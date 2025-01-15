Hits Us DIRECTLY in the Feels: Twitter User Shares Heartwarming Story About L.A. Firefighters

As the Los Angeles fires continue to rage, we have seen almost a never-ending stream of incompetence, negligence, and corruption out of the city and state's elected and appointed leaders.

It's our job at Twitchy to cover these awful people -- and we love our job. But we can't lie. It can eat away at your soul a little bit when you hear stories, for example, of a fire chief saying that a man being trapped in a fire, who she cannot carry to safety, is somehow his fault, or the governor of California faking a phone call to avoid speaking with one of his devastated constituents.

With all of that backdrop, and to feed some chicken soup to our souls, we ran across a truly wonderful and heartwarming thread on Twitter this week. Though we normally don't make small accounts the focus of a Twitchy article, this woman's story resonated so profoundly that we simply had to share it.

So, here is Briana Cap recalling her recent encounter with some Los Angeles firefighters in the parking lot of a Target.

Literally crying in the Target parking lot right now. 🧵



I was struggling with unloading my toddler, my bags and wrangling an unruly cart (seriously — why do some lack power-steering?) A fire truck from Redondo Beach (E61) had just parked nearby and four firefighters got out. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

There are shopping carts with power steering? We didn't know that. But never mind that for now; this story is about a group of outstanding first responders.

As they walked towards the store, one of them offered to help but I laughed, “No, no…you guys have done PLENTY this week. I’m good. Thank you for everything.”



And then one of the guys, covered in dirt/ash, came over smiling and said, “I’m gonna take care of this for you.” — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

This was the point where the story could have gone in a different direction, had Cap been concerned with irrelevant issues like 'toxic masculinity.'

But she decided to go in the right direction in her response to the firefighter who offered assistance.

Normally I would have refused help, but this week? This week firefighters get a pass.



You want to help me with my bags? Absolutely, my car’s over there.



Want lunch? It’s on me.



Need a Gatorade? What flavor? (orange is the best…don’t @ me) — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

(Obviously, 'blue' is the best flavor of Gatorade, but we'll let that slide.)

As he loaded my bags in the car, I asked him how he was doing. He said he’d been at it since Tuesday and that it’s pretty bad out there. He said 80-90% of the Palisades is basically gone and that anyone in LA who had a house to come home to is one of the lucky ones. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

When we think about the truly hellish nightmares that these firefighters have witnessed with their own eyes in recent days, it is terrifying to imagine. But then we remember that they keep doing it regardless of what they have seen and it fills us with hope and gratitude.

I thanked him profusely and once the bags were loaded, this kind stranger offered my toddler a fist bump, which she happily accepted. The contrast of her cherubic, dimpled, unblemished little hand against his scratched, dirty and well-worn fist was striking. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

We wish she had taken a picture of that because it sounds nothing short of beautiful.

In particular, because the firefighter's hands inspired Cap to pour her heart out for the men she met in the parking lot and their colleagues.

Those hands, that man and all the firefighters, have been through hell this week. Those hands have been hard at work for seven days straight, pulling 24-hour shifts (some even doing doubles!) in the most insane, worst-case-scenario conditions imaginable. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

Those hands have saved lives, houses and animals. Those hands have salvaged items from burning homes and set them lovingly on the curb so the owners have something, anything to come back to, besides a smoldering pile of ash where their house once stood. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

Those hands have had sporadic meals, little to no sleep and have been away from their partners, pets and their own precious children. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

Those hands have boldly and unflinchingly walked into literal fire this week. But today, in the Target parking lot, when they could have easily just gone about their business, those hands were a beautiful display of how selfless, kind and generous these firefighters are. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

Is it getting dusty in here or is it just us?

These folks are servants in the best sense of the word. They are a beacon of humanity and light in what has been a truly dark time for our city. They are heroes. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

Heroes. Period. That's all that needs to be said.

Can anyone even imagine one of these men saying that it's important that they 'look like' the people they are helping?

No, because DEI is toxic and irrelevant. What is most important for firefighters is that they have the commitment to others that these men displayed.

I am deeply grateful for ALL the brave firefighters, but especially for Firefighter Fist Bump for giving me a much-needed reminder: when things get scary (and my God this week was SCARY), remember what our dear friend Mr. Rogers told us— “look for the helpers.” 🤜🏽🤛🏽@FireBeach — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

'Look for the helpers.' Fred Rogers was a wise man.

Cap added a funny coda to her thread that makes us love the firefighters she met even more.

PS - Fist Bump even took my cart back for me so he’s for sure MVP to moms everywhere — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 13, 2025

That was a perfect touch to include.

But it didn't end there. As if proving her point, Cap was flooded with appreciation from firefighters thanking her for her graceful tweets.

Hi @BrianaCap , thank you for the kind words. As Fire Chief of Redondo Beach your post truly lifted our spirits. This is a video taken while @RedondoBeachFD Engine 61 in midst of fighting fire as 80mph winds tried to test their resolve, but could never break our spirits pic.twitter.com/LwmFLjGNp9 — Patrick Isidoro Butler (@rbfdchiefbutler) January 14, 2025

God bless them, every one.

And now @CAL_FIRE has joined our love fest. More tears. 😭 🫶🏽 https://t.co/3eE1Yg2A6f — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 14, 2025

After what these firefighters have seen, it would not surprise us at all if being able to fist-bump a safe toddler and share a moment of kindness with her mother WAS the highlight of their week.

In the spirit of her encounter, Cap closed her thread by encouraging others to be 'helpers,' in whatever way they can.

Wow. Overwhelmed by all the love here. If you want to keep this kindness chain going, please call your local station to see what they need. Some are maxed out while others are still in need of donations, so it’s best to check first. — Briana Cap (@BrianaCap) January 14, 2025

This is the way.

As heartless a place as Twitter can be sometimes, it can also be filled with love. And many people recognized that.

Incredible post from Briana. The internet needs a lot more of these stories! https://t.co/pmjI1wm2ma — T.E.R.F (Father) (@TERF_Father) January 14, 2025

Thank you for sharing your story. 🙏🏻❤️



True Heroes right there. 🙏🏻❤️🚒 — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) January 14, 2025

Right? Damn allergies!

You need to read this entire thread.

Trust me. https://t.co/xcm9Nfdidf — Judianna (@Judianna) January 14, 2025

Do yourself a favor & read this non-political post.

I promise you'll love it https://t.co/GvtaDDhkH4 — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) January 14, 2025

We did read the entire thread. And we did love it.

We hope you did too.

We'll keep holding leadership accountable for their abject failures in California, North Carolina, Maui, East Palestine Ohio, and many other places.

But we want to thank Briana Cap for reminding us that no matter how badly those leaders fail, the American people are devoted to each other.

And first responders lead the way.