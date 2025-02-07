He Is ALL OF US: Twitter Celebrates BASED Security Guard Saying 'NO' to Screeching Democrats

Not all heroes wear capes.

Sometimes, a hero just wears a comfortable polo shirt with his glasses perched on his forehead while he calmly stands in front of the Department of Education completely IGNORING the screeches of insurrection-y Democrats like Maxine Waters.

Earlier today, Twitchy reported the embarrassing scene Congressional Democrats created when they stormed the entrance to the Department of Education and DEMANDED to be let in (even though we're pretty sure none of them have ever visited that building before).

We haven't seen Democrat politicians act so disgracefully since ... well, since yesterday.

But despite their childish behavior, Democrats inadvertently created a new American superhero in the (as yet unnamed) security guard who calmly and peacefully stood in their way and simply told them, 'No.'

DOGE security guy wins the award for least f*cks given pic.twitter.com/MHXbTjeeTz — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 7, 2025

We think we will start calling our new superhero 'Captain DOGE.'

Much like Captain America, when Democrats berated and insulted him and demanded he open the doors his response was, 'No. No, I don't think I will.'

HERO! Watch this patriot respond to Maxine Waters. pic.twitter.com/SbMNwIiPZT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 7, 2025

You just KNOW that Waters was trying to get a rise out of him or make him lose his temper in front of the cameras. But he looks like his heart rate never increased by a single beat as he gave her less attention (and deference) than he would give a buzzing fly.

This security guard is based AF! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WxTMwodSjf — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 7, 2025

We don't think many people could have stood there as calmly as this during that unhinged verbal assault from 'elected representatives of the people.'

LOL. Come to think of it, Waters does kind of resemble one of Tolkien's balrogs.

To steal another line from Lord of the Rings, he might as well have been laughing at her while saying, 'You have no power here.'

GIVE THIS GUY A MEDAL 🏅pic.twitter.com/SEKJffQYMR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

We wish we knew his name so we could find him somewhere around D.C. this weekend and buy him ALL the beers.

Your new Secretary of Zero F's To Givepic.twitter.com/YnA7BMhQfK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 7, 2025

Someone needs to tell Elon Musk because he probably will give the man that title. And business cards to match.

Watching these deranged people being told “No” as a complete sentence after years of their bullying is 🤌🏼 https://t.co/fzjOkA1alE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 7, 2025

Not 'No' followed by an apology.

Not 'No' followed by an explanation.

Just. Plain. No.

It's so beautiful.

Some people on Twitter thought the security guard reminded them of some other scenes they've witnessed.

Me trying to buy beer in high school… pic.twitter.com/mo0EwDCaL4 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 7, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA.

Yeah, we've all been there once upon a time.

This scene is right out of some 1980's exterior night club experience, where a bunch of people try to convince the doorman to let them in.



"Do you know who I am?"

"Here's my ID, right here!"

"You allow billionaires and their minions to come in!"

"This is a public institution,… https://t.co/aYvwyGQ76Q — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 7, 2025

Bateman's tweet ends with, 'I don't know, dress like you want to party, and slip him a Benjamin.'

Yep. That's always how you get into the club, right?

Me, when I get asked to join an in progress call with the exec team on a Friday, after I set my Teams status to AWAY. pic.twitter.com/PRMu8Mnj12 — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 7, 2025

Friday afternoon meetings need to be outlawed. We're pretty sure we read that in Project 2025.

Others noticed how the security guard's facial expression was one we have seen quite often in recent weeks.

Perfection. Simply perfection.

It's official now. 'Margaret' is the new 'Karen.'

(We're sure many nice women named Karen are sighing with relief. And we're sorry for any nice women named Margaret.)

“I really don’t care Maxine” pic.twitter.com/fzOxdKFyUv — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 7, 2025

'Maxine' works too.

The entire Democrat Party has become the screaming cat lady meme. It is amazing how they cannot see it.

James Brown harassing this security guard because he won't let her enter the Dept. of Education building, this morning. pic.twitter.com/LerIvohOvd — gary (@gary37h) February 7, 2025

HA. 'James Brown.' We love it.

That's not quite fair to the Godfather of Soul though, who was supremely talented, while Waters is supremely talent-LESS.

We don't know if the security guard smokes, but he has earned a cigarette after being subjected to Waters' spittle-laden screams.

Whoever the security guard is at the Department of Education deserves an award!



"We are members of Congress! REEEEEEE! 🤡" pic.twitter.com/ZArx72rDa6 — 🦅🌵☠️👆 Debbie 👆☠️🌵🦅 (@lhpanthermom) February 7, 2025

Dems: "Do you know who we are?"



Security guard: "Yes, and that's why you're not going in." — Mike, Unusual 🌺✨🗡️ (@T0daysTomSawyer) February 7, 2025

Exactly.

We also loved it when another Congresswoman shouted from the back, 'There are no thieves or thugs here. We are MEMBERS OF CONGRESS!'

LOL. Uhh ... who wants to tell her?

He is my favorite human today.



He is all of us. https://t.co/rCMmfwpT7c — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) February 7, 2025

He truly is.

I voted for whatever is going on here 🤣



pic.twitter.com/Kv7J8H6TV5 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 7, 2025

We ALL voted for this. It's incredible that Democrats still don't get that.

But as much as this calm, cool, and collected man became a hero today by standing in the way of Democrat lunatics, we do feel bad for him that he had to go through the whole ordeal.

This poor man ...



Democrats may never win another national election again. https://t.co/5pS159Zmuc — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 7, 2025

It is mind-boggling that people like Maxine Waters and the other Democrats in attendance think this makes them look good. In fact, it makes them look like unglued, unstable, and bars-in-the-window crazy people who should never be allowed inside the Capitol again, let alone the Department of Education.

We hope they never learn their lesson. There may not be a blue state left in America by the time 2028 rolls around.

In the meantime, we tip our caps and raise our glasses to our new favorite hero, Captain DOGE the Security Guard.