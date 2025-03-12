'A Talking Hemorrhoid in an Auburn Wig': Kennedy Reveals the TRUE Joy Behar to Greg Gutfeld

Over the years, we've come up with a number of not-so-flowery descriptions of The View's Joy Behar. 'Insufferable harridan' has been a favorite. So has 'shrieking shrew.' And, of course, one can never go wrong with describing Behar as 'a miserable, lying harpy.'

Advertisement

Now, thanks to Fox News host Kennedy, however, we think we have a new winner:

Behar is 'a talking hemorrhoid in an auburn wig.'

This week, Kennedy made an appearance on Gutfeld! and described her experience auditioning to join the cast of The View in 2003. It will come as no surprise that her feelings about meeting Behar in person closely paralleled everyone else's feelings whenever they see her talking on television. Watch:

Ha.

HA.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

We love how Greg Gutfeld just sardonically nods at the description. Because it's true, and he knows it as well as Kennedy does.

It is not shocking to learn that Behar does not write any of her own 'jokes,' either. The alleged comedian and actress has never once been funny, and not even an entire team of writers can fix that for her.

She simply projects misery and bitterness in her entire persona.

It might be too late to call the fire department for Kennedy's burn. We might just have to send in the coroner.

Even if we don't always agree with every one of Kennedy's political takes, she sure knows how to paint a picture, doesn't she?

And unlike Behar, she is extremely funny.

We probably should have put a warning above that video clip: Do not watch this while drinking your morning cup of hot coffee.

We apologize if anyone snorted that coffee through their nose.

We're pretty sure that Behar had that sourpuss expression on her face even in utero.

LOL.

We have to believe that even her co-hosts, no collection of happy, cheerful people themselves, hate sitting next to her five days a week.

Sadly, we don't think that applying an entire tube of Preparation H to Behar's face will fix her.

ABC News made a huge mistake in not hiring her.

It makes you wonder what The View could have been if the producers made smart choices instead of looking for the most miserable hosts they could find who would just echo every leftist talking point.

Sigh ... that could have been a good timeline.

Then again, the show would have resulted in far fewer Twitchy articles if they had a sane cast that included women who were pleasant to watch and hear.

Advertisement

Instead, we got this:

This is an actual improvement 👇 pic.twitter.com/vsOaNbjGdB — Sarah (@Sarah_on_X) March 11, 2025

HA. Kudos to Fred Armison for his spot-on impression of Behar.

And extra kudos to Kennedy for giving us our new favorite way to describe the woman who is clearly the most miserable of all five of The View's collection of awful harpies.

Now, we just have to wait until Trey Parker and Matt Stone inevitably turn Behar into an ACTUAL talking hemorrhoid in an auburn wig on South Park.

That episode might have to come with an NC-17 rating.