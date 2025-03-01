Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas (As Trump Said)

Huh. We guess shutting down nuclear power plants in a nation where the average temperature is 50° wasn't a good idea.

Germany -- which has a lot of socioeconomic and political issues these days -- is struggling economically and now they're considering a return to using Russian natural gas:

Advertisement

NEW - German industry begins calling for a return to Russian natural gas as the economy is on a path of decline — Bloomberg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2025

Here we'd like to remind you President Donald Trump warned Germany they'd become 'totally dependent' on Russian natural gas.

Huh, so Trump was right... weird. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) February 28, 2025

He was right. Again.

It's so sad. Thanks German Socialist+Greens! — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) March 1, 2025

They got the government they voted for. Good and hard, it seems.

So they want to go back to paying for Putin's war machine.



BRILLIANT!!!!! — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) February 28, 2025

While demanding we give Ukraine money.

Make it make sense.

No surprise here. Germany's green energy experiment failed miserably. Their manufacturing sector is collapsing and now they're crawling back to Russian gas. Sometimes the obvious solution is the right one. — Divine3rd (@Divine3rd) February 28, 2025

We all saw this coming.

Further proof that all the talk is just about social justice team points. When the real world hits, their “compassion” always comes in behind personal gain. — Scott C. Ford Jr (@ScottCFordJr1) March 1, 2025

'Compassion' is always something they mandate from others.

>call Putin “Hitler”

>buy Hitler’s gas



Are they retarded ? https://t.co/0eySUw8olw — Sulla (@gaulicsmith) March 1, 2025

They're not bright, that's for sure.

I'm beginning to think that maybe they don't really think Putin is Hitler and that all of Europe will succumb to Russia and NATO will collapse if Ukraine loses territory and there's a cease fire. https://t.co/4E6Y5PHZ8D — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) March 1, 2025

Same.

Kinda how they got all chummy with Trump after the election, despite calling him 'LITERALLY HITLER' for the entire campaign.

Europe talks a big game about Ukraine, but they really haven't sacrificed at all to actually support them. And I haven't seen much persuading me they're committed to rearming. https://t.co/c2T2ZrpVBV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 1, 2025

Nope.