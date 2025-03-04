How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering Questions

Hey, everyone. Remember back in early February when Maxine Waters and other Congressional Democrats tried to storm the Department of Education? They were stopped by a very calm but adamant security guard who refused to let them into the building.

That security guard quickly became a hero on Twitter as he politely but firmly refused to step aside for a group of truly deranged and belligerent lawmakers.

Waters screamed at him. He stood there calmly. She demanded to see his identification. He showed it to her. She demanded it again. He refused. Then she screamed at him some more as she and other Democrats hurled insults at him. And he never changed expression or moved an inch.

Well, it turns out that Waters can dish it out, but she sure doesn't like to take it.

This morning, independent journalist Nick Sortor posted a recent encounter he had with Waters, when he asked her if her violent opposition to DOGE has anything to do with allegations that she funneled $1 million in campaign funds to her daughter.

An uncomfortable question to be sure, but a totally fair one.

Unlike the security guard at the DOE, however, Waters didn't react calmly. Instead, she sicced her security on Sortor, who shoved him out of the way and into the side of her limousine. Watch:

🚨 #BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I asked Maxine Waters if the reason she’s so against DOGE is because she was caught funneling over $1 MILLION in regulated funds to her daughter



But because her goon squad recognized me, they immediately surrounded her and shoved me into the side of her… pic.twitter.com/cOp1BRIYrT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2025

Sortor's tweet continues:

... shoved me into the side of her limo ,,, again.



I also attempted to ask her why she’s so against change the VAST majority of Americans voted for.



Sounds like her attempts to block transparency is a “threat to our Democracy,” as the Democrats say.

Waters really hates it when the turntables have ... turned.

With respect to the allegations, Sortor was not making this up. Fox News reported the scandal back in 2021, but Waters has never had to face any real accountability for it.

Karen Waters received over $1.1 million for her services with her mother’s campaigns -- $250,000 of which came from the most recent election cycle, reported the Federal Election Commission.



... Waters' daughter isn’t the only family member who has profited from her time in congressional campaigns. A 2004 report by the Los Angeles Times found that various members of Waters' family had received over $1 million during the previous eight years, from businesses and campaigns relating to the congresswoman. 'They do their business and I do mine,' Waters said during the time. 'We are not bad people.'

Yeah. About that last part ...

Waters hasn't stopped the practice. Fox also reported continued campaign payments to her daughter and family in 2022 and 2023.

No wonder she is so opposed to the transparency DOGE is bringing to the federal government. We're sure ALL of those payments are completely legitima ...



... Sorry. We couldn't finish that last sentence without laughing.

Mad Maxine retains her title as the most corrupt member of Congress. That’s a pretty high bar but she’s up to the challenge. https://t.co/HyJgMP306f — T4TEXAS (@T4TEXAS2) March 4, 2025

Well, there's a lot of competition for that title, but in addition to the probable corruption, Waters is also, unsurprisingly, a raging hypocrite.

Great job Nick! She wants attention, let’s give it to her! https://t.co/7njCHBlrSy — Matt Davis (@Dav64271Matt) March 4, 2025

Oh, she LOVES to encourage Democrat voters on the street to 'get in the faces' of Republicans.

Funny how she hates it when someone gets in HER face, though.

They sure don’t want you to ask an honest and great question do they? — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) March 4, 2025

Waters, of course, does not realize that by running away from questions (or having thugs push reporters into cars), she is, in fact, revealing everything about herself.

If I funneled $1 million dollars from my employer to by kids... I'd be in jail.



But when democrats do it, nothing happens?! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 4, 2025

Duh. That's (D)ifferent.

Yeesh. What a scary photo. We apologize to any Twitchy readers who were traumatized by that meme.

i hope you asked her about these pic.twitter.com/x48GT7RNVl — Emica (@emica_forever) March 4, 2025

HA. We remember those ridiculous shoes.

And now we have to apologize again for traumatizing readers a second time.

For his part, Sorto makes ZERO apologies for trying to force elected officials to answer for their actions.

I could pop up anywhere at any time!



Stay weary, Democrats. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2025

She should be. I’m going to press her HARD every single time I see her.



Be afraid, Maxine! 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2025

Too many democrats run around completely unopposed in DC.



I’ve decided to change that. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2025

And Sortor is doing great work to hold politicians accountable, no matter how often they have their security guards jostle and shove him.

Savage af, my man!! — Dave (@davespace_) March 4, 2025

We're sure the irony is completely lost on Waters that she is running away from a reporter and having her bodyguards muscle him into the side of a car, just a few weeks after she berated a security guard who was just doing his job,

But thanks to people like Nick Sortor, America can now see that she is not only corrupt but an utter hypocrite as well.

Sortor won't stop there, but that's a good start.