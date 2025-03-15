Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching Halt

The era has passed when Democrats could freely lob accusations of 'ableism' and 'bigotry' at Republicans for accurately noting the challenges John Fetterman faced while stepping into his Senate role. Now, as Fetterman refuses to toe the line with every Democratic outburst, the Left has turned on him, flooding his comment sections with vitriol.

Lot of ableism in the replies. Lot of hate. https://t.co/HuSUvHIzte — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2025

Here are just a few of the many examples:

Congrats you own everything Trump and Elon do now @JohnFetterman every cut, every action, is directly because of your vote. No one likes you anymore, even conservative Dems like me. You are just a weak man with no ability to fight — Matt Faustini (@MattFaustini) March 14, 2025

No one likes him ANYMORE! Wow, that's quite a statement. Not even his kids or his Mom or Dad?

I am a Pennsylvania resident, I worked to get you elected. NEVER AGAIN! I would rather see the carpetbagger Dr. Oz in the senate, at least we knew he was a traitor. I am angry that I trusted you and your wife. You are no better than Trump and Musk. We will vote you out! — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) March 14, 2025

Wow! A traitor? That is some loaded language.

fetterman totally trashed everything for himself. he was a hero of the left when we won his race… and now he’s gonna get himself primaried already 😭 https://t.co/5gZIA7phWB — šhåñë (@shaneberhalter) March 15, 2025

They are already threatening his job.

He's sounding more and more like Trump https://t.co/mxvFm253p0 — Thomas (@TommyInPA) March 15, 2025

When the Left starts comparing him to Trump, they are full out spiraling.

You are so disappointing. Might as well be Sinema. Enjoy your term--you won't be getting another. https://t.co/mYgxEOYLD8 — Teri Hall (@terihall) March 15, 2025

Oh, you mean Kyrsten Sinema, the one who saved the hides of every Democrat in Congress? The one with the maturity to see that killing the filibuster would eventually boomerang back on her party? Being a legislator like Sinema is a genuine honor. Too bad the Democrats are too shortsighted to admit it.

I used to think you could be the future of the party. You and the other 9 Dems who voted for Trump are a disgrace. https://t.co/449Jq3ihF2 — Grant Herbert (@grant_herbert17) March 14, 2025

The Democrats are really going through it.

You're a part of the problem. There is no negotiating or working with trump and his cult. https://t.co/VHvbE1GmO5 — Stan Milan (@StanMilan) March 14, 2025

Now, Trump leads a cult. Yesterday, he was Hitler.

Now, the hoodies and shorts aren't very professional, but this was not a nice thing to say. At all.

(R)epiglican John Fettermanchin is a POS. https://t.co/Sm3I2t0smA — Moonshots (@QueensMoonshots) March 15, 2025

This one really thought they were clever. Not only did they do a spin on 'Republican' to add 'thug' (see what they did there), but they also got in a comparison to Manchin. That's some big brain activity right there. Heh.

Shame the stroke didnt kill you https://t.co/SIb2b0fcI1 — der der (@thegreatyeet) March 15, 2025

Finally, the most unhinged Democrats openly wished for his demise. These individuals are not sane. They’re not the kind of people ordinary Americans can coexist with.