Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for First Time Since 2008

Remember when Rep. Hank Johnson said Guam would capsize due to overpopulation? We do. Rep. Johnson's a peach, and that's not just because he's from Georgia. He really doesn't like Donald Trump, or his voters for that matter.
And he's going to really not like this news:
Republicans favored to flip Guam legislature for first time since 2008 — Exit poll— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 5, 2024
Hoo boy.
As Guam goes, so goes the world.— Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 5, 2024
Or something like that.https://t.co/NSwf20eMdn
Here's hoping.
Hank Johnson was right!— John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) November 5, 2024
He was!
If Republicans flip Guam, will it capsize?— Nate Jackson | Patriot Post (@NatriotJackson) November 5, 2024
Asking for Hank Johnson.https://t.co/shlYCF4VnT
The Dems probably want it to capsize now.
Hank Johnson was a prophet. We all owe him an apology.— BamaCLT (@BamaCLT) November 5, 2024
Heh.
Republican favored to win Puerto Rico’s Governorship as well. 1st Conservative woman. Unprecedented.— JG (@JG0915721088840) November 5, 2024
Really good news for Republicans.
.@HankJohnsonGA call your office. https://t.co/Ve9e5EnT1k— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 5, 2024
Recommended
LOL.
Sonuvab**ch, he did it. https://t.co/Xhc4pisWJs pic.twitter.com/rwDKWS3PBO— 🌶️ 🍜 (@SpicyNoodles2) November 5, 2024
He sure did.
"GUAM FLIPPED??" - that Georgia Democrat dumb a** https://t.co/Uarsx2qhXh— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 5, 2024
Oh, how we wish a journalist would ask him about this.
71% of Guam voted for Hillary in 2016. Biden won big with 55% in 2020. As of right now the GOP is set to flip Guam’s legislature and Trump and Kamala are locked in a head to head in a battle for the win. While meaningless for electoral votes, the winds of change are blowing… https://t.co/YeAeuwWAC9— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 5, 2024
Go vote. Keep it up.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member