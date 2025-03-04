David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with...
RAYYYCISSS! New York Rep. Reveals Who Democrats Really Are, Tells Elon to 'Go...
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...
JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and...
VIP
Failing Upwards? DNC Promotes the Dem Leaders Responsible for the Party’s 2024 Election...
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine...
Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt R...
Prospective Canadian Prime Minister to Build a Nuclear Alliance to Protect Against 'Predat...
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US...
Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority
Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy

'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, British Troops

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Some day, media will learn not to lie about Vice President J.D. Vance, because it never goes well for them.

Today is not that day.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Vance mentioned there are many countries volunteering to defend Ukraine who have neither the experience or equipment to enter such a war.

Advertisement

Media pounced on that -- as they always do -- to say Vance insulted British and French troops.

Thankfully, Vance responded:

Media suck.

Except get people injured and killed, that is.

It's like breathing for them.

The U.K. -- once the world's biggest military power -- has 25 working tanks.

A question no one seems willing to answer.

Recommended

David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They've been hair-on-fire hysterical since November.

We are being played.

We're skeptical they'll ever get better.

If they want to broker peace, be our guest.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VICE PRESIDENT J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014
Brett T.
RAYYYCISSS! New York Rep. Reveals Who Democrats Really Are, Tells Elon to 'Go Back to South Africa'
Grateful Calvin
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine and Russia
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia Warren Squire
Advertisement