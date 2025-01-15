Hits Us DIRECTLY in the Feels: Twitter User Shares Heartwarming Story About L.A. Firefighters

KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

As the Los Angeles fires continue to rage, we have seen almost a never-ending stream of incompetence, negligence, and corruption out of the city and state's elected and appointed leaders. 

It's our job at Twitchy to cover these awful people -- and we love our job. But we can't lie. It can eat away at your soul a little bit when you hear stories, for example, of a fire chief saying that a man being trapped in a fire, who she cannot carry to safety, is somehow his fault, or the governor of California faking a phone call to avoid speaking with one of his devastated constituents. 

With all of that backdrop, and to feed some chicken soup to our souls, we ran across a truly wonderful and heartwarming thread on Twitter this week. Though we normally don't make small accounts the focus of a Twitchy article, this woman's story resonated so profoundly that we simply had to share it. 

So, here is Briana Cap recalling her recent encounter with some Los Angeles firefighters in the parking lot of a Target. 

There are shopping carts with power steering? We didn't know that. But never mind that for now; this story is about a group of outstanding first responders.

This was the point where the story could have gone in a different direction, had Cap been concerned with irrelevant issues like 'toxic masculinity.' 

But she decided to go in the right direction in her response to the firefighter who offered assistance. 

(Obviously, 'blue' is the best flavor of Gatorade, but we'll let that slide.)

When we think about the truly hellish nightmares that these firefighters have witnessed with their own eyes in recent days, it is terrifying to imagine. But then we remember that they keep doing it regardless of what they have seen and it fills us with hope and gratitude. 

We wish she had taken a picture of that because it sounds nothing short of beautiful. 

In particular, because the firefighter's hands inspired Cap to pour her heart out for the men she met in the parking lot and their colleagues. 

Is it getting dusty in here or is it just us? 

Heroes. Period. That's all that needs to be said. 

Can anyone even imagine one of these men saying that it's important that they 'look like' the people they are helping? 

No, because DEI is toxic and irrelevant. What is most important for firefighters is that they have the commitment to others that these men displayed.

'Look for the helpers.' Fred Rogers was a wise man. 

Cap added a funny coda to her thread that makes us love the firefighters she met even more. 

That was a perfect touch to include. 

But it didn't end there. As if proving her point, Cap was flooded with appreciation from firefighters thanking her for her graceful tweets. 

God bless them, every one. 

After what these firefighters have seen, it would not surprise us at all if being able to fist-bump a safe toddler and share a moment of kindness with her mother WAS the highlight of their week. 

In the spirit of her encounter, Cap closed her thread by encouraging others to be 'helpers,' in whatever way they can. 

This is the way.

As heartless a place as Twitter can be sometimes, it can also be filled with love. And many people recognized that.

Right? Damn allergies! 

We did read the entire thread. And we did love it. 

We hope you did too. 

We'll keep holding leadership accountable for their abject failures in California, North Carolina, Maui, East Palestine Ohio, and many other places. 

But we want to thank Briana Cap for reminding us that no matter how badly those leaders fail, the American people are devoted to each other. 

And first responders lead the way.

