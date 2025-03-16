Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion

Oh, how times have changed. When Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman first arrived in Washington, the Democrats just loved the guy. The suitless rebel was the golden boy of the party's progressive wing. At first, the charismatic Carhartt-clad freshman was everything the party had hoped he would be, but that didn't last long. Shortly after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, Fetterman did the unthinkable. He committed what may be the greatest of mortal sins against liberal acceptance. He thought for himself.

Advertisement

As it turned out, Fetterman was not the Borg-like loyal statist soldier the Democrats expected him to be. He rejected the hive mind thinking of the far left and dared publicly express his own opinions. He dared to support Israel's right to self-defense.

As Fetterman was televised nationally on the roof of his home in Braddock, PA, proudly waving an Israeli flag as protesters in the streets below chanted 'From the river to the sea,' the leftist love began to fade. By Christmas, the far left of the party had seen enough. John had gone too far, traveling to Florida to meet with then-President-Elect Donald Trump. The love they once felt had turned to disdain.

Suddenly, Republicans rallied behind the embattled Senator. Some wondered if the events in the Middle East had red-pilled him. A quick check of his voting record debunked the thought. He votes far more like Mazie Hirono than he does Rand Paul. No matter, John was causing 'The Squad' and other statist Dems to lose their minds, and that was enough.

After the inauguration, things calmed down as the Democrats became hyper-focused on resistance. No matter how annoyed they were with Fetterman, it didn't compare to the visceral hate they harbored for Trump and company.

The left's ire has once again reached Fetterman. With the exception of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Fetterman is taking more blame than anyone over the passage of the continuing resolution that avoided a government shutdown this past Friday. Fetterman was not a supporter of the CR and explained the logic behind his vote.

My YES vote is *not* an endorsement of this deeply flawed CR.



My YES vote is 💯 about refusing to shut our government down.



I refuse to punish working families and plunge millions of Americans into chaos.



I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever vote to shut our government down. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 14, 2025

His explanation fell on deaf ears, and House Democrats have been screeching like harpies since the passage of the CR, none more loudly than 'Crazy Eyes' herself, AOC.

As they say, it's the empty can that rattles the most.

AOC: "I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal. And this is not just about Progressive Democrats. It's across the board, the entire party." pic.twitter.com/oBfRcaC8GF — Winter’s Politics 🖤 (@WintersPolitics) March 14, 2025

They also say that no matter how far apart people may be politically, there is always common ground to be found. There's always something that folks can agree on. It seems there's one thing that the progressive Fetterman and just about every Republican in the country agree on. We couldn't care less about what AOC has to say.

Fetterman rips AOC for criticizing Dems backing bill preventing government shutdown https://t.co/FlOYcUKaHv pic.twitter.com/4VXh82pGlb — New York Post (@nypost) March 15, 2025

Fetterman questioned AOC's willingness to deny many federal workers a paycheck while she gets to keep her own, especially since she has offered no solutions beyond her trademark incessant complaining.

Advertisement

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) fired back at “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her criticism of Senate Democrats like him who are backing the GOP spending bill that will avoid a government shutdown. Fetterman — who has increasingly broken with Democratic ranks to side with President Trump on key issues — said Ocasio-Cortez and other lefty lawmakers calling for the Senate to block a bill that would fund the government through Sept. 30, don’t have a viable option to prevent a shutdown either. “I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this,” Fetterman told The Hill Friday when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that Senate Dems who vote to advance the bill are betraying their House colleagues who voted against it. “I’m going to stand on what I happen to believe is the right thing to do but ask her, ‘What’s the exit plan once we shut the government down?’ What about all the millions of Americans who are going to have their lives damaged?” he said. “What about the ones that won’t have any paycheck? She’ll have her paycheck, though.”

'I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this.'

Now that's an epic Senatorial smackdown!

The democrats are imploding. They are pointing fingers at each other for letting the car pass. AOC is the most vocal. She wants both Schumer's job and to be POTUS. Fetterman claps back at AOC. All of a sudden Democrats love the fillibuster. Trump is just sitting back enjoying. pic.twitter.com/jojaxkTc94 — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

Who knew that post-stroke John Fetterman would turn out to be the smartest elected Democrat? Seriously. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 14, 2025

It just goes to prove that @AOC ‘s hatred for Trump is more important to her than the American People. — Colton (@BurninKaya) March 15, 2025

Make no mistake—Fetterman is a progressive, but he's also a free thinker who has yet to succumb to the far left's hive-mind mentality.

AOC and the statist left hate Trump with a passion, and they would gladly see America lose if it denied Trump a win. It's who they are. It's who she is.

Luckily, less and less Americans, including John Fetterman, care what she has to say.