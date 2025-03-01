Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas (As Trump Said)

Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 01, 2025
ImgFlip

Huh. We guess shutting down nuclear power plants in a nation where the average temperature is 50° wasn't a good idea.

Germany -- which has a lot of socioeconomic and political issues these days -- is struggling economically and now they're considering a return to using Russian natural gas:

Here we'd like to remind you President Donald Trump warned Germany they'd become 'totally dependent' on Russian natural gas.

He was right. Again.

They got the government they voted for. Good and hard, it seems.

While demanding we give Ukraine money.

Make it make sense.

We all saw this coming.

'Compassion' is always something they mandate from others.

They're not bright, that's for sure.

Same.

Kinda how they got all chummy with Trump after the election, despite calling him 'LITERALLY HITLER' for the entire campaign.

Nope.

