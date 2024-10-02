I Am Woman, Hear Me WHINE: 'Gender Bias Expert' CRIES About J.D. Vance 'Mansplaining' During the Debate

You know how we know that J.D. Vance dominated the vice presidential debate last night? Because the focus is on stuff like THIS:

JD Vance talking over the female moderators. We women have all been there. Overtalked by an entitled mansplainer. — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

'Mansplaining' doesn't exist.

And if the debate moderators weren't trying to run interference for Tim Walz, perhaps Vance wouldn't have had to talk over them.

So stop whining, Amy.

Also -- pronouns in bio. Shocker.

Actually, challenging an incorrect, condescending, whiny woman is something feminists actually fought for.



You want to be equal until you get caught being wrong. Then you want to whine “mansplaining!” Pipe down, Toots. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 2, 2024

As a woman, THIS.

Women like Amy (yeah, this writer knows it's unfortunate they share a name) think they're just like men right up until a man treats them like an equal. Then she demands to be treated with kid gloves.

No.

So I take it you are going to vote for the woman whose husband slaps around women in public? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 2, 2024

OOF.

In case you missed it, this is referring to the news that Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, slapped an ex-girlfriend in public several years ago.

But to answer the question: yes. That's exactly who she'll vote for.

Sometimes the “fact checkers” need “fact checked”.

Maybe females shouldn’t be moderators if they don’t like being corrected. — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) October 2, 2024

Or maybe they shouldn't be obvious partisan hacks.

She wasn’t “overtalked.”



She was corrected for a “fact check” that not only violated the debate rules, it was inaccurate.



JD Vance was rightfully correcting the record and Margaret Brennan behaved like a petulant child by cutting the mic.



Defending such indefensible behavior… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 2, 2024

Bingo.

Actually, Amy, mansplaining is when a man uses a condescending voice to tell women something they already knew



In this case JD Vance was sharing information the moderators had decided to deceptively omit, Amy



That’s not mansplaining, Amy, because it was helpful to the audience — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 2, 2024

And they were being deceptive.

That might be a thing if the females were not wrong and trying to lie to the whole country. Being female doesn’t give you special privileges to that unchallenged. — Steph (@Steph93065) October 2, 2024

Amy wants to have special privileges when it suits her, and equality when it suits her.

Because she's a hypocrite.

If women can't be challenged without whining about "mansplaining" & "muh authority," then having women in the public arena is utterly incompatible with democracy.



Knock it off. — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) October 2, 2024

Advertisement

Yes. Please knock it off.

It appears to me that Amy is making a...big Diehl out of nothing. https://t.co/WLA9HNkNnG pic.twitter.com/giGfoesqrC — G (@stevensongs) October 2, 2024

This writer groaned.

CZ Keeping one's mouth shut when having no idea what one's talking about isn't sexist. You should try it.



The moderators were wrong and breaking the rules, and he called them on it. Take it up with them. https://t.co/OiStfdJ6J9 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 2, 2024

Solid advice.

Women are "tough girlbosses" until it's convenient not to be, YOU SEE. https://t.co/MzAkCxnggu — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) October 2, 2024

We see.

Mansplaining, like gaslighting before it, has stopped being a useful expression to denote something specific and become “someone said something I don’t like” https://t.co/4gbcmKYgYo — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 2, 2024

It sure has.