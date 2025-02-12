Unaired Grievance: MSNBC Ignored a Genuine News Event Because It Made Trump Look...
They're LOSING Their MINDS! CNN's Anderson Cooper Vulgarly Insults Chris Sununu On Air

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 12, 2025
Twitchy

In the rogue's gallery of cable news personalities, CNN's Anderson Cooper has always been one of the calmer, more mature talking heads. 

Oh, he's just as far left as the rest of them, make no mistake. He will happily repeat the latest narrative and DNC talking points, such as the recent one that we are in a 'Constitutional crisis' right now, but, unlike many of his colleagues, he usually maintains an even-keeled demeanor on the air. He generally doesn't cry like Jimmy Kimmel, throw deranged rants like Joy Reid (and many others), or try to shout down anyone who has a different opinion, like Abby Phillip has to do almost every night when Scott Jennings embarrasses her entire panel

Cooper has even been known to -- gasp! -- push back from time to time if a lie from the left is too unbelievably ridiculous to repeat, such as when Amy Klobuchar claimed that many conservatives were planning to vote for Kamala Harris.

So, when Cooper loses his composure like he did last night with guest Chris Sununu, it's a pretty good sign that President Trump and Elon Musk are driving the legacy media even more insane than we thought they were. 

Watch below as Sununu provides an example of the profligate fraud and waste that DOGE has uncovered. Cooper can't deal with that evidence, so he responds by vulgarly insulting his panelist with 'Don't be a d*ck.'

Maybe the funniest part of the whole clip is seeing Jeffrey 'Zoom Call' Toobin, who had repeatedly been trying to interrupt Sununu earlier, all of a sudden zip his mouth firmly shut as soon as Cooper mentions the ... errr ... male genitalia. 

We hope Toobin wasn't getting any ideas. And why does he have a job on your network, CNN? 

Yep. We all remember. His presence at the table for Cooper's retort is all the more reason that CNN is an embarrassment.

It truly does encapsulate the absolute state of CNN (not to mention the rest of the legacy media), doesn't it? 

Yeah, that was a pretty funny joke too, when CNN claimed that it wanted to switch from being partisan to only calling balls and strikes. No one believed it when they said it, and certainly no one believes it now that Trump has become President again. 

But we're old enough to remember when CNN banned Ryan Girdusky for hilariously dropping Mehdi Hasan with a pager joke, so we'd like to know when Cooper is going to be fired for a similar, but far less amusing, indiscretion. 

We won't hold our breath. 

They ARE terrified and they ARE losing their minds. 

That should send only one message to Trump and Musk: 'Keep going. Push harder.'

It got under his skin for a very simple reason. Sununu is correct and Cooper has nothing, absolutely nothing, to respond with. So, he resorts to childish taunts. 

And he's supposed to be the 'moderator' of these discussions. 

Wait, there was anyone who believed that? 

Even though we credited Cooper with normally maintaining his composure, we were never under any delusion that he was anything other than an apparatchik.

That's an excellent example of what 'honest journalism' means to Cooper. 

That word should probably be in the past tense. Not 'failing' ... 'failed.'

HA. 

Yep, CNN was totally having a normal one yesterday. 

Ahem. Moving on ...

Yes, that is indeed what he was trying to say. Sununu cut him off with the facts. And Cooper couldn't deal. 

It is not in this clip, but we believe that Cooper apologized to Sununu for his insult later in the broadcast. 

Gosh, that was awfully big of him. But it was too late. He had already said the quiet part out loud, that he had the rest of the media hacks have nothing to counter all the corruption that DOGE is exposing. 

The real question is why that makes them so panicked, but we know the answer there too.

Cooper may not be fired for his comment the way that CNN banned Gidursky (and yet didn't fire Toobin), but his network is circling the drain and he may find himself out of a job soon anyway. And it will only be his fault, no one else's. 

If you're looking for the d*ck in the conversation last night, Anderson Cooper, we'd suggest a mirror. 

Tags: ANDERSON COOPER CNN JEFFREY TOOBIN MEDIA BIAS

