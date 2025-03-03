'Daaaaad! He Was Mean To Me!' Justin Trudeau Plans to Tattle on Donald Trump to King Charles

When we were young kids, nothing -- absolutely nothing -- was more forbidden than tattling to your father or big brother (or God forbid, the teacher) if you ever encountered someone in the schoolyard or playground who was mean to you.

Standing up to bullies and fighting for yourself is a right of passage. It is part of growing up and something every young boy needs to learn. It's true of young girls as well, of course, but it is more openly recognized as part of the process of boys growing up to be men.

Not only that, but if you want a surefire way to make sure you get bullied even harder -- and forever -- just go ahead and snitch on someone. It's practically a guarantee that no one, not even your friends, will respect you.

Something tells us that Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau never learned this lesson while growing up. We all know about the hilarious way that President Trump has been trolling Trudeau by calling him 'Governor' and talking about plans to make Canada the 51st state.

In response, Trudeau announced this weekend that his plan to fight back against the President is to run over to England and tell on him to Daddy.

'Daddy,' in this case, is the U.K.'s King Charles III. Because Trudeau's real dad passed away in Cuba in 2016.

(Oops, did we say that last part out loud? We didn't mean to say that last part out loud.)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with King Charles III, the country's head of state, on Monday where he will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to make Canada the 51st state. https://t.co/YGM8qtdHXw — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2025

Oh, honey. Honey, no. Do NOT do this, you sweet summer child.

Trudeau said in London on Sunday he will discuss matters of importance to Canadians with Charles and said 'nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.' Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is small, but the silence of the monarch on Trump's threats have spurred talk in recent days. Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said 'for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented' on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister. 'The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,' Kenney posted on X.

LOL. Once a subject, always a subject.

Hey, maybe Charles is being silent on this because he knows it's a joke, and maybe he wants Canadians to stand up for themselves.

For once.

We're pretty sure that Mommy (in this case, the late Queen Elizabeth II) would have told Canadians, especially their titular 'leader,' to grow a pair.

He ran crying to Daddy. https://t.co/Kfno98JVLz — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 3, 2025

Yep. Because that'll definitely stop Trump and Americans from making fun of them.

Of course, there's only one problem with Trudeau's 'run to Daddy' strategy:

Trudeau’s going to be pretty upset after he finds out the U.S. doesn’t answer to the King of England anymore. https://t.co/7pvx6Zd4vV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 2, 2025

No, we do not. We don't answer to the King because when the King once bullied us, we stood up to him ourselves and kicked him off of the playground.

(Thanks for stepping in with the assist on that one, by the way, France. We're pretty sure we returned the favor in 1944.)

“King Charles III, the country’s Head of State…” So Canada is not a sovereign country then. — The real James Smith (@SergeantJSmith) March 3, 2025

Canada loves to talk about how they are 'antiroyal.' Until, that is, they need to run to that same royal for help.

Even some Canadians were embarrassed by this overt display of weakness.

Oh FFS. Just stop with this shit https://t.co/9aqCSLnKbM — 🇨🇦PlayListGuy73🇨🇦 (@playlistguy73) March 3, 2025

The only thing that would be more cringeworthy would be if Canadians decided to stand up for themselves by ... trying to rename a cup of coffee.

Oh, wait. They just did that, too.

King Charles is nowhere near the monarch that his mother was, but we'd love it if he gave Trudeau exactly that look.

He is going to whine to the King and the King is going to laugh.

There was no "threat". Just a comment intended to poke Trudeau in the ribs. https://t.co/76f32ChZw4 — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 3, 2025

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that meeting.

Is this real? OMG, is he really going to complain to King Charles about President Trump taunting him with Canada becoming our 51st state. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Bu38kX8FfX — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) March 2, 2025

'And ... and ... and then he called me 'Governor,' Dad.' [sobbing, sniffling noises from Trudeau]

Justin, my brother in Christ, he’s busting your balls. And you’re devouring the bait. https://t.co/WyjsZ5h9sA — JB (@johnbartle) March 3, 2025

It's like shooting fish in a barrel for Trump. Just way too easy. LOL.

This is what successful trolling looks like! https://t.co/j9mMdBeQah pic.twitter.com/GX7NCkyE45 — 🇺🇸 🫡 Duty Is Ours! 🫡 🇺🇸 (@BrettKulbis) March 3, 2025

Indeed.

As we said above, if Trudeau and Canada want to keep getting trolled, there's no better way than to run to Daddy and ask him to fight the battle for them.

King Charles III has the chance to do the funniest thing ever, though. When Trudeau comes to Scotland to snitch on Trump, Charles should ask him, 'Have you tried saying 'I'm sorr-ey.''

Now THAT would be epic.