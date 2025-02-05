THIS Is Why You're Fired: James O'Keefe Exposes DHS Official Planning to Sabotage Trump and Noem

One of the most entertaining aspects of President Trump's 'shock and awe' campaign of executive orders is that he is working so quickly that Democrats simply cannot keep up or know where to direct their phony outrage on any given day.

Advertisement

Last week, it was mass deportations of illegal alien criminals. Then it was facing down weaker nations like Colombia, Canada, and Mexico (who all quickly caved). For the past couple of days, it has been Elon Musk exposing the MASSIVE corruption and waste in USAID and the Treasury Department.

In each case, Democrats have screamed about 'the end of America' or a 'Constitutional crisis.' And in each case, they have wound up with egg on their faces. (In the case of USAID, their continued protests only reveal how deeply enmeshed in the grift they all are.)

But Democrats DO have a tool at their disposal other than screeching into the void at Trump, Tom Homan, or Elon Musk, a tool they put to great use during the first Trump administration. The tool is sabotage and the people who employ it are deep state bureaucrats.

We're pretty sure that Trump 2.0 is much more savvy to their machinations this time around. But that doesn't mean they won't keep trying. Luckily, many of these bureaucrats are too dumb to resist bragging about their nefarious plans. And fortunately for America, we have our own effective tool to expose them as the swamp creatures they are.

We have the world's greatest master of disguise and undercover reporter, James O'Keefe, and the O'Keefe Media Group (OMG).

ICYMI: GS-14 @DHSgov official Brandon Wright admitted the department will defy Trump-appointed Secretary @KristiNoem’s “marching orders,” revealing tactics to sidestep directives they don’t agree with: “The secretaries can set priorities, but they can't actually tell us what to… https://t.co/bxqbTYwE1C pic.twitter.com/KPWJIQKNxL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 4, 2025

Hmm, something tells us that if Brandon Wright still has a job at DHS, he won't for very long.

Because, contrary to his opinion, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CAN tell him what to do. And if he tries to undermine her and Trump, as he is boasting about here, he's going to have an opportunity right away to explore the career opportunity of being a Starbucks barista.

Wright has already deleted his LinkedIn account. We're not sure why he thought that would help him avoid accountability, but he doesn't strike us as the sharpest marble in the bag.

JUST IN: Brandon Wright, @DHSgov Platform Services Manager, has taken down his LinkedIn account.



This comes after @OKeefeMedia Group’s release of undercover footage showing Wright admitting the department will defy recently appointed Secretary @KristiNoem’s “marching orders.” https://t.co/kLSEfnM1x5 pic.twitter.com/ICUOlILIMf — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) February 3, 2025

Wright's professional indiscretions aside, he also seems to be a total creep. Watch how he behaved when his 'date' went to the restroom:

Defying Sec. Kristi Noem’s orders isn’t Brandon Wright’s only red flag… 🚩



Watch what Wright does when our American Swiper briefly leaves to use the restroom. 😳 https://t.co/kLSEfnMzmD pic.twitter.com/7vBPaolq4P — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) February 4, 2025

Man, what a total skeeve.

Thankfully we're certain the OMG reporter who exposed him wasn't interested in him personally, just in letting him tank his own career at DHS.

Setting aside that toxic behavior, Noem was quite clear in a statement to OMG that DHS would not abide this subversive staffer.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (@DHSgov) provided the following statement to O’Keefe Media Group:

'Secretary Noem has not seen the video in its entirety. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. This person has been placed on leave and is under investigation.' The… https://t.co/bxqbTYw6c4 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 3, 2025

The rest of the statement reads:

The senior official also said, 'The termination of the official is imminent.'

Welp. Words and actions: meet consequences.

The worse news for Wright is that because he hates Trump and Noem so much, he can't even ask Trump for a letter of recommendation when he inevitably applies to work the fry machine at McDonald's (a position Trump recently held to great acclaim).

But we think even McDonald's wouldn't want to employ someone whose favorite aspect of his job is ... vacation.

To save yourself the gold and ""wellness"" industry commercials, here's the most relevant clip.



These videos just aren't as fun when James isn't going on an undercover gay date! https://t.co/8E1ZJNRPQH pic.twitter.com/TPiCNCylg0 — Jon Conley (@Jonathan_Conley) February 4, 2025

We're not surprised that Alejandro Mayorkas would give everyone at DHS a 'sh*t ton' of vacation (to use Wright's expression). He spent all four years as DHS chief on vacation while the southern border was overrun.

I didn't vote for Brandon Wright!



Let's Go Brandon... said the security officer sent to escort Brandon from the building. 😆 https://t.co/TkU5iv5TMn — donicc (@donicc) February 3, 2025

Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

It couldn't happen to a worse individual or employee.

In 2016, Trump promised to drain the swamp. In 2025, it looks like he and his ENTIRE Cabinet are committed to fulfilling that promise.

It’s my favorite when I see these clowns have been terminated!!



Looks like this dude won’t make GS-15!!



Literally fire them all!! https://t.co/aSqoIdh7mm — DrScott (@drscott_atlanta) February 4, 2025

There will be many in Washington who want to be the next Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. But it's not Trump's first term anymore. He has learned. And he has brought in a whole team of people who want to drain the swamp as much as he does.

And if Wright (or the many other bureaucrats just like him) wonder why they have gotten a pink slip, the good news is that, thanks to O'Keefe, they can review the video of the reason why in their imminent, unemployed leisure time.

Good riddance and don't let the door hit you on your way out, kiddo.