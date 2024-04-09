Only Democrats Can Be This Stupid: Sheila Jackson Lee Says the Moon Is 'Mostly Gases' (Watch)

You can breathe a sigh of relief, Rep. Hank Johnson. It looks like someone may have finally taken your title away as the stupidest member of Congress.

Yes, even though your claim that putting military tanks on Guam might 'tip the island over' will live forever in the Idiot Politician Hall of Fame, you may finally have been surpassed by Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Now, it should come as no surprise that Lee is the one who would usurp Johnson's crown. In 2014, she claimed that the United States Consitution was 400 years old. Lee is so ignorant, in fact, that even liberal publication The Daily Beast devoted a 2017 column to her public speech boners. (Lee is also a distinguished graduate of the Katie Porter School of Verbally Abusing Staffers and Service Industry Workers, but we'll leave that for another article.)

But Lee may have even topped all of her previous misstatements yesterday when video surfaced of her talking to a high school about the moon at an eclipse viewing party. Let's watch:

Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: It's "almost impossible to go near the sun," but the "moon is more manageable" because it's "made up mostly of gases" (it isn't)pic.twitter.com/0t8CPI4QzW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2024

'The full moon is a complete, rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases.' Umm ... WTAF???

Yep. We're pretty sure Eric Swalwell is ALSO made up mostly of gases.

Honestly, we'd be tempted to think that Kamala Harris wrote this speech for her if not for Lee's long-demonstrated ability to be exactly this stupid all on her own.

To think, this woman is a United States Representative. And she recently was almost elected mayor of Houston, Texas.

Yikes. But it sure is awesome that the adults are in charge.

It really is hard to nail down the dumbest person in Congress but Shiela’s among the pack. 🤣 https://t.co/trDbWI8uhX — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 9, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hardest hit.

Duh. Not if you go there at night. 😎 https://t.co/2ve1Gdv8zS — Judianna (@Judianna) April 9, 2024

Of course. Everyone knows that, at night, the gaseous moon congeals into green cheese.

But it wasn't just that one line. Also take note of her claim that 'the moon provides energy at night,' and that humans could live on the moon because 'the gases are such that we could do that.'

The party of science https://t.co/PxVzLw60OT — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) April 9, 2024

And let's not leave out her comments about the sun. 'The sun is a mighty powerful heat and it is almost impossible to go near the sun.'

Geez, Representative Lee. Where were you when Icarus could have used you and your wisdom?

These are the kinds of people who vote on laws that affect all of us. https://t.co/Ra4ZGQiYCG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 9, 2024

That is terrifying.

But it's racist to refer to them as DEI hires, guys. If you even suggest they got where they are because of their race despite being dumb, you may as well be calling them the gamer word. https://t.co/HfNEs9AkrO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 9, 2024

Well technically, Lee is elected, so she can't be a 'DEI hire.' But the point is well taken. It's clear that she was elected for something other than her smarts, and we're pretty sure what that something is.

"The sun is a mighty powerful heat."



Okay gran let's get you back to bed you've had a bit much today https://t.co/ZARNaWckF1 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 9, 2024

The scary part is, unlike Nancy Pelosi at any given moment, we believe Lee was stone-cold sober here.

This cannot be real. There is no way an elected official in our federal government is this stupid. Please, please tell me this is a skit!!!? https://t.co/cqQJTKRgS9 — 🇺🇸 I AM BJORN 🇩🇰 (@The_Real_Bjorn1) April 9, 2024

Would you feel better if we lied to you? If so, then yes, this was a skit.

At this point, we're convinced that the dog would be a better representative for the people of Houston.

As dumb as that was, this moon comment was even dumber.

I have simply had enough pic.twitter.com/r5T1OmRmVJ — Mike (@thatkidbigmike) April 9, 2024

We can't blame you. We felt the same way.

BUT WAIT. Believe it or not, it gets even better.

Please bask in the glory of Lee trying to use her eclipse glasses after she gave her speech:

This video of Congresswoman Jackson-Lee trying to figure out how to wear her eclipse glasses will literally have you in tears: pic.twitter.com/zqLVbup1Qq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024

OK, that's it. We are officially dead, LOL. As they would say in Monty Python, 'This has gotten entirely too silly.'

Even doddering Joe Biden looked at that clip and said, 'What the hell is wrong with you, woman?'

"Just act like you can see" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/MSiNmhokDb — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 9, 2024

How can the people who keep voting for her not be completely embarrassed? I’d be mortified. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 9, 2024

Democrats have no shame and Democrat voters are immune from embarrassment. Have you seen some of them on Twitter?

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee. 14-term house representative.

Totally flummoxed by a pair of eclipse glasses.

A person of power and influence since 1995🤷🏻 https://t.co/IEkOd68awx — Michael Nubaum 📻🎸🎭🇺🇲 (@NubaumMichael) April 9, 2024

Honestly, we've got nothing left. We might as well just throw up our hands in futility and give her a round of applause for her performance.

Congratulations, Sheila Jackson Lee. You have ascended to the throne of Dumbest Representative in Congress.

Stay tuned to Twitchy for the next battle for that title ... likely to take place tomorrow.

