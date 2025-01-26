Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien Arrest Video

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan is personally on the ground with ICE in Chicago tonight. He brought a friend along with him - Dr. Phil. Yes, Dr. Phil McGraw is on video with Tom Homan as they arrest an illegal alien child sex offender. Just one of the many dangerous criminal illegal aliens Democrats are fighting to keep on the streets. Is Dr. Phil going to be a fixture at future arrests? We’ll see!
Anyway, it’s all pretty surreal. (WATCH)
Dr Phil with Tom Homan in Chicago rounding up Illegals. WOW!! pic.twitter.com/ISjfmJJUJZ— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 27, 2025
This is wild. Dr. Phil on the ground for deportation arrests. Never thought I’d see that.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 27, 2025
Is this like a whole new category of entertainment?— Bubble Fish (@FishInBubb) January 27, 2025
Celebrities tagging along on ICE deportation raids 😂
I love that Dr Phil is there. Tom and Phil just hit legend status— Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) January 27, 2025
The Phil and Tom Show sounds like a morning radio program.
We’re glad this criminal is off the streets, but imagine when he gets back home and has to explain how his arrest and deportation went down.
Imagine telling your boys back home you got deported by Tom Homan and Dr. Phil lmfao— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 27, 2025
Realizing you got popped by Dr Phil pic.twitter.com/F2zTMMyHSc— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025
lol. He did seem a bit confused...like wtf is Dr Phil doing here?— Euro_Merak (@Euro_Merak) January 27, 2025
Dr. Phil trading his couch for handcuffs? Someone get me popcorn!— Deo (@deoofbract) January 27, 2025
Who knew we’d see Dr. Phil busting illegal aliens before Kamala Harris?
Did we ever see Kamala the "border czar" ever in uniform?— Isaac (@IcedViews) January 27, 2025
Homan is a real leader fit for border czar position.
Imagine that clown in the Oval Office. What a bullet we dodged.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025
It’s 2025 and they combined COPS, To Catch a Predator, and Dr. Phil.— Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) January 27, 2025
Wild.
Lol. Best show on earth.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025
Don’t tease us! Now, we’re not going to be satisfied until we see Dr. Phil on the ground slapping handcuffs on a struggling illegal alien. Homan, you’ve got to make this happen!
