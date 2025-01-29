Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a New Record)

For four years under the Biden administration, Americans had to sit in frustration as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lied to us every day about how the 'border is secure.'

Meanwhile, real journalists like Fox's Bill Melugin (and not too many others in the legacy media, unfortunately) were showing us reality with images, reports, and videos of the U.S. southern border being overwhelmed by illegal crossings.

Now, with Donald Trump's executive order to close the border and begin the mass deportations of criminals who Biden allowed to invade America, thankfully all of that is coming to an end.

But even better, new Border Czar Tom Homan and his boss, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem have shown they are committed to transparency by creating a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement tracker that is updated daily.

The feature on the ICE website debuted on January 23 when ICE also began posting screenshots of each day's haul on Twitter.

Not bad for a first day, but as Matthew McConaughey said in The Wolf of Wall Street, 'Those are rookie numbers. You gotta' pump those numbers up.'

Especially if the Trump administration is going to achieve its objective of deporting millions of illegals.

Not to worry, however. By January 26, the arrests and detainers had skyrocketed.

Now we're talking. That's more like it.

But the daily ticker really took Twitter by storm the next day, when ICE posted a new record number of arrests and detainers.

Suddenly, the ICE Twitter account started gaining huge numbers of new followers (what reason was there to follow them during the Biden administration?) with everyone ecstatic about the daily reports and the transparency.

Biggest number yet https://t.co/r6n4Ekodl8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 28, 2025

Yes, this was a new record for ICE in terms of daily arrests and detainers.

And Homan is just getting started.

It feels great, doesn't it?

Many people were posting about how ICE was their new favorite Twitter account.

It's always nice to be able to go to bed each nice with evidence that our government cares about our safety and is working to protect us.

Did anyone ever go to bed that way during four years of Biden? We know that families of women killed by illegals -- illegals that Biden's DHS repeatedly released -- did not.

It's true that it is not enough. Trump has ordered a daily minimum quota of 1,800 arrests.

But it's a start.

We have a feeling that we're going to get more ... and very soon.

LOL. Vanilla Ice is going to get a comeback under the Trump administration, isn't he?

Amazingly, though, it gets even better. The legacy media, still desperate to try to undermine Trump, Noem, and Homan, has started to ask their usual subversive questions about the arrests (not to mention pushing hoaxes about agents raiding schools in Chicago, which was immediately debunked).

Sadly for the media, we have a competent and talented Press Secretary now, unlike the last one. And Karoline Leavitt is much smarter than the reporters trying to play 'gotcha' and trap her.

Q: “Of the 3500 arrests ICE has made so far, how many have a criminal record versus those who are just in the country illegally?”



Press Sec: “All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore they are criminals.” pic.twitter.com/K8WtJhArOW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 28, 2025

We are going to LOVE four years of her in the White House Press Room. She might even be as good as Kayleigh McEnany.

As if in sync with Leavitt, in addition to the daily ticker, ICE has started tweeting screenshots of some of the people they are arresting.

Take a look at these little angels.

Arturo Alejandro Silvestre-Mendiola, a Mexican national with pending felony drug charges, faces removal after his arrest by @ERODenver Jan. 22.



Please join us in thanking @DenverPolice for their help in this case. pic.twitter.com/bZ8YtQkFqm — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 26, 2025

Felons, drug dealers, and child molesters, oh my!

We wonder if Selina Gomez considers these to be 'her people.'

Biden, his media partners and the entire Democratic Party infrastructure, acted like there was nothing we could do about the border or enforcing existing laws, and now border encounters have dropped dramatically since 1/20 and ICE is making nearly 1,200 arrests in a day https://t.co/9PQZL8X3xC — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 28, 2025

Yes, that is because Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, and their spokesclown Karine Jean-Pierre were lying.

Every day.

Through their teeth.

And the media covered for them.

Well, we've bypassed the media now and put them in our rear-view mirror. We're not getting our news or information from them anymore about illegal immigration (except maybe Melugin or Lara Logan). Or pretty much any other issue.

The sad truth of the Biden administration's four-year open border is that if Trump is going to deport even 10 million illegals, let alone 20 million, these early ICE numbers are going to have to increase exponentially.

Homan himself recognizes that.

Tom Homan says he’s not satisfied with the pace of deportations.



“We gotta do more!” pic.twitter.com/TzBr4nYxKW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

YES. MORE.

And Homan is eager to do so.

In the meantime, ICE is off to a good start, we can say that much.

And we now have a new favorite Twitter account to check every morning.