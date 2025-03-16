California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending Bill

Hollywood Democrats are still fuming over Chuck Schumer and nine other Senate Dems helping pass the GOP spending bill late last week. But, they are laser-focused on Schumer. The measure has been signed by President Donald Trump thus preventing a government shutdown.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Rich Hollywood Elites are DESTROYING Sen. Chuck Schumer. https://t.co/FyQdEu1yOK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 16, 2025

Hollywood’s out-of-touch elites are tearing into Schumer, but both are just self-serving hypocrites🇺🇸 — Garbage Deplorable (@GarbageMAGAman) March 16, 2025

Elitists. Not Elites. There is nothing elite about them. — Roger Searing (@rajsearing) March 16, 2025

We would not call them elites, either. Let’s see how things are going over on Bluesky.

Bradley Whitford is a foaming-at-the-mouth leftist. You might remember him from The West Wing or The Handmaid’s Tale. He’s livid at Schumer.

Hey @schumer.senate.gov, when’s your next town hall? The people you betrayed would like to have a word. — Bradley Whitford (@bradleywhitford.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:18 PM

I left the party today. Been a democrat since before I could vote. I have reached the end of my interest in this feckless lot of imbeciles. — Kevan Aponte (@kevanaponte.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:01 PM

Please join another yet to be named resistance party. — Meem (@bluesage15.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:08 PM

Thank you! Diluting leftist squabbles over several ineffective political parties means fewer Democrats elected. Great job!

Here’s Star Wars alum Mark Hamill posting what looks like an emaciated George Clooney as Uncle Sam.

As a life long democrat I ask Charles Schumer to resign and step aside for the sake of our democracy and our party! Resign immediately or we will ask for a recall election — lindalou257.bsky.social (@lindalou257.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:01 PM

Another great idea. Waste money on a recall and further show the public that the Democrat Party is tearing itself apart. So many smart ones over on Bluesky.

Oh, no! Mia Farrow’s angry, too!

Googling how to change my party affiliation to independent. — Ryan Cates (@ryancates.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM

Yes, Dems think Schumer got paid off. They’re too stupid to realize Schumer saved them from owning a pointless, weeks-long government shutdown. On the plus side for Trump and Republicans, Schumer’s wisdom has further fractured the Dem Party - and some washed-up ‘stars’ did their part, too. Hooray for Hollywood!