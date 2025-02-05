Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence...
Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and...
USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday
New York Times Economy Reporter Pooh Poohs Massive Fraud and DOGE's Work
VIP
Congresswoman Shouts 'WE ARE AT WAR' at 'Nobody Elected Musk' Rally
My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
VIP
Wokeness Is a Terminal Diagnosis
Prof Says the Worst-Case Scenario Is That Trump's 'Lawlessness' Proves Popular
You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
The Nation: Prepare for 'MAGA's White Whine' as Super Bowl Showcases Black Excellence
President Trump Sees America Taking Over Gaza
BREAKING: President Trump Announces the United States Will Take Over Gaza
WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General

OOPS! Corey DeAngelis and Twitter Laugh at Randi Weingarten (Accidentally) Calling to End the DOE

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis has done so much to expose the corrupt American Federation of Teachers union president Randi Weingarten that he should create business cards that just read 'Randi's Nemesis' on them. He is relentless when it comes to her lies and the horrible practices she has promoted that have harmed children, not to mention her unhinged rants against funding students, not her union

Advertisement

Yesterday, Twitchy covered Weingarten's appearance on MSNBC to rail against President Trump's call to end the Department of Education. It wasn't so much an interview that Ana Cabrera conducted with Weingarten; it was more like a mutual admiration society, with both participants spending their time agreeing with each other and patting each other on the back for their brilliant insights.

But even in that softball environment, Weingarten still couldn't help but step on a massive rake as she accidentally agreed with Trump that the DOE shouldn't even exist. DeAngelis, of course, noticed this and had a solid laugh at the corrupt union chief's expense. 

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Weingarten fancies herself a teacher (oh, excuse us: an 'educator') but her tweets are always rife with spelling and grammatical errors. And let's not forget that she once showed her support for Ukraine by brandishing that nation's flag ... upside down.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and Joe Biden
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She really is. 

We feel sorry for any students who had her as a teacher back in the '90s. 

We haven't read The Art of War in a while, so we're not sure if that is in there, but it should be. 

Another saying from Sun Tzu that we hope exists is, 'When your enemy is monumentally stupid, laugh at them.'

The next thing we know, Weingarten will accidentally come out in support of armed security in schools, or inadvertently admit the truth that COVID masks and school lockdowns did nothing but damage a generation of children. 

It tracks with Weingarten that the only time she ever makes a valid point is when she doesn't mean to. 

Too late. She said it. Twitter -- and DeAngelis -- are going to make her own it. 

Advertisement

It's about time she got on board. 

See? For all of the leftist Democrats losing their minds (especially in the past 24 hours), Trump really is a uniter. 

Yikes. We can't think of an idea more horrifying than someone doing a Freudian analysis of Weingarten and the things she says. 

HAHAHA. 

As funny as that would be, she's not smart enough to be able to pull that off. 

DeAngelis had one more parting shot at Weingarten's corruption and why she continually props up a failed system when it comes to federal funding of education. 

Why the teachers whose dues go to pay her ridiculous salary haven't revolted against her, we have no idea. 

It's too bad that DOGE can't open the books into everything that Weingarten has done as head of the AFT. Because we all know what an audit there would uncover.

Advertisement

But Trump, DOGE, and Linda McMahon CAN dismantle the Department of Education, which would dry up a LOT of Weingarten's money and power.

The Department of Education was created by a Democrat Congress and Jimmy Carter in 1980, his final year in office. Like many things that Carter did, it has been nothing but a complete failure. American students' academic performance has only declined -- dramatically -- over the ensuing 45 years. 

It is high time the DOE was eliminated. 

At least we're happy that Randi Weingarten agrees, if only accidentally. Because she is just that dumb.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP MSNBC RANDI WEINGARTEN COREY DEANGELIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and Joe Biden
Warren Squire
Meltdown Montage: Jesse Watters Shares ‘ELON MAKES DEMOCRATS CRAZY’ Video
Warren Squire
My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist
Gordon K
New York Times Economy Reporter Pooh Poohs Massive Fraud and DOGE's Work
Gordon K
USAID Staff Worldwide Placed on Paid Administrative Leave Starting Friday
Warren Squire
Quiet Riot: The Women’s March Will Remember January 6 with Moment of Silence Every Wednesday
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Educates CNN Panel on the Difference Between Our Functional President and Joe Biden Warren Squire
Advertisement