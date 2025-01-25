Maddow in Tears! Trump Predicts the Demise of ‘Enemy of the People’ MSNBC and CNN

President Donald Trump aimed his social media ire at Rachel Maddow and her fellow Democrats at MSNBC and CNN last night. He attacked her plummeting ratings and made the prediction MSNBC would soon cease to exist. No lies detected!

Yes, we missed ‘mean tweets!’ (WATCH)

Late night mean tweets are back pic.twitter.com/0hs1yo2l4l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

🚨 Trump just posted this. It should be in the Hall of Fame. Trump CRUSHED Rachel Maddow, CNN and MSNBC 🔥



He typed this from Vegas 👏 pic.twitter.com/rKzd3VVtk6 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 25, 2025

We have to admit we’ve missed the excitement of a late night social media post from Trump. Commenters feel the some way.

It's a beautiful thing. Feels so good to be back. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 25, 2025

Trump should mean tweet out his next executive order — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

That would be incredible. It would need to be something firing a large group of people lol. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 25, 2025

Trump posting some midnight executive orders on X and other platforms would be hilarious.

That previous Maddow excerpt is from this longer video where she pretended to care about ‘kids in cages.’ Here’s the full context. (WATCH)

So fake. Remember this clip? 2018. The performative despair was over “kids in cages.” I don’t recall her expressing similar sorrow over the hundreds of thousands of missing kids via open borders for some reason. pic.twitter.com/oya34zF7s2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

I remember this. Crying about the children, separated from their parents. Everyone was in good health and being taken care of.



Fast forward four years. 300,000 unaccompanied minors, unaccounted for and no idea of their health.



No tears, no words, no cares. Maddow is a fraud. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 25, 2025

Yep. Performative outrage about kids that she could not in any way, shape or form actually care about — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Oh heck, she is very sensitive!



About her own ego, that is. — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) January 25, 2025

Maddow's constant appeals to emotion are pathetic if not entertaining to watch. She really lays it on thick... it's her trademark and seems to garner attention from the low-IQ viewers at MSNBC.



She's a loser... — CaptMeticuli (@CaptMeticuli) January 25, 2025

Many posters are looking forward to some real tears from Maddow when MSNBC eventually turns off all the studio lights for good.

The fun has begun, and free speech is only becoming more free.



Hang in there lefties, or don’t .

🤭🤣😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 25, 2025

this Maddow meltdown was a throwback — looking forward to the real one after trump’s post 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Someday I'll tell the grandkids I was there when Maddow did her "babies in cages" performance. And she's still wondering where the OSCAR is. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 25, 2025

Has she cried about the hundreds of thousands of missing children via the open border yet? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

She's a case study in TDS 24/7/365 pic.twitter.com/FpO5zj2dZd — Clark W (@clarkw7766) January 25, 2025

We’re giddy just imagining Maddow soon joining Don Lemon and Keith Olbermann and setting up a ‘studio’ in her living room or basement. CNN’s Jim Acosta could be making the switch, too. You know, the basement would be more appropriate considering that’s where MSNBC’s ratings are at the moment.