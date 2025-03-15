Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands...
'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem...
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at...
VIP
'This Account Is a Riot'! 'Democratic Wins' Cheers on 'Huge' Anti-Trump Protest at...
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump...
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a...
What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay'...
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education...
Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...

Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching Halt

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on March 15, 2025
Townhall Media

The era has passed when Democrats could freely lob accusations of 'ableism' and 'bigotry' at Republicans for accurately noting the challenges John Fetterman faced while stepping into his Senate role. Now, as Fetterman refuses to toe the line with every Democratic outburst, the Left has turned on him, flooding his comment sections with vitriol.

Advertisement

Here are just a few of the many examples: 

No one likes him ANYMORE! Wow, that's quite a statement. Not even his kids or his Mom or Dad?

Wow! A traitor? That is some loaded language.

Recommended

Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy
Advertisement

They are already threatening his job.

When the Left starts comparing him to Trump, they are full out spiraling.

Oh, you mean Kyrsten Sinema, the one who saved the hides of every Democrat in Congress? The one with the maturity to see that killing the filibuster would eventually boomerang back on her party? Being a legislator like Sinema is a genuine honor. Too bad the Democrats are too shortsighted to admit it.

The Democrats are really going through it.

Now, Trump leads a cult. Yesterday, he was Hitler.

Advertisement

Now, the hoodies and shorts aren't very professional, but this was not a nice thing to say. At all.

This one really thought they were clever. Not only did they do a spin on 'Republican' to add 'thug' (see what they did there), but they also got in a comparison to Manchin. That's some big brain activity right there. Heh.

Finally, the most unhinged Democrats openly wished for his demise. These individuals are not sane. They’re not the kind of people ordinary Americans can coexist with.

Tags: BUDGET DEMOCRAT JOE MANCHIN KYRSTEN SINEMA PENNSYLVANIA JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at Iowa Town Hall (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands in This Podcast Clip
Amy Curtis
'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem Lawfare Backfire
Doug P.
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit
Doug P.
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the Filibuster
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War justmindy
Advertisement