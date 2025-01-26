VIP
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien Arrest Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 26, 2025
meme

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan is personally on the ground with ICE in Chicago tonight. He brought a friend along with him - Dr. Phil. Yes, Dr. Phil McGraw is on video with Tom Homan as they arrest an illegal alien child sex offender. Just one of the many dangerous criminal illegal aliens Democrats are fighting to keep on the streets. Is Dr. Phil going to be a fixture at future arrests? We’ll see!

Anyway, it’s all pretty surreal. (WATCH)

The Phil and Tom Show sounds like a morning radio program.

We’re glad this criminal is off the streets, but imagine when he gets back home and has to explain how his arrest and deportation went down.

Who knew we’d see Dr. Phil busting illegal aliens before Kamala Harris?

Don’t tease us! Now, we’re not going to be satisfied until we see Dr. Phil on the ground slapping handcuffs on a struggling illegal alien. Homan, you’ve got to make this happen!

