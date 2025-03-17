Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 17, 2025
ImgFlip

This news will likely get swept under the rug following President Donald Trump's late-night nullification of former President Joe Biden's autopen pardons.

But it still deserves some attention because if you're scratching your head about how a federal judge thinks he has the authority to overrule the Trump administration on deportations, this might help explain it:

Here's more:

Seems like a conflict of interest, no?

Remember how the Left demanded Clarence Thomas recuse himself from any Trump-related cases because of 'conflicts of interest?' 

Why didn't that apply to Judge Boasberg?

Too many judges are robed activists.

And his driving legal theory seems to be 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

Nope. They think they can openly oppose a duly elected Republican president because they don't like him.

And he's not alone, alas.

Far too many of them.

We're totally (not) shocked.

