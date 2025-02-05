WTF?! Alexander Vindman's Insufferable AF Twin Brother Yevgeny Makes GROSS, Antisemitic Di...
Congresswoman Shouts 'WE ARE AT WAR' at 'Nobody Elected Musk' Rally
My Dinner With A-Hole: Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist (Watch)
Wokeness Is a Terminal Diagnosis
Prof Says the Worst-Case Scenario Is That Trump's 'Lawlessness' Proves Popular
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence

Well, Well, WELL! Look Who It Is! Libs of TikTok Exposes Dems' Hypocrisy About 'Unelected Billionaires'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Elon Musk has only just begun his work through DOGE to reduce the size of government by targeting waste, fraud, overregulation, overstaffing, and other ways in which the federal government treats OUR taxpayer money like an unaccountable slush fund. But in just a few days, he has already achieved a tremendous victory:

He had (figuratively, of course) made Democrats' heads explode with unhinged rage. But if he keeps going, and he will, we might have to change that to 'literally.' That's how much Democrats have become unglued. 

This is always a good sign that you are over the target. 

Yesterday's demonstration from leading Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, and so many more outside the U.S. Treasury Department was a disgrace and an embarrassment. There were calls for violence, fighting in the streets, and some weird attempt by Schumer to sing and lead a chant. 

We could have sworn that used to be called 'an insurrection.' (Especially the chanting part. Maybe we can call that a 'cringe-urrection.')

This is all because Trump and Musk want to reduce wasteful spending. It tells you everything you need to know. 

One of the common refrains from Tuesday evening's Prozac Protest was that Elon Musk is an 'unelected billionaire' who doesn't have the right to expose fraud in government agencies. Except nothing he is doing is outside of the law. He is operating under the executive order that President Trump signed, authorizing DOGE to investigate these agencies. 

But the true irony is that Democrats suddenly don't want 'unelected billionaires' to have influence over the United States government. Fortunately, Libs of TikTok was available to point out their hypocrisy with a simple photo collage.

Oops. 

And Alex Soros is just ONE of the many 'unelected billionaires' who Democrats have lovingly embraced. The photo collage could also include the elder George Soros (who, along with his son, funded many of these Democrats' campaigns); Bill Gates, who is probably responsible for the disaster of Common Core more than any other individual (not to mention his attempts to change the world through his 'health' initiatives); the James Bond supervillain Klaus Schwab; and Oprah Winfrey, just to name a few. 

The ultimate irony came when Schumer's protest tweet about an 'unelected shadow government' was retweeted by ... guess who? 

Alex Soros.  

You simply cannot make this stuff up. 

Shhh. We're not supposed to talk about or notice things like this. They will accuse us of 'pouncing.'

AOC will, of course, claim, 'That's (D)ifferent.'

We will grant that Americans should be suspicious of billionaires with too much influence. No argument there. However, Musk is currently operating under and within the guidelines that Trump's executive order established for DOGE. 

Who is setting any guardrails for Soros' unchecked influence? 

Is it any wonder they are melting down like a nuclear reactor in Chornobyl as Musk exposes the institutional waste and corruption they have created? 

Gosh, it sure looks like Schumer loves him some unelected billionaires, doesn't it?

HA. That's brilliant. 

And yes, Democrats are completely -- perhaps irreparably -- broken. 

They know they have no message. They know they are not offering a way forward. So, they do what Democrats usually do when that fact becomes obvious to America. 

They start screeching. 

Once upon a time, and not even that long ago, that tactic even used to work.

But we are living in Vibe Shift America now. Democrats have been exposed, and their attempts to demonize Musk and Trump for doing exactly what they told us they would do and exactly what made people want to vote for Trump, are going to fall on deaf ears now. 

Or, in the words of Vice President J.D. Vance, 'We really don't care, Margaret.'

Tags: BILLIONAIRES DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK GEORGE SOROS HYPOCRISY LIBS OF TIK TOK

