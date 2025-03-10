Nice Free Speech Site You Got There: Elon Musk Confirms That X Is Undergoing a MASSIVE Cyberattack

If you spent any time on Twitter (X) today, it didn't take you very long to figure out that the site has been glitching harder than Max Headroom on meth. The site's performance has been intermittent at best as users often encountered errors loading, posting, and even reading tweets.

In the early days of Elon Musk's ownership of X, this wasn't an uncommon occurrence as his vastly scaled-back team of employees worked to dismantle many of the free speech restrictions that had existed on the platform prior to Musk buying it.

These days, however, given the number of attacks that Musk is facing across the world for his stance on free speech, not to mention within the United States for his work with DOGE to reduce waste and corruption in the government, a cyberattack on X could not be ruled out and many people speculated this was exactly that.

First, protests against DOGE.



Then, Tesla stores were attacked.



Now, 𝕏 is down.



I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that this downtime is the result of an attack on 𝕏. — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 10, 2025

It's very reasonable speculation, given the extent of the left's hatred of him. Just recently, there have been multiple violent attacks on Tesla showrooms and charging stations.

But for most of the early afternoon, it was just that: speculation.

That is, it was until Musk himself posted on X that this is EXACTLY what it was.

There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏.



We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.



Tracing … https://t.co/aZSO1a92no — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

As of Musk's tweet (and this writing), the source of the attack has not been traced yet, but the words 'and/or a country' are pretty darn scary.

We know how the UK wants to extradite him and put him on trial. Other European countries have called him a 'theat' or worse, just because he does not silence opinions (for the most part, at least) on X.

Even here in the United States, there are still many bad actors who want X gone forever. But we're not sure how many of them have the resources to pull off an attack on the huge scale that Musk described.

🚨 #BREAKING: Elon Musk just announced 𝕏 is suffering a MASSIVE cyberattack and it could be the work of a nation state



Globalists are viciously anti-Elon at the moment, so don’t be surprised if that turns out to be the case. https://t.co/XSgW9zxb6H — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 10, 2025

No, we would not be surprised at all.

At least one group, Dark Storm, a pro-Palestinian cyberattack team of hackers, claimed credit for the attack.

🚨🚨🚨 A hacking group called "Dark Storm Team" announces on Telegram that they are behind taking down X multiple times today.



Dark Storm Team's history points to geopolitical motives and are pro-Hamas. pic.twitter.com/G5Pa92foiA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2025

Some news outlets, including Newsweek and MSN, are starting to report that Dark Storm has claimed credit, but it has not been confirmed by Musk or any other officials at X.

Even if it was this group, there is the possibility they were not working alone.

They are big mad at you revealing the truth! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 10, 2025

I knew when this happened it was going to be a cyber-attack.



And behind it will be our deranged Left, whose only solution to anything is try to destroy their opposition versus win the battle of ideas. https://t.co/hFZBYNxAE2 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 10, 2025

A large cyber attack just was leveled against X. Hmm, the implication is that it may have been a country. Someone who surely doesn’t like freedom of speech! https://t.co/z50EsYbAlX — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) March 10, 2025

We could add many more tweets from people speculating as to the origins and motivations behind the attack, but as of now, not much is definitive. (And, frankly, it is still a little tricky embedding tweets at the moment, given how widespread the attack is.)

But we know who doesn't like Musk, and we know WHY they hate him, so we would not be shocked at almost anyone the attack eventually is traced back to.

If and when more information becomes available, Twitchy will provide updates to this story.