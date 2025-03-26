Watch Sen. Mark Warner's Face When CNBC Host Delivered a Brutal Reminder About Biden Era 'Accountability'

As you know, Jeffery Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, was for some reason among the people who received text messages on a Signal app discussion related to Defense Department operations. White House press secretary this morning called The Atlantic's story about it "another hoax" from the media while the Democrats are calling for resignations.

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner is among the Democrats now demanding Pete Hegseth and Mike Waltz's resignations in X posts sent from their fainting couches:

When the stakes are this high, incompetence is not an option.



Pete Hegseth should resign.



Mike Waltz should resign. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 25, 2025

Warner's leaked "Russia collusion" texts came back to bite him after that post, but the self-awareness checks kept on coming when the senator from Virginia went on CNBC for a chat with Joe Kernen.

The CNBC host reminded Sen. Warner about some of the things that happened under the previous administration that the Democrats didn't seem to have very much to say about at the time (video via @WesternLensman):

"You remember the Biden administration started with the biggest F up in history with Afghanistan and 13 dead Americans. Let's not get too sanctimonious and high and mighty about screwing up."… pic.twitter.com/HXFS6afntc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025

It's refreshing to see a Democrat get a little pushback during an interview once in a while:

Warner’s face … he was not expecting this. You can tell.



He’s such a worm. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 26, 2025

Nope, he wasn't expecting that whatsoever.

Nobody was fired for Afghanistan.



13 American soldiers and many Afghans lost their lives. Biden called it an "extraordinary success". — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 26, 2025

This is Warner’s reaction to this being brought up: pic.twitter.com/KZb9II2ckR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2025

That was Warner's reaction, and Biden's reaction was to either walk away from questions about it or check his watch.