'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, British Troops

Some day, media will learn not to lie about Vice President J.D. Vance, because it never goes well for them.

Today is not that day.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Vance mentioned there are many countries volunteering to defend Ukraine who have neither the experience or equipment to enter such a war.

Media pounced on that -- as they always do -- to say Vance insulted British and French troops.

Thankfully, Vance responded:

This is absurdly dishonest.



I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond. https://t.co/hrkb5pTV8p — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

Media suck.

But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful. — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 4, 2025

Except get people injured and killed, that is.

All they do is lie. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 4, 2025

It's like breathing for them.

The U.K. -- once the world's biggest military power -- has 25 working tanks.

Honest question for all the naysayer-

If Zelenskyy can win the war easily, after three years, why hasn’t he already? — Jules (@Jules7975) March 4, 2025

A question no one seems willing to answer.

It's just the lefties getting their knickers in a twist , ignore them . Given we can't even protect our borders I would remind them all that . We are being invaded by the 3rd world and not a word from Labour or the Tories .. — Joe- Lincolnshire …. (@englandislost) March 4, 2025

They've been hair-on-fire hysterical since November.

These people are the worst.



You think that JD meant the UK? This was a disgraceful take on what JD said.



You are being played. https://t.co/nMjl0APQmE — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 4, 2025

We are being played.

They're grieving. They'll get worse before it gets better. https://t.co/gZRw4ZwtA3 — Vladimir Poutine™ (@AppalledHamster) March 4, 2025

We're skeptical they'll ever get better.

The whiny British responses to this are absolutely pathetic. For the last five days we've had a stream of absurd fantasy about some unspecified 'European' alternative to Trump's peace process which need pointing out as the absurdity they are. https://t.co/DK0NI8DCqc — Chris Bayliss (@baylissbaghdad) March 4, 2025

If they want to broker peace, be our guest.