I Am Woman, Hear Me WHINE: 'Gender Bias Expert' CRIES About J.D. Vance 'Mansplaining' During the Debate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 02, 2024
Twitchy

You know how we know that J.D. Vance dominated the vice presidential debate last night? Because the focus is on stuff like THIS:

'Mansplaining' doesn't exist.

And if the debate moderators weren't trying to run interference for Tim Walz, perhaps Vance wouldn't have had to talk over them.

So stop whining, Amy.

Also -- pronouns in bio. Shocker.

As a woman, THIS.

Women like Amy (yeah, this writer knows it's unfortunate they share a name) think they're just like men right up until a man treats them like an equal. Then she demands to be treated with kid gloves.

No.

OOF.

In case you missed it, this is referring to the news that Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, slapped an ex-girlfriend in public several years ago.

But to answer the question: yes. That's exactly who she'll vote for.

Or maybe they shouldn't be obvious partisan hacks.

Bingo.

And they were being deceptive.

Amy wants to have special privileges when it suits her, and equality when it suits her.

Because she's a hypocrite.

Yes. Please knock it off.

This writer groaned.

Solid advice.

We see.

It sure has.

