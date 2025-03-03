Let's Flash Back a Few Years to When Late-Night Hosts and Foreign Leaders Mocked This Warning From Trump

The usual mindset from the Left is that if Trump said something, it must be wrong. Most of the time they don't even bother to critically analyze any issue themselves but rather just laugh it off and go in the other direction.

One of those issues we had a story about the other day is about European nations and their dependence on Russian energy.

NEW - German industry begins calling for a return to Russian natural gas as the economy is on a path of decline — Bloomberg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2025

But they'd like everybody to think that Trump is the real problem right now.

As a matter of fact, during Trump's first term there was a warning that late-night host Seth Meyers mocked, using the reaction of German officials at the United Nations to intensify the mockery. This, like most everything else from the Left in the last few years, has aged terribly:

7 years ago, Trump warned NATO they will one day regret buying Russian oil.



Everyone mocked him for it.



pic.twitter.com/Mm5x1QQVLo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 2, 2025

Another great moment in "wrong" for the late night libs and others.

Every single time. Some of these people would literally rather get close to WWIII than ever admit Trump was right about this and many other matters.

People need to start realizing Trump is right about everything, and everyone who mocks him is always proven wrong with time. https://t.co/7IMvzm8qmD — Neon White Rabbit (@NeonWhiteRabbit) March 3, 2025

And they never admit they were wrong, but instead just move on to the next thing they can be wrong about. It's incredible.