He Is ALL OF US: Twitter Celebrates BASED Security Guard Saying 'NO' to Screeching Democrats

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on February 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Not all heroes wear capes. 

Sometimes, a hero just wears a comfortable polo shirt with his glasses perched on his forehead while he calmly stands in front of the Department of Education completely IGNORING the screeches of insurrection-y Democrats like Maxine Waters. 

Earlier today, Twitchy reported the embarrassing scene Congressional Democrats created when they stormed the entrance to the Department of Education and DEMANDED to be let in (even though we're pretty sure none of them have ever visited that building before). 

We haven't seen Democrat politicians act so disgracefully since ... well, since yesterday. 

But despite their childish behavior, Democrats inadvertently created a new American superhero in the (as yet unnamed) security guard who calmly and peacefully stood in their way and simply told them, 'No.'

We think we will start calling our new superhero 'Captain DOGE.'

Much like Captain America, when Democrats berated and insulted him and demanded he open the doors his response was, 'No. No, I don't think I will.'

You just KNOW that Waters was trying to get a rise out of him or make him lose his temper in front of the cameras. But he looks like his heart rate never increased by a single beat as he gave her less attention (and deference) than he would give a buzzing fly.

We don't think many people could have stood there as calmly as this during that unhinged verbal assault from 'elected representatives of the people.'

LOL. Come to think of it, Waters does kind of resemble one of Tolkien's balrogs. 

To steal another line from Lord of the Rings, he might as well have been laughing at her while saying, 'You have no power here.'

We wish we knew his name so we could find him somewhere around D.C. this weekend and buy him ALL the beers. 

Someone needs to tell Elon Musk because he probably will give the man that title. And business cards to match. 

Not 'No' followed by an apology. 

Not 'No' followed by an explanation. 

Just. Plain. No. 

It's so beautiful. 

Some people on Twitter thought the security guard reminded them of some other scenes they've witnessed. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Yeah, we've all been there once upon a time. 

Bateman's tweet ends with, 'I don't know, dress like you want to party, and slip him a Benjamin.'

Yep. That's always how you get into the club, right? 

Friday afternoon meetings need to be outlawed. We're pretty sure we read that in Project 2025. 

Others noticed how the security guard's facial expression was one we have seen quite often in recent weeks.

Perfection. Simply perfection. 

It's official now. 'Margaret' is the new 'Karen.' 

(We're sure many nice women named Karen are sighing with relief. And we're sorry for any nice women named Margaret.)

'Maxine' works too. 

The entire Democrat Party has become the screaming cat lady meme. It is amazing how they cannot see it. 

HA. 'James Brown.' We love it. 

That's not quite fair to the Godfather of Soul though, who was supremely talented, while Waters is supremely talent-LESS.

We don't know if the security guard smokes, but he has earned a cigarette after being subjected to Waters' spittle-laden screams. 

Exactly. 

We also loved it when another Congresswoman shouted from the back, 'There are no thieves or thugs here. We are MEMBERS OF CONGRESS!'

LOL. Uhh ... who wants to tell her? 

He truly is. 

We ALL voted for this. It's incredible that Democrats still don't get that. 

But as much as this calm, cool, and collected man became a hero today by standing in the way of Democrat lunatics, we do feel bad for him that he had to go through the whole ordeal.

It is mind-boggling that people like Maxine Waters and the other Democrats in attendance think this makes them look good. In fact, it makes them look like unglued, unstable, and bars-in-the-window crazy people who should never be allowed inside the Capitol again, let alone the Department of Education. 

We hope they never learn their lesson. There may not be a blue state left in America by the time 2028 rolls around. 

In the meantime, we tip our caps and raise our glasses to our new favorite hero, Captain DOGE the Security Guard. 

