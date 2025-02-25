It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages

Last night, journalists Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman exposed a scandal within the National Security Agency (NSA) that was so bars-in-the-window crazy that we almost could not believe it was true.

But it was.

NSA, DIA, CIA, and other federal intelligence agency employees have secret transgender 'sex chatrooms' where they have been sharing ... well, we almost can't bear to repeat it, so check it out for yourself.

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time.



This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Lord have mercy. There were many more revolting screenshots in Rufo's posts that you can read about here, but pay attention to the critical statement in the initial tweet -- all of this was taking place on the clock.

In other words, taxpayers are funding these deviant sex chats.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard this morning promised to put an immediate end to all of it.

This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable. These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety,… https://t.co/CnpWYyhyNk — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 25, 2025

Well, hang on a second there, Ms. Gabbard because you may also want to add criminal investigations prosecutions to your actions to fire everyone involved.

Because it gets worse ... it gets SO MUCH WORSE.

Today, Rufo released more screenshots from the NSA chatrooms, detailing how these same employees were also actively trying to subvert the current Trump administration. And they had some shameful things to say about Gabbard herself.

EXCLUSIVE: In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials claim that @TulsiGabbard is "fervently anti-queer," a "Russian agent," and a member of the MAGA "cult." These employees, including at least one "they/them," are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within. pic.twitter.com/Z5HGfdSx2Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Of COURSE, there are 'they/them' pronouns. Is there any clearer -- or larger -- red flag that someone is mentally ill and unstable?

And making up or repeating slanderous lies about Gabbard was just the beginning. They also had plenty of lies to spread about HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

LEAKED: American intel officials are rallying opposition to President Trump's cabinet nominees in secret NSA chatrooms, with one SpaceCom officer hoping for senators to "come to their senses on @RobertKennedyJr and not confirm him."



Pronouns: "they/them," "xe/they," "she/her." pic.twitter.com/X5gRfvwKsS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Private citizens in the United States were also viciously maligned.

(We apologize for the NSFW language in the next tweet.)

EXCLUSIVE: NSA, DIA, and Navy intel officials blast @libsoftiktok as a "fucking monster" and argue that @benshapiro should be "expelled from the tribe" for "constantly spout[ing] hate speech." They also slur Italian-Americans as "terrible people."



This is getting personal. pic.twitter.com/dV9yJWErOa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Unbelievable. And these are the people who are spying on American citizens.

They have the gall to think they are the good guys as they spew this hateful, false, and defamatory rhetoric about their fellow Americans.

I wonder how long this has been going on.



These are individuals with the ability to spy on any Americans at will. https://t.co/cdoZSgfIR4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Having it go on for even a minute is one minute too long. And it has been going on for far longer than that.

Again, this was all while they were being paid with taxpayer money.

Which begs the question that Elon Musk recently asked them, 'What did you get done this week?

"How dare the Trump administration ask federal employees what they are doing?" https://t.co/IGETfCctQB — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 25, 2025

LOL. Right? The nerve!

No wonder none of them can (or want to) respond to the Office of Personnel Management email from last weekend.

Rest assured, though, that the chatrooms also returned to the deviant conversations they were having in Rufo's initial report.

LEAKED: NSA and CIA officials express their desire to have hermaphrodite babies in order to advance trans ideology. “An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as non-binary and let them choose later.”



The people who run the surveillance state are insane. pic.twitter.com/vW0Xi7UVOn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

The last sentence from Rufo says it all. These people are insane.

It will come as no surprise that they also hate Christians.

LEAKED: Here are CIA officials celebrating the death of Christian leader Pat Robertson. This is a recurring theme in the NSA chatrooms: hatred against Christians, conservatives, Italians, and heterosexuals. One intelligence officer even casts aspersions on his own grandmother. pic.twitter.com/5Jv57ELVLj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

His own grandmother? We have to wonder, did he spy on her too?

They cannot be expelled from the government soon enough.

There is a battalion of male-to-female transgenders within the American intelligence apparatus. They hate Italians and LibsofTikTok. They fantasize about pseudo-vaginas and butthole lazers. They are in charge of the most sophisticated spying machine in human history. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

We all knew the state of the intelligence agencies was bad, but we think it's safe to say that none of us knew it was THIS bad.

'Wait, our intel agencies are just Reddit subs with an unlimited budget and massive surveillance power over the American people?' pic.twitter.com/4ha7tRaU6x — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

And these are the people who Democrats want to protect from Trump and DOGE.

As Musk himself would say, 'Let that sink in.'

Rufo, who is Italian (as is this writer), had an extra comment for these 'intelligence' employees for slandering nostra famiglia.

The Italian hatred was always their greatest crime. We will get our retribution. We will avenge our slandered paisani. This is now a vendetta. https://t.co/8Ez8wrFuB6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

Oh, they messed with the wrong people now. Avremo la nostra vendetta!

That bit of humor aside, none of this is funny. All of it says that these agencies, at least in their current form, need to be razed to the ground.

MAJOR housecleaning is needed https://t.co/V3gCo53TyK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

That's the understatement of the century right there.

This is the kind of nonsense that the duly elected administration should not have to deal with, but nonetheless will. Get them out! The people have spoken. They/Thems should not be controlling our government. https://t.co/uUhPN1jHK5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2025

We may need to fumigate all of the buildings after they are kicked out as well.

And have every surface scrubbed by cleaners in full hazmat suits.

Why are their names redacted? They don't redact our names when they spy on us. https://t.co/YjFyIp0ncv — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 25, 2025

We probably don't need to worry about that. We're fairly certain that the names were NOT redacted in the screenshots Rufo sent to Gabbard.

But yes. They need to be publicly exposed when they are fired, so any future employers will know to stay FAR away from them. Not to mention any potential neighbors.

Fire every single one of them and investigate their work to see if they betrayed the country. If so, charge every single one of them @DNIGabbard. https://t.co/QexUtSjA3M — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 25, 2025

Every. Single. One.

Rufo had one more update from DNI Gabbard this afternoon:

SCOOP: @TulsiGabbard is preparing a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA's "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

As for Rufo himself, he was pretty sure that he was putting himself in danger by exposing this nefarious and depraved behavior. But as Vice President Vance would say, 'He really doesn't care, Margaret.'

I realize that, in exposing the secret sex chats at the NSA, I am assuming considerable risk of retaliation. So be it. If we cannot openly criticize our government, we live under a tyrannical regime.



Let’s take this to the brink. https://t.co/6kol87rD2H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

We feel the same way. As long as Rufo, DOGE, and the entire Trump administration are exposing corruption -- and, in this case, far worse than simple corruption -- we will continue to share every last bit of it.

We pledge allegiance to the United States of America, not to perverted, lying 'xe/them' spies.

It's absolutely time to clean house. With a blowtorch, if necessary.