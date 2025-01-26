Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien Arrest Video

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan is personally on the ground with ICE in Chicago tonight. He brought a friend along with him - Dr. Phil. Yes, Dr. Phil McGraw is on video with Tom Homan as they arrest an illegal alien child sex offender. Just one of the many dangerous criminal illegal aliens Democrats are fighting to keep on the streets. Is Dr. Phil going to be a fixture at future arrests? We’ll see!

Anyway, it’s all pretty surreal. (WATCH)

Dr Phil with Tom Homan in Chicago rounding up Illegals. WOW!! pic.twitter.com/ISjfmJJUJZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 27, 2025

This is wild. Dr. Phil on the ground for deportation arrests. Never thought I’d see that. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 27, 2025

Is this like a whole new category of entertainment?



Celebrities tagging along on ICE deportation raids 😂 — Bubble Fish (@FishInBubb) January 27, 2025

I love that Dr Phil is there. Tom and Phil just hit legend status — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) January 27, 2025

The Phil and Tom Show sounds like a morning radio program.

We’re glad this criminal is off the streets, but imagine when he gets back home and has to explain how his arrest and deportation went down.

Imagine telling your boys back home you got deported by Tom Homan and Dr. Phil lmfao — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 27, 2025

Realizing you got popped by Dr Phil pic.twitter.com/F2zTMMyHSc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

lol. He did seem a bit confused...like wtf is Dr Phil doing here? — Euro_Merak (@Euro_Merak) January 27, 2025

Dr. Phil trading his couch for handcuffs? Someone get me popcorn! — Deo (@deoofbract) January 27, 2025

Who knew we’d see Dr. Phil busting illegal aliens before Kamala Harris?

Did we ever see Kamala the "border czar" ever in uniform?



Homan is a real leader fit for border czar position. — Isaac (@IcedViews) January 27, 2025

Imagine that clown in the Oval Office. What a bullet we dodged. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

It’s 2025 and they combined COPS, To Catch a Predator, and Dr. Phil.



Wild. — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) January 27, 2025

Lol. Best show on earth. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Don’t tease us! Now, we’re not going to be satisfied until we see Dr. Phil on the ground slapping handcuffs on a struggling illegal alien. Homan, you’ve got to make this happen!