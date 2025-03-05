CBS News Poll About Trump's Speech Might Only Cause the Dems to Have...
B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’...
Politically Positive: Legacy Media Polling Shows President Trump’s Address Resonated with...
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During...
VIP
Dems in Disarray: These Four Pics from Trump's Address Show the State of...
Representative Promises Democrats Will Continue to LIE About President Trump - Well, Duh!
Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth...
‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to...
Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles
VIP
The Bulwark: Trump’s Dehumanizing of Trans Americans Is Unjust and Dangerous
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story...
Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker
Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech

Kelly's Heroes: Jesse Kelly Trolls Twitter for a WHOLE DAY to Make a Point About Glorifying War

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on March 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

One of the problems that has arisen from the recent debate (and manufactured outrage) about the dustup between President Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russia-Ukraine war in general, is that people tend to get hyperbolic in their comparisons and descriptions of the conflict. 

Advertisement

This has particularly been the case with those who demand that the United States unconditionally support Zelenskyy in a war that Ukraine simply cannot win. Naturally, these people make comparisons to the last 'good war' to make their point. Zelenskyy is 'like Churchill.' Anyone who doesn't support him 100 percent is a 'Nazi' or 'worse than Hitler.' 

This is stupid, obviously, but it is also extremely dangerous when Trump is trying to negotiate peace with a country that possesses more than 5,500 nuclear weapons. And it's not just trolls on social media who are saying these things. We have seen it from prominent media pundits across legacy media as well. 

One person who knows better than most about the dangers of glorifying war is conservative media host Jesse Kelly, who served for four years as an infantry Marine in the Global War on Terror. Earlier this week, Kelly pleaded with people to not turn the Russia-Ukraine war into World War II.

In fact, NO other war is comparable to World War II. Not a single one. 

Recommended

B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Kelly also admonished everyone who is opposed to a negotiated peace and to Trump's efforts to reach one. 

These are pretty basic truths, but Kelly, like Cassandra in the Trojan War, seemed doomed to repeat them without people listening to him. 

What is a sarcastic conservative, who happens to be stating common sense facts that everyone should understand, to do? 

In Kelly's case, yesterday, he decided that the best way to make his point would be to troll Twitter for the entire day about the idiocy of comparing Russia and Ukraine to World War II. 

And troll Twitter he did. Hilariously. 

For the rest of the day after that announcement, Kelly proceeded to follow through on his promise. EVERYTHING became analogous to World War II

The first shot came after the fake story the media was circulating that Vice President Vance insulted soldiers who served in the UK military (he did not). 

Advertisement

The funniest part of this comparison to the Nazi Minister of Propaganda is that people who didn't know better might assume Kelly was talking about shooting down Vance's lies when, in reality, he was doing the exact opposite. (He is clever that way.)

Oh, but he was just getting started. 

Yep. We're starting to see where he was going with this. 

But a quality satirist cannot pull any punches, and some of the best satire is that which deliberately makes absurd and ridiculous comparisons. So Kelly didn't stop with using World War II analogies for the political issues of the day yesterday. 

When he said that everything was about World War II, he meant EVERYTHING. 

That meal looks delicious. Damn you, Hitler! 

Texas Nazis? We hate Texas Nazis. 

Kelly is also well-known on Twitter for engaging in his replies, which is rare for extremely large accounts. But his troll got even funnier when he started replying to people who didn't get the point he was trying to make. 

Advertisement

HAHAHAHA. 

That one was one of our favorites, in part because of the subtle parallel in the tweet's language to Orwell's Ministry of Truth. 

(Did we mention that Kelly is far more clever than he would like people on social media to believe?)

OK, we don't think that one is true. LOL. But what's a little historical embellishment when you are trying to teach Twitter a lesson?

Kelly didn't break character even when people DID get what he was doing and thanked him for it. 

Great to see the Pacific Theater make an appearance. After all, it was a world war. (The only world war, right?)

Advertisement

Later in the day, when Zelenskyy posted on Twitter that he wanted to return to the negotiation table with Trump, Kelly wasn't having ANY of it. 

And when 'Governor' Justin Trudeau came out and defied the tariffs that Trump imposed on Canada yesterday, Kelly was ready for that too.

LOL.

Nancy Pelosi wasn't immune either. 

OOF. 

Those pink outfits last night were really ugly. 

Yeah, we're not feeling too awesome about that Blackrock deal either. But at least China doesn't control the ports anymore. 

Advertisement

Ahem ... We probably shouldn't have laughed at that one as hard as we did. 

Then, it was time for Trump's joint address to Congress last night. And Kelly went out with a grand finale flourish. 

LOL.Wow, Churchill and FDR. 

What a finish. We think he made his point. 

Of course, like any good satirist, Kelly couldn't resist one last parting shot while taking his bow. 

Not all heroes wear capes. Jimmy Doolittle didn't. Neither does Kelly. 

He wears a robe. 

There were SO many more tweets like these yesterday. We didn't include all of them, just some of our favorites. 

Because people always want to be the 'good guys,' it makes sense that they would want to make comparisons to the 'good war,' World War II. 

But even World War II wasn't World War II. Not the way people glorify it. 

World War II was nightmarish. Millions of lives were lost. Millions more were wounded. Entire cities were obliterated (and not just the ones we dropped nuclear bombs on). Uncomfortable alliances were made to achieve victory. And even many who survived it were changed forever, not always for the better. 

Advertisement

It wasn't Hollywood. It was horrific, it was tragic, and it was ugly. Because ALL war is horrific, tragic, and ugly. 

If someone is trying to bring peace to a war-torn country, that is a good thing. 

For one day on Twitter, Kelly decided it was time for him to make these points. By rolling over Twitter in an endless barrage of satire. 

Kind of like the Allied forces did in France during Operation Overlord. 

Tags: FUNNY JESSE KELLY TWEETS WORLD WAR II

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
CBS News Poll About Trump's Speech Might Only Cause the Dems to Have Another Tantrum
Doug P.
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story for Dems
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Blasts Dems for Not Standing Up for Objectively Good Things During Trump’s Speech
Warren Squire
Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles
Brett T.
Politically Positive: Legacy Media Polling Shows President Trump’s Address Resonated with Viewers
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
B-I-N-G-Noooo! MSNBC Hosts Meltdown Over Silly Democrat Props Used During President Trump’s Speech Warren Squire
Advertisement