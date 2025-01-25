‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to...
VIP
Brit Goes Undercover With the Far-Right Patriotic Alternative for BBC
America’s Golden Age: White House Releases List of Trump’s Actions Over His First...
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World
VIP
The Left's Warped View of Women Is Bound to Backfire
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a...
Historian Amazed by How Well Fed and Looked After Released Hamas Hostages Appear
Following Pete Hegseth's Confirmation, Media Double Down on Former Sister-in-Law's Debunke...
Guardian 'Journalist' Wonders If Trump's Gender Order Means HE'S the First Female Presiden...
What Changed? CIA Suddenly Favors COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory
CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...

Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 25, 2025
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump aimed his social media ire at Rachel Maddow and her fellow Democrats at MSNBC and CNN last night. He attacked her plummeting ratings and made the prediction MSNBC would soon cease to exist. No lies detected!

Advertisement

Yes, we missed ‘mean tweets!’ (WATCH)

We have to admit we’ve missed the excitement of a late night social media post from Trump. Commenters feel the some way.

Trump posting some midnight executive orders on X and other platforms would be hilarious.

That previous Maddow excerpt is from this longer video where she pretended to care about ‘kids in cages.’ Here’s the full context. (WATCH)

Recommended

Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Many posters are looking forward to some real tears from Maddow when MSNBC eventually turns off all the studio lights for good.

Advertisement

We’re giddy just imagining Maddow soon joining Don Lemon and Keith Olbermann and setting up a ‘studio’ in her living room or basement. CNN’s Jim Acosta could be making the switch, too. You know, the basement would be more appropriate considering that’s where MSNBC’s ratings are at the moment.

Tags: CHRIS HAYES DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP JOE SCARBOROUGH JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call
Warren Squire
Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory
Warren Squire
‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump and the Price of Eggs
Warren Squire
Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security
Brett T.
'USA! USA!' Trump Hit a Vegas Casino and What Happened Next Is a STUNNING Contrast to the Last 4 Years
Doug P.
Thanks for the Memories! Watch a Supercut of Lefties Insist Donald Trump Would NEVER Be President
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stand-Up Guy: Trump Creates Comedy Skit Out of Sleepy Joe Biden’s Inability to Take a Phone Call Warren Squire
Advertisement