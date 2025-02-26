The MSNBC Purge Continues: Most of Maddow's Staff to Be Let Go (But She's Still Getting Her $25 Mil)

NYC Mayor Adams’ Biblical Meltdown is Either a God Complex or Political Desperation
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on February 26, 2025

Back during the 2024 election campaign, the dead legacy media had a nuclear meltdown when Donald Trump described what might happen to the automobile market if Joe Biden won re-election. We don't need to remind you of the word he used to make his prediction, but barely one month into his second administration, we're thinking he should have used the same word about what would happen to the media if he DID win. 

Because there is an absolute BLOODBATH going on over at MSNBC right now. 

[giggles in schadenfreude]

It's happening at other media outlets too but, somehow, the purge is just more delicious when it is taking place at the Peacock and its cable news arm.

Here is just a partial list of the apparatchiks who no longer have a job because no one watches them or believes them anymore. 

OOF. We hope they all can learn to code. 

But the cuts are going much further than on-air personalities like Joy Reid

Last night, Mediaite reported that a HUGE chunk of Rachel Maddow's behind-the-camera production team is also getting axed. 

The majority of the production crew working on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show will be let go, The Guardian reported on Tuesday night.

For the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Rachel Maddow is hosting her show on the network five nights a week after hosting on Mondays only. It was reported this week that MSNBC is overhauling some of its programming, as Joy Reid has exited the network after hosting the last episode of The ReidOut on Monday. Alex Wagner’s Alex Wagner Tonight was also canceled, but she will remain at MSNBC. The network also shuttered its Miami operations and with it, José Díaz-Balart Reports and The Katie Phang Show.

The Guardian reported that most of Maddow’s production crew members are being let go because they also worked on Wagner’s show. 

MSNBC said the cuts are not indicative of 'widespread layoffs.'

That last sentence, though. LOL. 

Uh-huh. We're going to go ahead and file that one under 'famous last words.'

But don't worry, everyone. The 'useful idiots' on the production team are gone, but Maddow herself won't have to make any changes to her lavish lifestyle. 

Maddow actually took a pay cut from $30 million to $25 million when she reduced her show from four days a week to one day a week (though she is temporarily hosting her show for the full week during Trump's first 100 days). 

That's right, $25 million a year for one show per week. 

How will she ever manage the sacrifice? 

HOW DARE YOU? She is the 'talent.' (We tried writing that one with a straight face, but it didn't work.) 

It is reminiscent of the layoff scene in the movie Broadcast News when the famous anchor, played by Jack Nicholson, came to the Washington, DC, office to show his 'empathy' with the staffers who were being let go. 

LOL. Yep. That's Maddow. 

Hey, as Megyn Kelly recently pointed out, she NEEDS her $10 million New York penthouse. Not to mention her 12-acre Massachusetts estate. 

Don't get us wrong. We're all for talented people making whatever money the market will bear, but in Maddow's case (and everyone else at MSNBC), everything is inflated and not based at all on 'talent' or performance. 

Reid made $3 million a year despite the fact that she barely managed a few hundred thousand viewers a night (and performed horribly in the key demographic). 

Maddow's show does a little better, but routinely loses to every other cable news show airing at the same time. 

They can always try hiring an infinite number of monkeys to write for an infinite number of years. We don't think they'd ever turn out the works of Shakespeare, but writing Maddow's copy HAS to be a lot easier to accomplish. 

Stop laughing. It could work! 

HAHAHAHA. 

Even Elon Musk isn't as heartless as Comcast executives. 

Projection remains one of the favorite tools of leftists who can't make any other argument. 

As sad as this fact is for MSNBC, Maddow is their 'rock star.' They won't fire her until they absolutely have to. 

But that day may be coming soon as the network's ratings continue to tank. 

As for the rest of the staff, normally, we would feel bad when lower-level workers get fired to prop up a talentless multimillionaire like Maddow. 

But in the case of her staff, they enabled her to push lies, gaslighting, and propaganda for years. So, we'll just wish them goodbye in the best way we know how. 

Don't let the door hit you on the way out. 

