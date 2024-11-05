Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for First Time Since 2008

Remember when Rep. Hank Johnson said Guam would capsize due to overpopulation? We do. Rep. Johnson's a peach, and that's not just because he's from Georgia. He really doesn't like Donald Trump, or his voters for that matter.

And he's going to really not like this news:

Republicans favored to flip Guam legislature for first time since 2008 — Exit poll — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 5, 2024

Hoo boy.

As Guam goes, so goes the world.



Or something like that.https://t.co/NSwf20eMdn — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 5, 2024

Here's hoping.

Hank Johnson was right! — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) November 5, 2024

He was!

If Republicans flip Guam, will it capsize?



Asking for Hank Johnson.https://t.co/shlYCF4VnT — Nate Jackson | Patriot Post (@NatriotJackson) November 5, 2024

The Dems probably want it to capsize now.

Hank Johnson was a prophet. We all owe him an apology. — BamaCLT (@BamaCLT) November 5, 2024

Heh.

Republican favored to win Puerto Rico’s Governorship as well. 1st Conservative woman. Unprecedented. — JG (@JG0915721088840) November 5, 2024

Really good news for Republicans.

LOL.

He sure did.

"GUAM FLIPPED??" - that Georgia Democrat dumb a** https://t.co/Uarsx2qhXh — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 5, 2024

Oh, how we wish a journalist would ask him about this.

71% of Guam voted for Hillary in 2016. Biden won big with 55% in 2020. As of right now the GOP is set to flip Guam’s legislature and Trump and Kamala are locked in a head to head in a battle for the win. While meaningless for electoral votes, the winds of change are blowing… https://t.co/YeAeuwWAC9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 5, 2024

Go vote. Keep it up.