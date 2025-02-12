They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air

In the rogue's gallery of cable news personalities, CNN's Anderson Cooper has always been one of the calmer, more mature talking heads.

Oh, he's just as far left as the rest of them, make no mistake. He will happily repeat the latest narrative and DNC talking points, such as the recent one that we are in a 'Constitutional crisis' right now, but, unlike many of his colleagues, he usually maintains an even-keeled demeanor on the air. He generally doesn't cry like Jimmy Kimmel, throw deranged rants like Joy Reid (and many others), or try to shout down anyone who has a different opinion, like Abby Phillip has to do almost every night when Scott Jennings embarrasses her entire panel.

Advertisement

Cooper has even been known to -- gasp! -- push back from time to time if a lie from the left is too unbelievably ridiculous to repeat, such as when Amy Klobuchar claimed that many conservatives were planning to vote for Kamala Harris.

So, when Cooper loses his composure like he did last night with guest Chris Sununu, it's a pretty good sign that President Trump and Elon Musk are driving the legacy media even more insane than we thought they were.

Watch below as Sununu provides an example of the profligate fraud and waste that DOGE has uncovered. Cooper can't deal with that evidence, so he responds by vulgarly insulting his panelist with 'Don't be a d*ck.'

🚨 WOW... Chris Sununu was just called a "d*ck" by Anderson Cooper over DOGE.



COOPER: Some of the details, like millions for hotels, it's actually not...



SUNUNU: You mean the FEMA money for migrants? That's OK now?



COOPER: I'm not saying it's OK, don't put words in my mouth.… pic.twitter.com/MCNAnRLMkR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2025

Maybe the funniest part of the whole clip is seeing Jeffrey 'Zoom Call' Toobin, who had repeatedly been trying to interrupt Sununu earlier, all of a sudden zip his mouth firmly shut as soon as Cooper mentions the ... errr ... male genitalia.

We hope Toobin wasn't getting any ideas. And why does he have a job on your network, CNN?

Jeffrey Toobin sitting at the table as this unfolds should not be lost on anyone either! https://t.co/2ZTxMxfTXO — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) February 12, 2025

Yep. We all remember. His presence at the table for Cooper's retort is all the more reason that CNN is an embarrassment.

The Vanderbilt nepot abandoning all pretense as a “moderator,” a guest as milquetoast as Sununu being labeled a “d*ck,” and all while an infamous workplace masturbator looks on, is the purest distillation of modern CNN. https://t.co/fORSZMIofK — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 12, 2025

It truly does encapsulate the absolute state of CNN (not to mention the rest of the legacy media), doesn't it?

This is unacceptable from a “journalist”.



Where are the @cnn executives who claim they want to be fair?@ac360 https://t.co/7EvzyrHzqZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 12, 2025

Yeah, that was a pretty funny joke too, when CNN claimed that it wanted to switch from being partisan to only calling balls and strikes. No one believed it when they said it, and certainly no one believes it now that Trump has become President again.

But we're old enough to remember when CNN banned Ryan Girdusky for hilariously dropping Mehdi Hasan with a pager joke, so we'd like to know when Cooper is going to be fired for a similar, but far less amusing, indiscretion.

Advertisement

We won't hold our breath.

Anderson Cooper melts down, calls Chris Sununu an obscenity live on-air.



These people are losing their minds. I’ve never seen the mainstream press so terrified. pic.twitter.com/U7vQCf6WMa — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2025

They ARE terrified and they ARE losing their minds.

That should send only one message to Trump and Musk: 'Keep going. Push harder.'

Not sure why that comment got under Anderson's skin. Seems a pretty standard retort from Sununu. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) February 12, 2025

It got under his skin for a very simple reason. Sununu is correct and Cooper has nothing, absolutely nothing, to respond with. So, he resorts to childish taunts.

And he's supposed to be the 'moderator' of these discussions.

Can we finally dispense with the ridiculous premise that Anderson Cooper is an objective journalist? https://t.co/nEmHbCl9Ce — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 12, 2025

Wait, there was anyone who believed that?

Even though we credited Cooper with normally maintaining his composure, we were never under any delusion that he was anything other than an apparatchik.

A reminder when Anderson Cooper says he was in "Hurricane Katrina" https://t.co/Fbfexn9qLE pic.twitter.com/LRGm5Vvvku — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

That's an excellent example of what 'honest journalism' means to Cooper.

This is whet you get from a failing news station. https://t.co/03ZaWfmuay — Jacqueline Vanacek (@JacquelnVanacek) February 12, 2025

That word should probably be in the past tense. Not 'failing' ... 'failed.'

Dana “Harry Bolz” Bash



Anderson “Don’t be a d*ck” Cooper



Quite the @CNN news day 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ko5iAfsuIA — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) February 12, 2025

HA.

Yep, CNN was totally having a normal one yesterday.

"D*ck is a dangerous word to use around Toobin. — Kristian Berger (@berger_kristian) February 12, 2025

Ahem. Moving on ...

What is Anderson Cooper saying about the hotel money? That the story wasn't true? https://t.co/6riPjjb6MU — Scooter Braun Did Nothing Wrong (@AMFKNole) February 12, 2025

Yes, that is indeed what he was trying to say. Sununu cut him off with the facts. And Cooper couldn't deal.

It is not in this clip, but we believe that Cooper apologized to Sununu for his insult later in the broadcast.

Gosh, that was awfully big of him. But it was too late. He had already said the quiet part out loud, that he had the rest of the media hacks have nothing to counter all the corruption that DOGE is exposing.

The real question is why that makes them so panicked, but we know the answer there too.

Advertisement

Cooper may not be fired for his comment the way that CNN banned Gidursky (and yet didn't fire Toobin), but his network is circling the drain and he may find himself out of a job soon anyway. And it will only be his fault, no one else's.

If you're looking for the d*ck in the conversation last night, Anderson Cooper, we'd suggest a mirror.