrats 'Are Trying To Put...
The Horrible Things X Users Would Rather Do Than Attend a Town Hall...
Conspiracy Clowns: Sunny Hostin and Don Lemon Know Why Trump is Dismantling the...
Variety: Disney Hired Social Media Guru to Save 'Snow White' from Rachel Zegler
VIP
UK Veteran Jailed Over Facebook Comments 'Stirring Up Racial Hatred'
Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'
Yes, Jasmine Crockett’s Greg Abbott ‘Hot Wheels’ Busing Explanation Was a Lie -...
Cybersecurity Firm Has Been 'Made Aware' of an Employee Keying a Tesla Cybertruck

SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen an Attack Plan'

Doug P. | 12:25 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

The Atlantic has published a follow-up to yesterday's story after that site's editor was among the recipients of a Signal chat, along with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, DNI Tulsi Gabbard and NSA Mike Waltz.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noticed that "war plans" has become "attack plans":

After that, Hegseth took to X to dispute that what was released were "war plans" OR "attack plans":

Here's Hegseth's full post if you can't see it all above:

So, let’s me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called “war plans” and those “plans” include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information. 

Those are some really s****y war plans. 

This only proves one thing: Jeff Goldberg has never seen a war plan or an “attack plan” (as he now calls it). Not even close. 

As I type this, my team and I are traveling the INDOPACOM region, meeting w/ Commanders (the guys who make REAL “war plans”) and talking to troops.  

We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes.

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

The Democrats and media will continue to chew on this one until the next outrage-du-jour about the Trump administration is created. 

***

Related:

Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'

Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH)
justmindy
Texas Rep Channels 007, Storms Taxpayer-Funded Trans Conference at UT Austin, Left Speechless
justmindy
Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'
Doug P.
'Entire Story Was Another Hoax': Karoline Leavitt and Mike Waltz Weigh In After The Atlantic's Update
Doug P.
It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Domestic Terrorists Are Running Wild: Democrats Don't Care, But You Can Join Us to Fight Them
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Kennedy Serves Up a Receipt-Filled Roast, Leaves Radical Dem Witness Seething (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement