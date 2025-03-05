Kelly's Heroes: Jesse Kelly Trolls Twitter for a WHOLE DAY to Make a Point About Glorifying War

One of the problems that has arisen from the recent debate (and manufactured outrage) about the dustup between President Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russia-Ukraine war in general, is that people tend to get hyperbolic in their comparisons and descriptions of the conflict.

Advertisement

This has particularly been the case with those who demand that the United States unconditionally support Zelenskyy in a war that Ukraine simply cannot win. Naturally, these people make comparisons to the last 'good war' to make their point. Zelenskyy is 'like Churchill.' Anyone who doesn't support him 100 percent is a 'Nazi' or 'worse than Hitler.'

This is stupid, obviously, but it is also extremely dangerous when Trump is trying to negotiate peace with a country that possesses more than 5,500 nuclear weapons. And it's not just trolls on social media who are saying these things. We have seen it from prominent media pundits across legacy media as well.

One person who knows better than most about the dangers of glorifying war is conservative media host Jesse Kelly, who served for four years as an infantry Marine in the Global War on Terror. Earlier this week, Kelly pleaded with people to not turn the Russia-Ukraine war into World War II.

I swear on my life, and you can fact check me on this, every war isn’t comparable to World War II. I swear. Pretty please, stop comparing every scumbag to Hitler. Please. I’m begging at this point. https://t.co/RmkHw91fQu — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

In fact, NO other war is comparable to World War II. Not a single one.

Nazi Germany is gone. Imperial Japan is gone. You didn’t fight in either war. If your take is that we should fight Russia, the world’s foremost nuclear power, until we incinerate all of their cities, then you are not only a naive child. You’re a butcher.



Every war isn’t WWII. https://t.co/gwzgZeJx4o — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2025

Kelly also admonished everyone who is opposed to a negotiated peace and to Trump's efforts to reach one.

PRO TIP: Almost every war in history had ended with a negotiated peace. It’s the logical, most humane way to end a war. You fight for a while and then you sit down and end it.



What a bunch of braying, hysterical children we have now in this world. Bloodthirsty children. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 19, 2025

These are pretty basic truths, but Kelly, like Cassandra in the Trojan War, seemed doomed to repeat them without people listening to him.

What is a sarcastic conservative, who happens to be stating common sense facts that everyone should understand, to do?

In Kelly's case, yesterday, he decided that the best way to make his point would be to troll Twitter for the entire day about the idiocy of comparing Russia and Ukraine to World War II.

And troll Twitter he did. Hilariously.

Today, we make absolutely EVERYTHING about World War II.



If you can’t beat em, join em. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

For the rest of the day after that announcement, Kelly proceeded to follow through on his promise. EVERYTHING became analogous to World War II

The first shot came after the fake story the media was circulating that Vice President Vance insulted soldiers who served in the UK military (he did not).

This is exactly like Goebbels. We have to be Churchill and shoot down these lies! https://t.co/cVKuywiT6m — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Advertisement

The funniest part of this comparison to the Nazi Minister of Propaganda is that people who didn't know better might assume Kelly was talking about shooting down Vance's lies when, in reality, he was doing the exact opposite. (He is clever that way.)

Oh, but he was just getting started.

This is exactly like America cutting off Japan for their aggression in China in the 1930s! https://t.co/jCbC6ueC4c — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Yep. We're starting to see where he was going with this.

But a quality satirist cannot pull any punches, and some of the best satire is that which deliberately makes absurd and ridiculous comparisons. So Kelly didn't stop with using World War II analogies for the political issues of the day yesterday.

When he said that everything was about World War II, he meant EVERYTHING.

Very similar to what the allies experienced during D-Day! https://t.co/mAiscmqDM6 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Hitler’s u-boats blockaded Britain in the early wars of WWII.



Denying them food like this.



Don’t forget that. https://t.co/QOEgofE1fs — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

That meal looks delicious. Damn you, Hitler!

Giving up. Just like the Nazi 6th Army at Stalingrad. https://t.co/OB4RdvQlJX — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Texas Nazis? We hate Texas Nazis.

Kelly is also well-known on Twitter for engaging in his replies, which is rare for extremely large accounts. But his troll got even funnier when he started replying to people who didn't get the point he was trying to make.

Advertisement

Silencing voices you disagree with.



Just like Hitler did. https://t.co/9M5Ju60Hti — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

No. Mark was actually quite wealthy.



My grades weren’t great though. Similar to Hitler. https://t.co/saMWn9DUjQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

There ARE no other wars. Only World War II. Before that war, there was world peace. And there’s been world peace ever since.



World War 2 was and is, everything.



Stop being dumb. Like Hitler. https://t.co/XA0a9xt7L0 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

That one was one of our favorites, in part because of the subtle parallel in the tweet's language to Orwell's Ministry of Truth.

(Did we mention that Kelly is far more clever than he would like people on social media to believe?)

Speaking of ice, did you know the Germans had to build fires under their tanks to get them started during Operation Barbarossa? https://t.co/yl77HV1CNC — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

OK, we don't think that one is true. LOL. But what's a little historical embellishment when you are trying to teach Twitter a lesson?

Kelly didn't break character even when people DID get what he was doing and thanked him for it.

You know what else was crazy? Unit 731. https://t.co/jt9XgkFh8l — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Great to see the Pacific Theater make an appearance. After all, it was a world war. (The only world war, right?)

Advertisement

Later in the day, when Zelenskyy posted on Twitter that he wanted to return to the negotiation table with Trump, Kelly wasn't having ANY of it.

Zelensky is ready for peace.



Just like Neville Chamberlain. SMH. https://t.co/9FSQBwlZME — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

And when 'Governor' Justin Trudeau came out and defied the tariffs that Trump imposed on Canada yesterday, Kelly was ready for that too.

This is his Churchill moment. https://t.co/jMIkn29wKQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

LOL.

Nancy Pelosi wasn't immune either.

Know who used to make certain prisoners wear pink?



Nazis. https://t.co/icztWSWKc8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

OOF.

Those pink outfits last night were really ugly.

So the vital ports went from being in China’s control to being in Blackrock’s control?



This must be what Ukraine felt like in World War II when the Nazis invaded. https://t.co/wm2koLgFZL — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Apparently. We just traded one bad situation for one that might be even worse.



Like leaving a Japanese prison camp only to find yourself on a hell ship. https://t.co/Qr9iqgDEM1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Yeah, we're not feeling too awesome about that Blackrock deal either. But at least China doesn't control the ports anymore.

Looks like Hiroshima https://t.co/dAX0tTxQco — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 4, 2025

Advertisement

Ahem ... We probably shouldn't have laughed at that one as hard as we did.

Then, it was time for Trump's joint address to Congress last night. And Kelly went out with a grand finale flourish.

That was the most monumental presidential speech.



At least since FDR in 1942. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 5, 2025

LOL.Wow, Churchill and FDR.

What a finish. We think he made his point.

Of course, like any good satirist, Kelly couldn't resist one last parting shot while taking his bow.

Sometimes you have to go on the attack with no plan to return. Maybe you haven’t heard of man named Doolittle. https://t.co/CZSYvSW4bd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 5, 2025

Not all heroes wear capes. Jimmy Doolittle didn't. Neither does Kelly.

He wears a robe.

There were SO many more tweets like these yesterday. We didn't include all of them, just some of our favorites.

Because people always want to be the 'good guys,' it makes sense that they would want to make comparisons to the 'good war,' World War II.

But even World War II wasn't World War II. Not the way people glorify it.

World War II was nightmarish. Millions of lives were lost. Millions more were wounded. Entire cities were obliterated (and not just the ones we dropped nuclear bombs on). Uncomfortable alliances were made to achieve victory. And even many who survived it were changed forever, not always for the better.

Advertisement

It wasn't Hollywood. It was horrific, it was tragic, and it was ugly. Because ALL war is horrific, tragic, and ugly.

If someone is trying to bring peace to a war-torn country, that is a good thing.

For one day on Twitter, Kelly decided it was time for him to make these points. By rolling over Twitter in an endless barrage of satire.

Kind of like the Allied forces did in France during Operation Overlord.