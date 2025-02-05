OOPS! Corey DeAngelis and Twitter Laugh at Randi Weingarten (Accidentally) Calling to End the DOE

School choice advocate Corey DeAngelis has done so much to expose the corrupt American Federation of Teachers union president Randi Weingarten that he should create business cards that just read 'Randi's Nemesis' on them. He is relentless when it comes to her lies and the horrible practices she has promoted that have harmed children, not to mention her unhinged rants against funding students, not her union.

Yesterday, Twitchy covered Weingarten's appearance on MSNBC to rail against President Trump's call to end the Department of Education. It wasn't so much an interview that Ana Cabrera conducted with Weingarten; it was more like a mutual admiration society, with both participants spending their time agreeing with each other and patting each other on the back for their brilliant insights.

But even in that softball environment, Weingarten still couldn't help but step on a massive rake as she accidentally agreed with Trump that the DOE shouldn't even exist. DeAngelis, of course, noticed this and had a solid laugh at the corrupt union chief's expense.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten accidentally endorses ABOLISHING the Department of Education.



"States and localities run education.. they should run it. The federal government should not run it." pic.twitter.com/W5VGUPZmPU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 5, 2025

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Weingarten fancies herself a teacher (oh, excuse us: an 'educator') but her tweets are always rife with spelling and grammatical errors. And let's not forget that she once showed her support for Ukraine by brandishing that nation's flag ... upside down.

She’s the dumbest girl in school 😂 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) February 5, 2025

She really is.

We feel sorry for any students who had her as a teacher back in the '90s.

"When your enemy repeat your slogans, they are completely demoralized" -- Sun Tzu, probably 😆 — Jim (@MaullidoTao) February 5, 2025

We haven't read The Art of War in a while, so we're not sure if that is in there, but it should be.

Another saying from Sun Tzu that we hope exists is, 'When your enemy is monumentally stupid, laugh at them.'

Your terms are acceptable https://t.co/65N7UMO9op — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 5, 2025

The next thing we know, Weingarten will accidentally come out in support of armed security in schools, or inadvertently admit the truth that COVID masks and school lockdowns did nothing but damage a generation of children.

finally she has a good idea https://t.co/leUiTTZ87A — Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) February 5, 2025

It tracks with Weingarten that the only time she ever makes a valid point is when she doesn't mean to.

"That's NOT what I meant...!!" https://t.co/2iILNjnbHi — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) February 5, 2025

Too late. She said it. Twitter -- and DeAngelis -- are going to make her own it.

Ma’am we literally been saying this for decades. https://t.co/fqsjiOYyMJ — Γρηγόριος 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) February 5, 2025

It's about time she got on board.

So we all agree then. Let’s abolish US Department of Education in the 119th Congress! https://t.co/G7tbMt3O5V — Dr. Bob Onder (@BobOnderMO) February 5, 2025

See? For all of the leftist Democrats losing their minds (especially in the past 24 hours), Trump really is a uniter.

When the truth slips out...... https://t.co/5ED8c226BP — The Admiral Bay Way (@ram7067) February 5, 2025

Yikes. We can't think of an idea more horrifying than someone doing a Freudian analysis of Weingarten and the things she says.

Okay, okay, we confess! Randi is a deep-cover agent of Project 2025. https://t.co/x3wzJbjTzd — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) February 5, 2025

HAHAHA.

As funny as that would be, she's not smart enough to be able to pull that off.

DeAngelis had one more parting shot at Weingarten's corruption and why she continually props up a failed system when it comes to federal funding of education.

Why the teachers whose dues go to pay her ridiculous salary haven't revolted against her, we have no idea.

It's too bad that DOGE can't open the books into everything that Weingarten has done as head of the AFT. Because we all know what an audit there would uncover.

But Trump, DOGE, and Linda McMahon CAN dismantle the Department of Education, which would dry up a LOT of Weingarten's money and power.

The Department of Education was created by a Democrat Congress and Jimmy Carter in 1980, his final year in office. Like many things that Carter did, it has been nothing but a complete failure. American students' academic performance has only declined -- dramatically -- over the ensuing 45 years.

It is high time the DOE was eliminated.

At least we're happy that Randi Weingarten agrees, if only accidentally. Because she is just that dumb.