VIP
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own...
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy...
VIP
'O Shame! Where Is Thy Blush?' Shakespeare's Birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon to Be 'Deco...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to...
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...
Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates...
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT...
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk...

Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion

Eric V.
Eric V. | 5:30 PM on March 16, 2025

Oh, how times have changed. When Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman first arrived in Washington, the Democrats just loved the guy. The suitless rebel was the golden boy of the party's progressive wing. At first, the charismatic Carhartt-clad freshman was everything the party had hoped he would be, but that didn't last long. Shortly after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, Fetterman did the unthinkable. He committed what may be the greatest of mortal sins against liberal acceptance. He thought for himself.

Advertisement

As it turned out, Fetterman was not the Borg-like loyal statist soldier the Democrats expected him to be. He rejected the hive mind thinking of the far left and dared publicly express his own opinions. He dared to support Israel's right to self-defense. 

As Fetterman was televised nationally on the roof of his home in Braddock, PA, proudly waving an Israeli flag as protesters in the streets below chanted 'From the river to the sea,' the leftist love began to fade. By Christmas, the far left of the party had seen enough. John had gone too far, traveling to Florida to meet with then-President-Elect Donald Trump. The love they once felt had turned to disdain.

Suddenly, Republicans rallied behind the embattled Senator. Some wondered if the events in the Middle East had red-pilled him. A quick check of his voting record debunked the thought. He votes far more like Mazie Hirono than he does Rand Paul. No matter, John was causing 'The Squad' and other statist Dems to lose their minds, and that was enough.

After the inauguration, things calmed down as the Democrats became hyper-focused on resistance. No matter how annoyed they were with Fetterman, it didn't compare to the visceral hate they harbored for Trump and company.

The left's ire has once again reached Fetterman. With the exception of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Fetterman is taking more blame than anyone over the passage of the continuing resolution that avoided a government shutdown this past Friday. Fetterman was not a supporter of the CR and explained the logic behind his vote.

Recommended

Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

His explanation fell on deaf ears, and House Democrats have been screeching like harpies since the passage of the CR, none more loudly than 'Crazy Eyes' herself, AOC.

As they say, it's the empty can that rattles the most.

They also say that no matter how far apart people may be politically, there is always common ground to be found. There's always something that folks can agree on. It seems there's one thing that the progressive Fetterman and just about every Republican in the country agree on. We couldn't care less about what AOC has to say.

Fetterman questioned AOC's willingness to deny many federal workers a paycheck while she gets to keep her own, especially since she has offered no solutions beyond her trademark incessant complaining.

Advertisement

Sen. John  Fetterman (D-Pa.) fired back at “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her criticism of Senate Democrats like him who are backing the GOP spending bill that will avoid a government shutdown.

Fetterman — who has increasingly broken with Democratic ranks to side with President Trump on key issues — said Ocasio-Cortez and other lefty lawmakers calling for the Senate to block a bill that would fund the government through Sept. 30, don’t have a viable option to prevent a shutdown either.

“I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this,” Fetterman told The Hill Friday when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Senate Dems who vote to advance the bill are betraying their House colleagues who voted against it.

“I’m going to stand on what I happen to believe is the right thing to do but ask her, ‘What’s the exit plan once we shut the government down?’ What about all the millions of Americans who are going to have their lives damaged?” he said.

“What about the ones that won’t have any paycheck? She’ll have her paycheck, though.”

'I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this.'

Now that's an epic Senatorial smackdown!

Advertisement

Make no mistake—Fetterman is a progressive, but he's also a free thinker who has yet to succumb to the far left's hive-mind mentality.

AOC and the statist left hate Trump with a passion, and they would gladly see America lose if it denied Trump a win. It's who they are. It's who she is.

Luckily, less and less Americans, including John Fetterman, care what she has to say.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER FILIBUSTER HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE DEMOCRATS HOUSE GOP MAZIE HIRONO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy Test
justmindy
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John Fetterman (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own Hypocrisy
justmindy
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution
Amy Curtis
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy Amy Curtis
Advertisement