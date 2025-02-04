Dim Bulb Randi Weingarten's Meltdown Over the Department of Education Shows She Doesn't Know What It Does

Someone will have to keep tabs on Randi Weingarten in the coming weeks, as Donald Trump prepares to dismantle the feckless, bloated Department of Education (DOE).

Because she's already not coping well, at all.

Watch her ramble about how Trump is taking money from teacher's salaries. Or something.

Randi Weingarten accuses Trump of taking teacher’s salaries and giving them to “billionaires” by cutting the Department of Education.



Teachers are paid through local and state funding, not federal.



Randi Weingarten also makes over $500,000 a year; the average for teachers is… pic.twitter.com/FR20RA91OO — Media Lies (@MediasLies) February 4, 2025

You would think Weingarten of all people would know the DOE doesn't pay teacher salaries.

So she's either stupid or fundamentally dishonest. We'll let her choose.

She just doesn't want to lose her piggy bank. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 4, 2025

Of course not. All of the hysteria over Trump's fiscal reforms is grifters losing their paychecks.

Randi Weingarten is making more money than the President of the United States. She is the perfect example of why we need the DOGE initiative. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) February 4, 2025

She's the poster child for why we need DOGE and to end the DOE.

Randi Weingarten whining about teacher pay is like a bank robber complaining there’s no money left in the vault. Maybe if the bureaucrats took less, teachers would have more. 🤡 — Baste Records (@basterecords) February 4, 2025

So much money goes to administrators, too.

Fix that, Randi.

She destroyed the lives of millions of students by enforcing non-scientific Covid measures. She should stop talking. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) February 4, 2025

She doesn't care, because she's got hers.

What's this POS going to do when the Department of Education gets shut down? 🤣🤣 — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) February 4, 2025

Lose her mind.

That's what.

The Democrats still think they can tell bald-faced lies and get away with it. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 4, 2025

Their shamelessness knows no bounds.

What she isn’t saying is how Trump wants to just send the money back to the individual states instead of pumping billions of dollars into a department where the benefits don’t outweigh the costs. https://t.co/Gk0tSiP2BV — Garrett (@GPrestemon26) February 4, 2025

That would make Trump look good, and Randi can't allow that to happen.

Lol teachers are paid by local state govt not federal and her salary is more than a regular teacher earns https://t.co/Ffpua3xlUx — Catherine Kheya (@ridwan_sia27096) February 4, 2025

Her salary is exponentially higher than what a regular teacher earns.

And Randi doesn't deserve it.

Are you finally starting to see the con? She knows this. She’s depending on the ignorance of the average American to not know it. This is a very common Leftist ploy. https://t.co/xlfdtTULYB — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) February 4, 2025

Aided and abetted by media, of course.

Screaming about teach salaries while making 1/2 a million a year salary (plus however much more in speaking fees etc). This dude is a clown. https://t.co/dz9Oa744qd — Joe, that’s definitely me (@absolutely63487) February 4, 2025

Randi's the whole circus, honestly.