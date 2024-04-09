Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote
President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories
It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe
Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a...
Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change
'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt
White House Is Back to Shaming Members of Congress for Taking PPP Loans
That's Not How This Works: Transgender Catholics Say Church Doesn't 'Understand' Their Liv...
Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About...
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger...
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and...
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the...
'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men...

Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is 'Mostly Gases' (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on April 09, 2024
Meme

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Rep. Hank Johnson. It looks like someone may have finally taken your title away as the stupidest member of Congress. 

Yes, even though your claim that putting military tanks on Guam might 'tip the island over' will live forever in the Idiot Politician Hall of Fame, you may finally have been surpassed by Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Advertisement

Now, it should come as no surprise that Lee is the one who would usurp Johnson's crown. In 2014, she claimed that the United States Consitution was 400 years old. Lee is so ignorant, in fact, that even liberal publication The Daily Beast devoted a 2017 column to her public speech boners. (Lee is also a distinguished graduate of the Katie Porter School of Verbally Abusing Staffers and Service Industry Workers, but we'll leave that for another article.)

But Lee may have even topped all of her previous misstatements yesterday when video surfaced of her talking to a high school about the moon at an eclipse viewing party. Let's watch: 

'The full moon is a complete, rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases.' Umm ... WTAF???

Yep. We're pretty sure Eric Swalwell is ALSO made up mostly of gases. 

Honestly, we'd be tempted to think that Kamala Harris wrote this speech for her if not for Lee's long-demonstrated ability to be exactly this stupid all on her own. 

Recommended

Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

To think, this woman is a United States Representative. And she recently was almost elected mayor of Houston, Texas. 

Yikes. But it sure is awesome that the adults are in charge. 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hardest hit. 

Of course. Everyone knows that, at night, the gaseous moon congeals into green cheese. 

But it wasn't just that one line. Also take note of her claim that 'the moon provides energy at night,' and that humans could live on the moon because 'the gases are such that we could do that.' 

And let's not leave out her comments about the sun. 'The sun is a mighty powerful heat and it is almost impossible to go near the sun.' 

Geez, Representative Lee. Where were you when Icarus could have used you and your wisdom?

That is terrifying. 

Advertisement

Well technically, Lee is elected, so she can't be a 'DEI hire.' But the point is well taken. It's clear that she was elected for something other than her smarts, and we're pretty sure what that something is. 

The scary part is, unlike Nancy Pelosi at any given moment, we believe Lee was stone-cold sober here. 

Would you feel better if we lied to you? If so, then yes, this was a skit. 

At this point, we're convinced that the dog would be a better representative for the people of Houston. 

Advertisement

As dumb as that was, this moon comment was even dumber. 

We can't blame you. We felt the same way. 

BUT WAIT. Believe it or not, it gets even better. 

Please bask in the glory of Lee trying to use her eclipse glasses after she gave her speech: 

OK, that's it. We are officially dead, LOL. As they would say in Monty Python, 'This has gotten entirely too silly.' 

Even doddering Joe Biden looked at that clip and said, 'What the hell is wrong with you, woman?'

Democrats have no shame and Democrat voters are immune from embarrassment. Have you seen some of them on Twitter? 

Advertisement

Honestly, we've got nothing left. We might as well just throw up our hands in futility and give her a round of applause for her performance.

Congratulations, Sheila Jackson Lee. You have ascended to the throne of Dumbest Representative in Congress. 

Stay tuned to Twitchy for the next battle for that title ... likely to take place tomorrow. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NASA SHEILA JACKSON LEE STUPID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide
Amy Curtis
It's a Cult: Climate Defiance's Thread on the Eclipse Is Boatload of Cringe
Amy Curtis
Keep Pushing, You're Winning: Riley Gains Takes Victory Lap After NAIA Vote
Amy Curtis
Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a Genocide
Grateful Calvin
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoops: Secular Pro-Life Points Out Indiana Court May Have Accidentally Legalized Homicide Amy Curtis
Advertisement