You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on March 03, 2025
Twitchy

The Europeans sure are feeling their oats these days, aren't they? 

Ever since President Trump and Vice President Vance called out Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, European government leaders have been throwing up their virtue signals about how they all 'stand with Ukraine.' Except for the inconvenient fact that they are all still financing the Russian side of the war by purchasing billions in Putin's oil and natural gas. 

No one is laughing anymore at Donald Trump for predicting exactly this outcome back in 2018, are they, Seth Meyers? 

Even more hilariously, a new poll shows that European citizens are all for sending more money and support to Ukraine ... but they don't want it to come from their country. 

Oh, this doesn't have disaster written all over it or anything, does it? 

Aside from all of the virtue-signaling, however, some Europeans are feeling extra froggy and deciding to have a jump at the United States military while they are at it. 

One particular account who wanted to flex his muscles was Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, who made the bold claim today that Europe should 'confiscate' all U.S. military assets on the continent. 

No, really. He said it. Stop laughing. (Don't stop laughing.)

Yeah, this bold assertion landed on Twitter exactly how you would expect.

MASSIVE ratio alert for Fehlinger-Jahn. 

Sure, just walk into those military bases and order the U.S. troops to hand over all weapons and equipment. 

What could possibly go wrong? 

It's just that easy ... right? 

Another user had an answer to that rather important question in the form of another question: 

The U.S. has more than 35,000 troops in Germany alone, not to mention Italy, the U.K., and other countries. This might be a little more difficult than just strolling up and demanding the keys to the armories.

And we can send a lot more people, weapons, and ammunition very quickly if we need to.

The most hilarious part of the entire tweet from Fehlinger-Jahn is where he lists his 'location' in his Twitter bio. 

Whoops. 

(Forgive this writer for including his own tweet, but it was too ironically funny to pass up.)

We are laughing so hard, milk is coming out of our nose. 

We're not sure, but we know what color Europeans will see a LOT of if they try to take over U.S. military bases. 

When people weren't laughing at Fehlinger-Jahn, they were begging him to stack up and give it his best shot. 

Maybe the Austrian economist thought that Joe Biden was still in charge of the U.S. military and our European bases. 

Sorry, kiddo. Maybe the news hasn't reached Austria yet. America is under new management. And they don't play. 

It really did bring Twitter together for a MASSIVE dragging, so we suppose we should thank Fehlinger-Jahn for that, at least. 

Are we sure that economists in Austria even have to graduate from kindergarten to get their degrees? 

HA. Yep, pretty much. 

Speaking of The Lord of the Rings ...

Faramir was not available for this particular tweet, but the infamous Frog of Shame was happy to oblige. 

Mission accomplished, Froggo. Well done. 

Obviously, the tweet from Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn is a ridiculously unserious idea. Not to mention a batpoop crazy one that no sane European leader would even contemplate. 

But every once in a while, Twitter has to drag some Eurotrash to remind them exactly who is who in the world of military and geopolitical superpowers.

Because it ain't them. Not by a long shot.

