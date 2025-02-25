It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages

WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:20 PM on February 25, 2025
Twitter

Last night, journalists Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman exposed a scandal within the National Security Agency (NSA) that was so bars-in-the-window crazy that we almost could not believe it was true. 

But it was. 

NSA, DIA, CIA, and other federal intelligence agency employees have secret transgender 'sex chatrooms' where they have been sharing ... well, we almost can't bear to repeat it, so check it out for yourself. 

Lord have mercy. There were many more revolting screenshots in Rufo's posts that you can read about here, but pay attention to the critical statement in the initial tweet -- all of this was taking place on the clock. 

In other words, taxpayers are funding these deviant sex chats. 

DNI Tulsi Gabbard this morning promised to put an immediate end to all of it.

Well, hang on a second there, Ms. Gabbard because you may also want to add criminal investigations prosecutions to your actions to fire everyone involved.

Because it gets worse ... it gets SO MUCH WORSE. 

Today, Rufo released more screenshots from the NSA chatrooms, detailing how these same employees were also actively trying to subvert the current Trump administration. And they had some shameful things to say about Gabbard herself. 

Of COURSE, there are 'they/them' pronouns. Is there any clearer -- or larger -- red flag that someone is mentally ill and unstable? 

And making up or repeating slanderous lies about Gabbard was just the beginning. They also had plenty of lies to spread about HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Private citizens in the United States were also viciously maligned.

(We apologize for the NSFW language in the next tweet.)

Unbelievable. And these are the people who are spying on American citizens.

They have the gall to think they are the good guys as they spew this hateful, false, and defamatory rhetoric about their fellow Americans.

Having it go on for even a minute is one minute too long. And it has been going on for far longer than that. 

Again, this was all while they were being paid with taxpayer money. 

Which begs the question that Elon Musk recently asked them, 'What did you get done this week? 

LOL. Right? The nerve! 

No wonder none of them can (or want to) respond to the Office of Personnel Management email from last weekend.

Rest assured, though, that the chatrooms also returned to the deviant conversations they were having in Rufo's initial report. 

The last sentence from Rufo says it all. These people are insane. 

It will come as no surprise that they also hate Christians. 

His own grandmother? We have to wonder, did he spy on her too? 

They cannot be expelled from the government soon enough. 

We all knew the state of the intelligence agencies was bad, but we think it's safe to say that none of us knew it was THIS bad. 

And these are the people who Democrats want to protect from Trump and DOGE. 

As Musk himself would say, 'Let that sink in.'

Rufo, who is Italian (as is this writer), had an extra comment for these 'intelligence' employees for slandering nostra famiglia

Oh, they messed with the wrong people now. Avremo la nostra vendetta!

That bit of humor aside, none of this is funny. All of it says that these agencies, at least in their current form, need to be razed to the ground. 

That's the understatement of the century right there. 

We may need to fumigate all of the buildings after they are kicked out as well. 

And have every surface scrubbed by cleaners in full hazmat suits.

We probably don't need to worry about that. We're fairly certain that the names were NOT redacted in the screenshots Rufo sent to Gabbard. 

But yes. They need to be publicly exposed when they are fired, so any future employers will know to stay FAR away from them. Not to mention any potential neighbors.

Every. Single. One. 

Rufo had one more update from DNI Gabbard this afternoon: 

As for Rufo himself, he was pretty sure that he was putting himself in danger by exposing this nefarious and depraved behavior. But as Vice President Vance would say, 'He really doesn't care, Margaret.' 

We feel the same way. As long as Rufo, DOGE, and the entire Trump administration are exposing corruption -- and, in this case, far worse than simple corruption -- we will continue to share every last bit of it. 

We pledge allegiance to the United States of America, not to perverted, lying 'xe/them' spies. 

It's absolutely time to clean house. With a blowtorch, if necessary.

