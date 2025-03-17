'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and...
CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In M...
Sudden Constitutional Scholar Jake Tapper Says Trump Cannot Nullify Biden's Autopen Pardon...
LOL, Oh NO! Politico Laments that Trump Is Getting the 'Cold Shoulder' From...
'Dictator S**t': Aaron Rupar Drops New Narrative in Response to Trump's Nullification of...
That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once...
Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African...
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S....
'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows
Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels...

Eating Their Own: Communists at Jacobin Resurrect Old Article to Target Barack Obama's Legacy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on March 17, 2025
Oh No Popcorn meme

The circular firing squads on the left and in the Democrat Party are only just beginning. Trump has only been in office for a couple of months and already AOC and John Fetterman are fighting, every leftist in the world -- specifically those in Hollywood -- hates Chuck Schumer, and former Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is enjoying some delicious schadenfreude with her erstwhile colleagues over their hypocrisy about the filibuster. 

Advertisement

It's only a matter of time before AOC and the left's 'new hotness' Jasmine Crockett have a showdown and whoa Nellie, there are going to be some fireworks when that happens. 

Amis all of this chaos on the left, we're not sure why the communists at Jacobin decided to resurrect a four-year-old article blasting Barack Obama and his legacy, but maybe they were thinking (as The Cranberries once said), 'Everyone else is doing it so why can't we?'

By the way, when we call the writers at Jacobin 'communists,' that's not us trying to insult them. That's what they say about themselves. They use the word 'socialists,' but they celebrate communism on their website pretty much every day, including regular paeans to Vladimir Lenin. Even MSNBC's Chris Hayes (or is that Rachel Maddow?) called them far-left extremists. He meant it as a compliment.

These communist tendencies are on full display in the 2021 article that Jacobin pushed on Twitter yesterday. They blast Obama for having a lavish party during Covid, but they blast the lavishness, not the hypocrisy. They HATE that he has luxury estates in Martha's Vinyard AND Hawaii, of course, which they call 'tumors.' And they rip him for tanking Bernie Sanders' presidential aspirations. But here is the crux of their criticism in calling Obama 'one of the worst ex-presidents ever':

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We wouldn’t expect Obama, a centrist, to become a convert to socialism in his late middle age (though as a young person he did attend the Socialist Scholars Conference). But as a liberal he’s been badly deficient, squandering his considerable public platform and influence, providing little leadership on any of the major issues of the day, like income inequality, voter suppression, and climate change. Instead, when he’s not actively agitating against social and environmental progress, he’s been lounging on the Vineyard and on Branson’s yacht.

Hey, great news, Jacobin. Obama DID get involved in these issues in the 2024 campaign. How'd that work out for you and your pet causes that no one in America cares about? 

We have to agree that this was just plain weird. But if Jacobin saw fit to boost this tirade yesterday, we're more than happy to drag them for it. 

Hilariously, many on the left were ALSO more than happy to pile on Obama. 

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. Delicious. 

Then, of course, there were those on the left who were BIG mad that Jacobin would go after the man who many Democrats still consider a hero. 

Guess how they framed their arguments. 

Oh, this is getting really good. LOL. It's good to know that they don't only shout 'racism' at Republicans at the drop of a hat. They do that to each other, too. 

All the while, conservatives just sat back and enjoyed the carnage. 

We're gonna need some popcorn to go with that milkshake. 

Advertisement

They LOVED it when Obama said, 'I have a pen and a phone.' 

We wonder how they're feeling about Trump's pen and phone these days. 

OOF. 

To be clear, we cannot confirm that this happened even though everyone thinks that this happened

Whew. Tough crowd. 

We're not sure why Jacobin decided that yesterday would be a great time to resurrect their diatribe against Obama for not being communist enough for them, but we hope they do this some more with other old articles. 

Advertisement

It'll be great for more laughs at the left's expense.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA COMMUNISTS LEFTISTS LEGACY SOCIALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CLEAR Patterns Emerging: DataRepublican Unmasks Swatting Patterns of Popular Righties In MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
'Whole Lot of Crazy!' Catherine Herridge Shares Previous FBI Inclusivity Guide and YIKES
Doug P.
JD Vance Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Simplifying WHY Trump Deported Venezuelans and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’
Aaron Walker
Sudden Constitutional Scholar Jake Tapper Says Trump Cannot Nullify Biden's Autopen Pardons
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement