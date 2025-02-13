Shrieking Shrews on 'The View' Lose It Over Trump's First Month in Office

Oh, the shrews of 'The View' were on one today. Trump's four years as President is going to be hard on them. I don't know that Joy will make it. She is not a young woman. Being this worked up daily is not good for you.

ANTI-AMERICANISM

Joy Behar RAGES at America being named for a white man:

"In that case, this country that we're in was settled by indigenous people, right? And yet they name the country after an Italian white man, Amerigo Vespucci. That's that America was named after. Amerigo… pic.twitter.com/f9nBt3D3er — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

So now, Joy thinks we should change the name of America? Girl, go get some meds.

"They just make things up."

Joy Behar proclaims Trump is "lying" that America is not ranked well in education. When asked were the US is ranked, she says "it depends" and then can't give the purported real number. pic.twitter.com/Uw6x6pqwLX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

First of all, the only acceptable number for America to be ranked is number one. We are supposed to be a world superpower. The fact we are number 20 should not be talked about as a good thing.

Alyssa Farah Griffin claims "we're 29th in the world in math and 20th globally just across the board," as if that's really any better.

Behar then takes makes another attack on @ElonMusk's 4-year-old son: "They get these numbers from Elon Musk's son, the little kid. That's where… pic.twitter.com/sX8SYkaBUD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

They allowed fake conservative Alyssa to speak for a minute. That didn't last long.

Behar, who repeatedly told poor people not to worry about prices during the election, now pretends she cares about them.

She claims Trump and Elon are only targeting the poor and "the minorities" with the programs they're cutting.

"It's pathetic and people should not put up with… pic.twitter.com/WCeE4EazSn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

This is actually the person who makes up things.

Despite the fact that axing the Department of Education has been a stated GOP for many years, Sunny Hostin suggests it's a new idea from Project 2025: "[G]etting rid of the Department of Education is actually the first goal listed in the education section of project 2025...We… pic.twitter.com/MbsvIkZnRT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

Listen, Sunny only occasionally comes out from under her rock so this is news to her.

Sunny Hostin, an ABC News host, cooks up a conspiracy they that "They" want to cut the Department of Education because they to "create in the United States a permanent underclass, a permanent cheap workforce, because educated workers cost more."

"That is the bottom-line and that… pic.twitter.com/OIelJ8IbI5 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

Actually, what creates a permanent underclass of cheap labor is locking poor and minority students in failing government schools. The way out for those kids is school choice where they can excel. It's allowing their parents to choose private school if they prefer.

She does go on to admit that most Americans have not had a positive interaction with the federal government and that federal workers get benefits unimaginable to average American private sector workers.

Behar calls it: "Throwing the baby out with the baby water." pic.twitter.com/ZmpyiSVS06 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

Sara Haines says she fears states being in charge of education (ignorant that they already are) because "there are some really religious states." pic.twitter.com/yG00Ouc8Dm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 13, 2025

Someone tell Haines states already control their own schools and the federal government only supplies about 3% of their funding. It would be so nice to actually have informed hosts on a daily talk show. Sigh.

