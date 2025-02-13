Yes, They Really Are This Dumb: Rep. Jan Schakowsky Thinks 'Manufacturing' Is a Sexist Word

Well Well WELL, What Do We Have HERE?! Lee Zeldin ENDS Biden's Corrupt...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 13, 2025
AngieArtist

There are times when we think that Democrats must be pranking America. Whenever they say something that is so galactically, incomprehensibly stupid as to defy all human understanding, we look around for the hidden camera because we're certain we're on an episode of Punk'd and Ashton Kutcher is going to come out at any moment to laugh at the gaping, jaw-dropped expressions on our faces. 

Like that time that Hank Johnson said that if we place too many tanks on the island of Guam, it might tip over from the weight. Or the very existence of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Then, of course, we remember that they are Democrats and, yes, they really are this dumb. It's what happens to someone after the woke mind virus has infected and eaten away at their brain for too long.

The latest contestant is Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky, who somehow is the Democrats' best option to serve as ranking member on the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee. In a hearing yesterday regarding AI in Manufacturing, Schakowsky claimed that there aren't enough women in manufacturing because the word itself just 'sounds like a guy.' 

We wish we were joking, but we are not. Watch: 

We ... we ... we're sorry; we just have no words. This is the best you can do, Chicago? 

Wait, don't answer that. We just realized your mayor is Brandon Johnson. 

Of course, there is also the fact that Schakowsky is 80 years old, so, of COURSE, she is well-equipped to talk about young people in AI-based manufacturing jobs. 

Can we add 'term limits' to Project 2025, please? 

Ya think? 

This may top Shelia Jackson Lee saying that the moon is 'made up mostly of gases.' 

We doubt she will read this, but just in case, we'd like to inform Schakowsky that the word 'manufacturing' has nothing to do with 'men.' It comes from the Latin manu ('hands') and factum ('made by'). 

But we're guessing that Schakowsky is one of those people who believe we should change 'history' to 'herstory.'

HAHAHAHAHA. That's a good one. 

But knowing Democrats these days, they probably won't be happy unless we call it 'transufacturing.'

We had to clean our ears and listen to it a few times before we believed it too. But then we remembered ... 'Chicago Democrat.' 

There is a little-known corollary in The Art of War in which Sun-Tzu advises, 'When your opponent is dumber than a box of rocks, hand them ALL of the microphones.'

Democrats could help themselves sound less stupid if they would simply recognize that there are differences between men and women. There always have been. There always will be. 

But they've spent so much time trying to erase biological reality and gender differences that saying something as bars-in-the-window insane as Schakowsky did sounds perfectly reasonable and normal to them. 

LOL. 'Personfacturing.'

The funny thing is, if someone actually said that to her, Schakowsky would likely introduce a resolution to adopt the word. 

Yes, this is true. Schakowsky's husband, Democratic strategist Robert Creamer, was sentenced to five months in prison for bank fraud in 2006. 

This begs the question, when is Schakowsky going to be indicted for impersonating a United States Representative? Or impersonating a woman with a double-digit IQ?

HA. 

If Democrats keep going the way they have these past few weeks, that map may not be far off the mark. 

There is SOOOO much patriarchy to tear down in the English language. 

See? The mean old men have even co-opted women's biological functions. 

Hey, wait a minute ... even the word 'women' has 'men' in it. 

DAMMIT! 

LOL. Good question. 

Hey, that's not fair. There are plenty of Democrats from New York and California who are just as stupid as Schakowsky. 

And, of course, let's not forget the pride of Hawaii, Senator Mazie Hirono.

The truth is that women represent about 30 percent of the manufacturing workforce. Given that women statistically are drawn more to professions involving their natural biological tendency towards nurturing -- such as medicine or education, for instance -- that's a pretty good percentage. 

But people like Jan Schakowsky are so woke that they won't be satisfied until the number matches women's representation in the overall population. 

And it doesn't bother them if they become an embarrassment to humanity in seeking their objective.

Uh-oh ... 'humanity.' 

Will the oppression of women never end?

