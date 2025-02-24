Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of...
Yosemite Workers Drape Flag Upside Down to Protest Federal Cuts

Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

You can now add "STD" along with CIA, DIA and FBI to this list of federally funded alphabet acronyms. Good lort, look what Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman, both of the Manhattan Institute, discovered. Before you dive in, grab an air-sickness bag. In this era of DOGE and radical transparency we expect there to be much more of this.

"Sex polycules"? No, you didn't fall asleep in high school biology. Twitchy writers were just as confused as you are, dear reader.

Sure, we all love a salacious malfeasance story but, OMG, the thread reads like a SoHo swingers club's sleazy Slack channel (at least what this author heard).

If you're feeling a little queasy, that's OK. It's just nature telling your you're normal.

The thread goes on, but we've skipped to the end. Be sure to check out the entire article.

You're still here! Let's cleanse the ick off with some replies.

Sad but true, Senator.

Well played, Rufo.

Yes they do, but, ironically, they're busy keeping critics of these pervs silenced.

This is what's known as "sarcasm". That reminds us of the guy entrusted with managing nuclear waste and stolen luggage.

Same, sister. Same.

Our intelligence community needs a makeover - and a disinfecting.

This option works too.

Who knows, maybe Kash can make that happen?

This is a very good point. Don't expect the MSNBC crew to be opining about this.

Here's to hoping the next four years can undo the previous four.

