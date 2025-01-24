'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' F...
Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost...
VIP
AOC Better Be Careful Because Jasmine Crockett Is QUICKLY Closing in on Being...
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped
OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash...
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a...
We'd Pay MONEY to See Adam Schiff's Face When He Hears Trump Voicing...
Attn. Pam Bondi! AOC Tells Jon Stewart Insider Trading Is Rampant in Congress
Trump FREES Prolife Activist Bevelyn Williams Biden JAILED for Praying in Front of...
X Deposited a Community Note in Bank of America's Account After Their Response...
Both Stunning AND BRAVE! You Guys Won't Believe It When You SEE What...
Javier Milei Breaks Out VERBAL Chainsaws on WEF Over Trans Indoctrination and DAMN...
VIP
Guess What L.A. Officials Were Warned About Before the Fires (So This WASN'T...
OK, What the HECK Is Going on with Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston?...

Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': Twitter Bids 'Good Riddance' as Norah O'Donnell Exits CBS Evening News

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on January 24, 2025
Meme

If we were handing out medals to television news anchors for the 'Most Disgraceful Performance in a Presidential Election Campaign,' we'd be hard-pressed to say which of them would take home the gold. 

Advertisement

CNN and MSNBC always send strong teams to the Faceplant Olympics. They're the China and the old Soviet Union of racking up Ls by the bushel. ABC News had some strong contenders after David Muir tried to rig a presidential debate, while George Stephanopoulos was so bad, he cost his network $15 million in a defamation settlement last year. 

But a major contender for the podium of shame in 2024 had to be CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell. Among her lowlights was cutting off vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance's microphone as he was schooling her on illegal immigration during the VP debate and leading off her nightly news program in October by repeating slanderously false stories about Donald Trump insulting a Latino military servicemember

After the election, CBS (which had one of the worst years imaginable for a news network) made a programming change to CBS Evening News, abandoning its decades-long format of having a single anchor in favor of something resembling local news broadcasts with a panel of hosts.

We're not sure why they think this adjustment will rescue them from their credibility hole but, regardless of the reasoning, the change meant that last night was the final broadcast of the program hosted by O'Donnell. 

Accordingly, they spent much of the half-hour making the 'news' all about her, including a farewell video package that included Oprah Winfrey (because, of course). Watch: 

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

Many people work at a job for five years. Most of them don't have paeans delivered to them from a billionaire when they leave. We're not sure why O'Donnell's five years made her more special than anyone else, especially given her track record. 

Then, it was time for O'Donnell to deliver her farewell address which, thankfully, was relatively brief. 

LOL. 'Journalism matters.' Then why didn't you practice it? 

We particularly love the part where the crew had to come out at the end and pretend like they were going to miss her or that she even knew many of their names. That was some quality cringe right there. 

On Twitter, however, people were also saying goodbye to O'Donnell ... but in a much more honest manner. 

HA. Hey, other than a little ice, it was a tremendously successful trip. 

That seems appropriate, doesn't it? 

We're not sure which is funnier, the fact that O'Donnell was so bad that she necessitated a change in format for CBS Evening News for the first time since it began in 1963 or the delusion that she and her network thought anyone outside of fellow fake 'journalists' would miss her.

Advertisement

Winfrey's brand was destroyed during the 2024 campaign almost as much as those of the dead legacy media networks. They deserve each other. 

LOL. We'd love to see a farewell Truth Social post from Trump today after O'Donnell defended Joe Biden calling him and all of his voters garbage. 

We wouldn't be surprised if Trump posted something just like that. Or if Vance tweeted out a picture of the famous 'J.D. Vance Face' from that VP debate.


HAHAHAHAHA. She will be missed about as much as people miss going to the dentist for a root canal. 

One user was kind enough to show a picture of all the people who wanted to wish O'Donnell a fond farewell. 

Advertisement

Whoops. 

This GIF might have been a little more accurate. 

Wait, maybe it was this GIF that summarized how America feels about O'Donnell, CBS, and all of the legacy media. 

There it is. That's the one. 

The new format for CBS Evening News, without O'Donnell, could be an opportunity for the network to regain some credibility, but we're not counting on it. 

Yeah, that's not going to happen. Because they haven't learned anything. 

Instead of just one anchor trying to gaslight the American public every night, CBS Evening News will now have three or four of them doing the exact same thing. 

And viewers at home will continue to avoid the program in droves. 

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Rashida Tlaib Offers 'Solution' to Expensive Grocery Prices That'll Just Make Things Cost MORE (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'Because It Was Bulls**t': Axios Doesn't Understand How Musk, Tesla Remain 'Bulletproof' From Nazi Smear
Amy Curtis
OOPSIES! Eric Swalwell Just ACCIDENTALLY Made the Best Case EVER to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director
Sam J.
Hot New Media Term for 'Illegal Alien' Just Dropped
Doug P.
OK, What the HECK Is Going on with Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston? Megyn Kelly SPILLS the Tea (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chuck Schumer Finds Out the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Dumb Question About Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement