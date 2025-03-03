'Daaaaad! He Was Mean To Me!' Justin Trudeau Plans to Tattle on Donald Trump to King Charles

Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on March 03, 2025

When we were young kids, nothing -- absolutely nothing -- was more forbidden than tattling to your father or big brother (or God forbid, the teacher) if you ever encountered someone in the schoolyard or playground who was mean to you.

Standing up to bullies and fighting for yourself is a right of passage. It is part of growing up and something every young boy needs to learn. It's true of young girls as well, of course, but it is more openly recognized as part of the process of boys growing up to be men. 

Not only that, but if you want a surefire way to make sure you get bullied even harder -- and forever -- just go ahead and snitch on someone. It's practically a guarantee that no one, not even your friends, will respect you. 

Something tells us that Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau never learned this lesson while growing up. We all know about the hilarious way that President Trump has been trolling Trudeau by calling him 'Governor' and talking about plans to make Canada the 51st state. 

In response, Trudeau announced this weekend that his plan to fight back against the President is to run over to England and tell on him to Daddy.

'Daddy,' in this case, is the U.K.'s King Charles III. Because Trudeau's real dad passed away in Cuba in 2016. 

(Oops, did we say that last part out loud? We didn't mean to say that last part out loud.)

Oh, honey. Honey, no. Do NOT do this, you sweet summer child. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Trudeau said in London on Sunday he will discuss matters of importance to Canadians with Charles and said 'nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.'

Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is small, but the silence of the monarch on Trump's threats have spurred talk in recent days.

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said 'for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented' on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister.

'The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,' Kenney posted on X.

LOL. Once a subject, always a subject. 

Hey, maybe Charles is being silent on this because he knows it's a joke, and maybe he wants Canadians to stand up for themselves. 

For once.

We're pretty sure that Mommy (in this case, the late Queen Elizabeth II) would have told Canadians, especially their titular 'leader,' to grow a pair. 

Yep. Because that'll definitely stop Trump and Americans from making fun of them. 

Of course, there's only one problem with Trudeau's 'run to Daddy' strategy: 

No, we do not. We don't answer to the King because when the King once bullied us, we stood up to him ourselves and kicked him off of the playground. 

(Thanks for stepping in with the assist on that one, by the way, France. We're pretty sure we returned the favor in 1944.)

Canada loves to talk about how they are 'antiroyal.' Until, that is, they need to run to that same royal for help. 

Even some Canadians were embarrassed by this overt display of weakness. 

The only thing that would be more cringeworthy would be if Canadians decided to stand up for themselves by ... trying to rename a cup of coffee. 

Oh, wait. They just did that, too

King Charles is nowhere near the monarch that his mother was, but we'd love it if he gave Trudeau exactly that look. 

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that meeting. 

'And ... and ... and then he called me 'Governor,' Dad.' [sobbing, sniffling noises from Trudeau]

It's like shooting fish in a barrel for Trump. Just way too easy. LOL. 

Indeed. 

As we said above, if Trudeau and Canada want to keep getting trolled, there's no better way than to run to Daddy and ask him to fight the battle for them. 

King Charles III has the chance to do the funniest thing ever, though. When Trudeau comes to Scotland to snitch on Trump, Charles should ask him, 'Have you tried saying 'I'm sorr-ey.''

Now THAT would be epic. 

