Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery Store'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 30, 2025
You've gotta love how desperate the Democrats have become. They've gotten to the point where they just make up stories and expect everyone to believe them. 

As Adam Savage of Mythbusters used to say, 'I reject your reality and substitute my own.' It's practically the Democrat slogan during the second Trump administration. (The left's own Project 2025, if you will.)

They do this on any number of issues, from immigration to climate change to gender ideology. But the most critical issue for the 2026 midterms is the economy. If it is booming, the Democrats are sunk. But if they can sabotage it, they might be able to win back the House to pursue their singular agenda item: impeaching President Trump (again). 

We've seen Eric Swalwell humiliate himself by pretending to shop at Trader Joe's (he doesn't) and claim the cost of ground beef is skyrocketing. Except that it isn't. And, of course, there was the Democrat Party's EPIC faceplant of a chart showing the rise of inflation. Except that the chart showed that there was barely any inflation in the first Trump administration, then inflation rose dramatically under Biden, and it is now leveling off in the second Trump administration

Which brings us to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who most recently made up a laughably false story about a woman on food stamps. Yesterday, she shared her experience at the grocery store that TOTALLY happened and wasn't COMPLETELY made up. 

WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Yeah, right. 

We should note at the outset that we've heard rumors that Klobuchar, unlike Swalwell, has been known to do her own shopping (except when she wants a salad, obviously). We don't know if that's true (probably not), but we'll give her the benefit of the doubt.

Even granting that, however, there is no way on Earth that this actually happened. 

HA. 

OK, we stand corrected. That is ONE way that this could have happened. 

But we're still skeptical, seeing as how no person holds a receipt like that, unless they can read sideways. 

Maybe she got confused and thought she was miming how she eats her salad with a comb. 

We can't imagine how terrified her staff must have been after seeing this latest stunt land like a lead balloon. She was almost certainly going to blame them, just like she blamed them for the salad. 

That's a pretty good question. Here's the answer: 

OOF. There's that infamous chart again. 

Democrats are NEVER going to live that one down. 

Right? That's another clue that Klobuchar made it up. 

Most people look at the cost of their groceries as they are shopping or checking out, not later, as they're going to the parking lot. 

And if the woman in this fictional story was using both hands to read the receipt, as Klobuchar mimed, how was she carrying her groceries?

Dang, that must have sucked for breakfast cereal the next morning. 

LOL. 

Klobuchar also noted that this shopping incident took place at 3 AM, and there was a noose and a bottle of bleach involved. 

OK, we just made that part up, but that seems fitting since her entire story is made up. 

That's more believable than Klobuchar's anecdote. 

Call us crazy, but we're starting to get the feeling that no one believes her. 

Not even Chuck Schumer, who spent the entire time she was speaking staring at something fascinating on the floor. 

No one does. 

Well, David Hogg and Harry Sisson might, but that's about it. 

The Democrats' authenticity problem is that they have none, and it's obvious to anyone with a working brain. 

It also doesn't help them that all economic indicators for July 2025 have outpaced expectations, the rate of inflation remains very low, and prices are even starting to come down for many products, especially gas. 

It is outstanding for America, but a disaster for their future election chances. 

But it's kind of hilarious that, after four years of Biden destruction -- which they all cheered on -- Democrats like Amy Klobuchar still think the strategy of 'Don't believe your eyes, ears, or wallets ... believe us!' is still going to work for them. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president's economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

