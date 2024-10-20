AOC Suggests Democrats Interrupt Football Fans and Bug Them to Vote and the GOP Couldn't Agree More

Things Are Going SO BADLY for Hamas, Even Al-Qaeda's Telling Them to Throw...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on October 20, 2024
Meme

The Democrats are truly becoming more manic by the minute as they watch Republican votes pour in during early voting. This AOC recommendation is really one of the worst imaginable.

Obviously, Democrats are freaking out over the polls. They are bad. The public isn't buying what they are selling so AOC thinks people should go knock on the doors and text Eagles' fan during a huge football game. People love strangers interfering in their downtime watching football, after all. Heh.

No, no! She is doing just great ... earning more votes for Donald Trump.

That has to be the explanation. 

If they didn't before, they will after AOC and her friends bug them to death.

Surely, they will love that!

Yikes!

AOC needs to read the room.

Please and also take a camera.

Make sure to tell them AOC sent you.

