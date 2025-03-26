Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'

SecDef Pete Hegseth Says The Atlantic's Latest Proves 'Jeff Goldberg Has Never Seen...
Doug P. | 11:39 AM on March 26, 2025

As you know, Jeffery Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, was for some reason among the people who received text messages on a Signal app discussion related to Defense Department operations. White House press secretary this morning called The Atlantic's story about it "another hoax" from the media while the Democrats are calling for resignations. 

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is among the Democrats now demanding Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz's resignations in X posts sent from their fainting couches: 

Warner's leaked "Russia collusion" texts came back to bite him after that post, but the self-awareness checks kept on coming when the senator from Virginia went on CNBC for a chat with Joe Kernen.

The CNBC host reminded Sen. Warner about some of the things that happened under the previous administration that the Democrats didn't seem to have very much to say about at the time (video via @WesternLensman): 

It's refreshing to see a Democrat get a little pushback during an interview once in a while:

Nope, he wasn't expecting that whatsoever. 

That was Warner's reaction, and Biden's reaction was to either walk away from questions about it or check his watch.

