VIP
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to...
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We...
VIP
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her...
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own...
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy...
VIP
'O Shame! Where Is Thy Blush?' Shakespeare's Birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon to Be 'Deco...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to...
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...
Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates...
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'

California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending Bill

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on March 16, 2025
Wikipedia

Hollywood Democrats are still fuming over Chuck Schumer and nine other Senate Dems helping pass the GOP spending bill late last week. But, they are laser-focused on Schumer. The measure has been signed by President Donald Trump thus preventing a government shutdown.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

We would not call them elites, either. Let’s see how things are going over on Bluesky.

Bradley Whitford is a foaming-at-the-mouth leftist. You might remember him from The West Wing or The Handmaid’s Tale. He’s livid at Schumer.

Hey @schumer.senate.gov, when’s your next town hall? The people you betrayed would like to have a word.

— Bradley Whitford (@bradleywhitford.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:18 PM

I left the party today. Been a democrat since before I could vote. I have reached the end of my interest in this feckless lot of imbeciles.

— Kevan Aponte (@kevanaponte.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:01 PM

Please join another yet to be named resistance party.

— Meem (@bluesage15.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:08 PM

Thank you! Diluting leftist squabbles over several ineffective political parties means fewer Democrats elected. Great job!

Here’s Star Wars alum Mark Hamill posting what looks like an emaciated George Clooney as Uncle Sam.

WTF, Chuck?!

[image or embed]

— Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 8:56 PM

Recommended

Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion
Eric V.
Advertisement

As a life long democrat I ask Charles Schumer to resign and step aside for the sake of our democracy and our party! Resign immediately or we will ask for a recall election

— lindalou257.bsky.social (@lindalou257.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:01 PM

Another great idea. Waste money on a recall and further show the public that the Democrat Party is tearing itself apart. So many smart ones over on Bluesky.

Oh, no! Mia Farrow’s angry, too!

This!

[image or embed]

— Mia Farrow 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍⚧️ (@miafarrow.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Googling how to change my party affiliation to independent.

— Ryan Cates (@ryancates.bsky.social) March 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM

He's a sold out. Check his accounts.

[image or embed]

— valkyried.bsky.social (@valkyried.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 1:55 PM

Yes, Dems think Schumer got paid off. They’re too stupid to realize Schumer saved them from owning a pointless, weeks-long government shutdown. On the plus side for Trump and Republicans, Schumer’s wisdom has further fractured the Dem Party - and some washed-up ‘stars’ did their part, too. Hooray for Hollywood!

Tags: BILL BUDGET CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT HOLLYWOOD MARK HAMILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion
Eric V.
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to Haunt Them
Amy Curtis
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We May Not Have 2028 Elections
Amy Curtis
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
Gridiron Dinner Snubs Trump, Toasts Free Speech ... While Blissfully Ignoring Their Own Hypocrisy
justmindy
Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy Test
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her Opinion Eric V.
Advertisement