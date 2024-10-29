Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on...
Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life...
Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein
Fourth Quarter, You Say? Harris Campaign Posts ANOTHER Sports L With Doug Emhoff-Doc...
Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism
Journo: Trump's Racist Carnival at Madison Square Garden Cost Him the Election
CBS Goes All in For Illegal Immigration
At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants...
CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes...
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny...
Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever
WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger...
PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...

'I Hope Your Beeper Doesn't Go Off': Ryan Girdusky DROPS Mehdi Hasan (Then CNN Bans Girdusky)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 29, 2024
Dustin Grage - Twitter Screenshot

Last night on CNN's News Night, Abby Phillip hosted a political panel that discussed several topics, including Donald Trump's recent rally at Madison Square Garden. That, of course, is the polite way of saying it. What the panel really did was sit around and trash Trump and his supporters and call them all Nazis. 

Advertisement

But the panel also included one lone conservative voice, Republican author and consultant Ryan Girdusky, and he wasn't about to let them get away with it. 

Specifically, Girdusky called out another panel guest, Mehdi Hasan (who was fired from MSNBC for being too antisemitic) in no uncertain terms and fired the insults right back at him by telling Hasan 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off.' 

BOOM. (No pun intended.)

Then all hell broke loose. Watch: 

In the brief 14-second clip above, you can see how Hasan starts the exchange off basically by calling Girdusky and Republicans Nazis with an 'if the shoe fits' comparison. 

Well, Mehdi, if the pager beeps ...

In this longer clip below from Colin Rugg, you can see how everyone else on the panel went into apoplectic fits of rage. But of course, they were only mad at Girdusky, not Hasan (surprise, surprise).  

Recommended

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

A reasonable person would say that either both of these insults are wrong or neither of them is wrong. But this is CNN. Reason does not apply. 

As noted above, Phillip's response was to kick Girdusky off her show. But not Hasan. 

It got worse after that, with both CNN and Phillip issuing statements that Girdusky is no longer welcome on the network. 

Hasan is welcome back with open arms, of course.

So, you are apologizing to Hasan for calling Girdusky a Nazi? Hmm ...

Twitter was very quick to spot the double standard here. 

They do not. Hasan can't be wrong because he is part of the victim class and Girdusky is an 'oppressor.' Even though Hasan -- IN HIS OWN WORDS -- went onto the panel to sling hate at Trump and Republicans. 

Advertisement

The hypocrisy is (as usual with the left) shocking but not surprising. 

Girdusky did not take the dismissal lying down. He tweeted this response last night:  

CNN completely ignored Hasan's slanderous insults. In fact, the network endorsed them by apologizing to Hasan. The only conclusion one can draw is that CNN agrees that Republicans deserve to be called Nazis. 

Because that IS how CNN feels. 

Despite the network's (and Phillip's) cowardly actions, Girdusky received a lot of support on Twitter for fighting fire with fire. 

We mentioned it above, but it bears repeating that Hasan was fired -- from MSNBC, no less -- for being too antisemitic and too supportive of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. 

So, of course, he is welcome at CNN. 

Advertisement

It's fine for people to call for more civil discourse on cable news. We'd be all for that. 

It is NOT fine for people to call for more civil discourse only from one side. Republicans are not Mitt Romney anymore and conservatives are NOT going to take it when hacks like Hasan feel free to slander half the American population. 

Insane and CNN go together like peanut butter and jelly. 

But to be more precise, they've spent an entire WEEK calling every single Republican alive a Nazi. After all, it's Kamala Harris's closing argument, so CNN is obligated to repeat it. 

And he still hasn't answered whether he owns a pager or not. 

Advertisement

To sum up, Hasan slung a slanderous insult at Girdusky and all Republicans, Girdusky fired back with a much better (and more accurate) insult, and the people who came out looking worst of all were Abby Phillip and CNN. 

Pretty much, yes. 

Jesse Kelly provided a perfect analysis of where CNN currently sits in the national political discourse. 

They live in a bubble. And that's where they LIKE to live. Republicans and conservatives should simply refuse to go on the network at all anymore (except Scott Jennings; we love that guy). 

Yesterday, Jeff Bezos made news by issuing a statement that The Washington Post needed to include more conservative opinions. The left FREAKED OUT at that, canceling hundreds of thousands of subscriptions

They cannot stand to hear conservatives. 

Fine. Girdusky will move onto much greener pastures than CNN, and Hasan can stay at the irrelevant network where he will never have to hear anyone who disagrees with him. 

Advertisement

But we bet he still flinches whenever he hears a pager beep. 

Tags: CNN HYPOCRISY NAZIS REPUBLICANS MEHDI HASAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL
Sam J.
Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life With Trademark Cackle
Warren Squire
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
Fourth Quarter, You Say? Harris Campaign Posts ANOTHER Sports L With Doug Emhoff-Doc Rivers Ad
Grateful Calvin
Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein
Eric V.
Journo: Trump's Racist Carnival at Madison Square Garden Cost Him the Election
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement