Shrieking Shrews on 'The View' Lose It Over Trump's First Month in Office

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on February 13, 2025
ABC

Oh, the shrews of 'The View' were on one today. Trump's four years as President is going to be hard on them. I don't know that Joy will make it. She is not a young woman. Being this worked up daily is not good for you.

So now, Joy thinks we should change the name of America? Girl, go get some meds. 

First of all, the only acceptable number for America to be ranked is number one. We are supposed to be a world superpower. The fact we are number 20 should not be talked about as a good thing. 

They allowed fake conservative Alyssa to speak for a minute. That didn't last long.

This is actually the person who makes up things.

Listen, Sunny only occasionally comes out from under her rock so this is news to her.

Actually, what creates a permanent underclass of cheap labor is locking poor and minority students in failing government schools. The way out for those kids is school choice where they can excel. It's allowing their parents to choose private school if they prefer.

Someone tell Haines states already control their own schools and the federal government only supplies about 3% of their funding. It would be so nice to actually have informed hosts on a daily talk show. Sigh.

It's unwatchable.

Tags: ABC JOY BEHAR SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

