Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick

You can now add "STD" along with CIA, DIA and FBI to this list of federally funded alphabet acronyms. Good lort, look what Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman, both of the Manhattan Institute, discovered. Before you dive in, grab an air-sickness bag. In this era of DOGE and radical transparency we expect there to be much more of this.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time.



This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

"Sex polycules"? No, you didn't fall asleep in high school biology. Twitchy writers were just as confused as you are, dear reader.

Sure, we all love a salacious malfeasance story but, OMG, the thread reads like a SoHo swingers club's sleazy Slack channel (at least what this author heard).

One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. These male intelligence agents love the feeling of penetration and of peeing with their pseudo-vaginas. pic.twitter.com/kw7JsbF8Te — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

If you're feeling a little queasy, that's OK. It's just nature telling your you're normal.

Intel employees used the chatroom to discuss "ethical non-monogamy," or "polyamory." Many claimed to be part of sprawling sexual networks and have a rich slang vocabulary about their sex lives. "Some of our friends are practically poly-mers, with all the connected compounds." pic.twitter.com/SqJeqUN0GZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

The thread goes on, but we've skipped to the end. Be sure to check out the entire article.

You're still here! Let's cleanse the ick off with some replies.

This is the kind of wholesome behavior Americans have sadly come to expect from their government — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 24, 2025

Sad but true, Senator.

NSA? You mean the National Sexchat Agency? pic.twitter.com/SPRcNuBFAO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Well played, Rufo.

Do HR Departments not exist at three letter agencies?

Not only is this an absolute waste of time paid for by taxpayers, but it’s a giant sexual harassment lawsuit waiting to happen.@DOGE needs unleashed on them. — JC (@FederalistJC) February 24, 2025

Yes they do, but, ironically, they're busy keeping critics of these pervs silenced.

At least they’re not responsible for anything critical — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 24, 2025

This is what's known as "sarcasm". That reminds us of the guy entrusted with managing nuclear waste and stolen luggage.

The new NSA office etiquette… pic.twitter.com/W0vncUhcGU — AmErican (@Flipper628) February 24, 2025

I miss my life from 10 minutes ago before I read this thread. — Kim v. Newsom: Trophy Wife! 🥰 (@1TrophyWife1) February 24, 2025

Same, sister. Same.

What the NSA says they do vs What the NSA actually does https://t.co/QHaPs84LBq pic.twitter.com/4a7BJT7Uu5 — Magills (@magills_) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

Our intelligence community needs a makeover - and a disinfecting.

This option works too.

When writing messages on your employer’s messaging system, recall the legal adage to imagine your words being read aloud in court while you sit on the witness stand. https://t.co/4vdRIfa0VJ — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 24, 2025

Who knows, maybe Kash can make that happen?

Anyway, remember when Democrats were worried about Trump nominees being “too Christian” to serve in government? https://t.co/P68ZkdtLMh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 24, 2025

This is a very good point. Don't expect the MSNBC crew to be opining about this.

GROSS. MAKE IT STOP! — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 24, 2025

Here's to hoping the next four years can undo the previous four.