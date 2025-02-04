Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't Know What It Does

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 04, 2025
AngieArtist

Someone will have to keep tabs on Randi Weingarten in the coming weeks, as Donald Trump prepares to dismantle the feckless, bloated Department of Education (DOE).

Because she's already not coping well, at all.

Watch her ramble about how Trump is taking money from teacher's salaries. Or something.

You would think Weingarten of all people would know the DOE doesn't pay teacher salaries.

So she's either stupid or fundamentally dishonest. We'll let her choose.

Of course not. All of the hysteria over Trump's fiscal reforms is grifters losing their paychecks.

She's the poster child for why we need DOGE and to end the DOE.

So much money goes to administrators, too.

Fix that, Randi.

She doesn't care, because she's got hers.

Lose her mind.

That's what.

Their shamelessness knows no bounds.

That would make Trump look good, and Randi can't allow that to happen.

Her salary is exponentially higher than what a regular teacher earns.

And Randi doesn't deserve it.

Aided and abetted by media, of course.

Randi's the whole circus, honestly.

