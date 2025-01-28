CNN Laments Chicago Illegal Aliens are Barricading Themselves in Homes to Avoid Arrest and Deportation

Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 28, 2025
Bryan Cox/ICE via AP

CNN is reporting that several criminal illegal alien arrests in Chicago over the weekend have other illegal aliens panicking and living in fear of being deported. Ok, that’s sort of the point. CNN laments that several have even barricaded themselves inside their residences. They say this began when President Donald Trump took office and started enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

We’re already seeing legacy media framing illegal aliens as victims, when they are the perpetrators. Commenters are tired of the media making law-abiding Americans out to be the enemy and wrong for wanting illegal aliens sent home.

As we saw Sunday, one of the illegals arrested in Chicago was a child-sex predator from Thailand. We covered that story here. Posters say they are fed up with living in fear of criminals who shouldn’t even be in our country.

Posters say the boarded-up illegal aliens may be setting themselves up for self-deportation. If they won’t go outside they can’t work and make money.

Past presidential administrations and sanctuary cities have given illegal aliens a false sense of security and entitlement. The reality of the Trump administration with its commitment to enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is shattering that fantasy. The legacy media can run all the sob stories they want, but the law will still be enforced.

