Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of Education (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:15 AM on February 07, 2025
All the Democrats have left is political theater. So they're going to engage in purely performative stunts like this because it's all they can do.

This writer is willing to bet not one of these Democrats has set foot inside the Department of Education recently, if at all.

Now, suddenly, they demand to be let in. To do what, exactly? We don't know.

WATCH:

They are pathetic.

Also, this writer is old enough to remember when this was considered insurrection.

It's amazing to watch.

Would any of us be surprised by this?

Nope.

Bingo.

This is (D)ifferent.

Yep. That's exactly what we should do.

Make them live by their rules.

It really does brighten up this Friday morning, doesn't it?

Ouch.

Amen.

