CNN Laments Chicago Illegal Aliens are Barricading Themselves in Homes to Avoid Arrest and Deportation

CNN is reporting that several criminal illegal alien arrests in Chicago over the weekend have other illegal aliens panicking and living in fear of being deported. Ok, that’s sort of the point. CNN laments that several have even barricaded themselves inside their residences. They say this began when President Donald Trump took office and started enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

CNN claims illegal alien have barricaded themselves in their homes because they’re afraid that ICE is going to pick them up. pic.twitter.com/DRQgkzspzy — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 27, 2025

We’re already seeing legacy media framing illegal aliens as victims, when they are the perpetrators. Commenters are tired of the media making law-abiding Americans out to be the enemy and wrong for wanting illegal aliens sent home.

This is what they are trying to do everywhere. “Immigrant families are terrified.”



I was just to put out a clip this morning of down in TX they are claiming the immigrant families don’t want to send their kids to school. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 27, 2025

That is convenient. ICE can simply get school attendance information and pretty much know who is illegal. — America”R”Us (@AmericaRus2024) January 27, 2025

As a taxpayer, I don't want them to send their kids to school either. I am not entirely happy with paying for school for American kids, and I'm certainly not wanting to pay for other countries' kids too. They can go to school in their home country which is not the USA. — Tom Wilk 🐝 (@TomWilk2) January 27, 2025

These immigrants are costing me a lot of money in personal property taxes to send them thru school. I didn’t vote for open borders and had enough. They can go home, apply and find a non government sponsor. — Jennifer Davis (@Jennife09999999) January 27, 2025

As we saw Sunday, one of the illegals arrested in Chicago was a child-sex predator from Thailand. We covered that story here. Posters say they are fed up with living in fear of criminals who shouldn’t even be in our country.

Love how she just glosses over the "guy picked up yesterday" like it was some rando. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) January 27, 2025

Oh boo hoo. We, the American people, fear for our lives because of the criminal illegals. We have a right to remove anyone who is a threat to us. — Sheryl (@Sheryl_EH) January 27, 2025

Posters say the boarded-up illegal aliens may be setting themselves up for self-deportation. If they won’t go outside they can’t work and make money.

Well gee if they can’t work they lose their job, if they lose their jobs they lose their accommodations, sounds like a good time to GO HOME — Florida Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ (@2FloridaMermaid) January 27, 2025

It's insane that we've reached a pointed where illegals aren't living in fear of being deported. This is just getting us back to normal. — Woody Chipper (@woodyHchipper) January 27, 2025

Past presidential administrations and sanctuary cities have given illegal aliens a false sense of security and entitlement. The reality of the Trump administration with its commitment to enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is shattering that fantasy. The legacy media can run all the sob stories they want, but the law will still be enforced.