With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in 2028 and 2032

The left is in complete shambles now that Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States. They never thought it could happen (sound familiar to 2016?), they loudly proclaimed for the past four years that it would never happen, and they are simply not mentally or emotionally equipped to deal now that it has happened.

If they were a serious party, they would be offering policy prescriptions for America that would make people's lives better. But, of course, they have none. Instead, they are going with the time-honored strategy of ... coping and seething.

We've seen the seething in abundance since Inauguration Day. The meltdowns have been glorious and they are coming from every corner of the left. Kirsten Gillibrand re-created the screaming cat lady meme in Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, 'influencers' like Harry Sisson couldn't even watch the inaugural address without having himself a good cry, and over on MSNBC, well, let's just say that Rachel Maddow may need to increase her Xanax dosage. Even the street leftists are having a rough go of it, with residents in San Francisco literally gathering together to scream on a hill.

And those are just a few of the hundreds of examples.

On the coping front, some refuse to see the absolute state of the Democrat Party and are assuring everyone, like Kevin Bacon in Animal House, that 'all is well.'

Early this morning, leftist fish wrapper The Hill published an op-ed claiming that, despite the evidence of our eyes and ears, Democrats are doing great, and are poised to win again in 2028 AND 2032.

"Blue Alert: Why Democrats are poised to win in 2028 and 2032" (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/WnSmJuBU1n — The Hill (@thehill) January 27, 2025

Whoo, boy. That is ... that is something alright.

Of course, the editorial is written by 'Republican strategists,' a favorite trick of the media. Gary Alexander and Rick Cunningham call themselves Republicans, but both are virulent 'Never Trumpers' who, like everyone else in that category, have abandoned any conservative principles in favor of full-throated TDS.

Their article is nothing but pure unadulterated cope from start to finish.

Despite the doom and gloom narrative from Democrats, they are in a far stronger position than many in the GOP would care to admit. In fact, we believe Democrats are poised as favorites not only for 2028 but also for 2032. The reasons for this go beyond rhetoric — they are deeply rooted in history and strategic realities.



The Democrats’ potential dream team could be Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) at the top of the ticket with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) as his running mate. This pairing isn’t just formidable — it’s a strategic masterpiece.

OK, we're going to stop right there. Who wants to tell them that the Democrats had a chance to include Josh Shapiro on the ticket in 2024? And who wants to tell them why Kamala Harris didn't pick him? The Hamas Caucus in the party would have never allowed it. As for Whitmer, Michigan may have re-elected her, but the rest of the country knows her too well as a 'rules for thee but not for me' politician.

The rest of the article is much of the same, making up reasons why Republicans will have no enthusiasm in the next election, claiming Nebraska is the key to winning (what?), and using the equivalent of numerology to explain why Republicans might as well just give up and not run anyone in the next two elections.

Obviously, no one was buying it.

Alexander and Cunningham claim that Vance can't win because sitting vice presidents just don't win.

Except they also cite the 1988 election when ... a Republican vice president won. Sound logic, fellas.

LOL, with who?

Obama cleared the bench, then Biden set the team bus on fire. https://t.co/DaQ1VFXieV — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 27, 2025

Democrats probably will go with a disaster like Whitmer in 2028. Other than her (and the aforementioned Shapiro who would never get the nomination because of the party's antisemitic base), they've got no one. Pete Buttigieg was a joke for four years, Gavin Newsom has set himself on fire (no pun intended), and some of the other contenders like J.B. Pritzker, Jared Polis, or Andy Beshear don't meet the party's DEI requirements for nomination.

Hey, they could always run with Harris.

This is true. You guys should run Kamala Harris again! https://t.co/1p25kD47oA — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 27, 2025

Maybe in four years, she'll have figured out how to string two sentences together without sounding like she's drunk.

In their defense, what else do the Democrats have to offer right now?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha try harder, you desperate clowns. — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) January 27, 2025

If they keep saying it, maybe they'll even convince themselves that it's true.

"Why the Raiders are poised to win the SuperBowl in 2026 & 2027" https://t.co/CynLPWk6rk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 27, 2025

HA.

Cope of the Year award so far. https://t.co/I8ius2Qglf — SMM (@SMM_1911) January 27, 2025

And it's still only January. Can you imagine how schadenfreudelicious their cope is going to get for the rest of the year?

Well, there's a thought. Maybe Alexander and Cunningham were talking about Democrats' chances in Canada.

Of course, by 2028, as we all know, Trump will have annexed America's Hat. (We love Project 2025.)

I really tried to read this but got to "Whitmer" and busted out laughing. Imagine me thinking you might be serious. — Unity LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) January 27, 2025

That's about as far as we made it too. We had to stop because our sides were splitting and milk was coming out of our nose.

Did Harry Sisson contribute to this article because I can hear him saying the same exact things — 🇺🇲🇮🇱🦅Jewish MAGA (@JBmode27) January 27, 2025

We thought so too at first, but if Sisson had written it, there would be a lot more expressions of 'OMG,' 'WOW, GUYS,' and 'BOOM.'

Also, there probably would have been a sentence inserted somewhere in the op-ed demanding federal subsidies for Hot Pockets and juice boxes.

The Hill may be trying to rebrand itself as a satirical humor publication.

They can't compete with The Babylon Bee, but this article was a valiant effort.

While they're at it, they can ask their doctor if thorazine and a padded room are right for them too.

The truth is, anything can happen between now and 2028. It is not out of the question for Democrats to be able to right the ship before then. The legacy media will certainly do their best to try to help them with that. The only problem is that no one in America believes the dead legacy media anymore.

And this op-ed from The Hill is exactly the reason why.