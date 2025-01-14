The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's Illegal DEI Conference

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 14, 2025
Twitchy

The corrupt, poisonous ideology of 'wokeness' is dying before our eyes and it is a beautiful thing to see. Conservatives and sane people have not won yet, make no mistake there, but DEI is dying on the vine, slowly but surely. 

We've documented how many companies, including those with left-leaning leadership, are ditching DEI thanks to the efforts of Robby Starbuck and others who put a lot of pressure on them to justify those practices ... and they could not. 

In addition, there is legislation in Washington from J.D. Vance and Mike Cloud to ban DEI practices across the federal government. Many states like Texas are way ahead of the feds though and have already banned the discriminatory practices for all state-associated organizations.

Of course, the cultural Marxists will not go quietly, which we saw this week when Texas A&M decided it wanted to send some of its PhD candidates to a conference. 

But only those students who checked off certain boxes were eligible to go.

Here is a tweet from Chris Rufo with the receipts of the DEI stunt A&M was trying to pull. 

Well, gosh, even without new laws banning DEI, that seems downright illegal, both on a state and federal level. 

The news caught the attention of Townhall's Kurt Schlichter, who demanded answers from the Texas Governor and Attorney General. 

A very good question. Is Texas going to put up with this crap? 

Well, Schlichter didn't have to wait too long before the Texas governor responded. And whoa Nellie, what a response.

Abbott rained FIRE down on A&M and stated in no uncertain terms that they could not and WILL NOT get away with this. 

BOOM. 

BOOMITY, even. 

And because A&M is a public university, Abbott has the power and leverage to back his threat up. 

That is what a principled elected official sounds like. The Aggies better watch their step or they're all going to be out of a job -- and potentially much worse -- very soon. 

Even Elon Musk knew it. 

And Schlichter was very happy with the answer he received. 

That IS what winning looks like. 

More important than even the political win, however, is the win all students will get when they are no longer denied academic opportunities because of the color of their skin or how they 'identify.' 

It is a win for merit and a win for truth. 

That would be an ideal outcome. Let's hope for both. 

Harrison is a Texas state representative, so his claims are worth investigating. If what he says is remotely true, then the entire A&M administration should be pink-slipped. 

Holy sh--. We had to read that syllabus twice to believe our eyes. 

OK, there's no 'maybe' about it. The entire A&M administration needs to go. 

It wasn't just a no. It was a HELL NO, and we are here for it. 

It is the only way. As conservatives learned to their misfortune in previous years, you cannot play the game of trying to appease the left. They see it as weakness and they keep pushing, in accordance with Lenin's instructions. 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.'

We hope conservatives are done with being mush. 

But there's no question that Greg Abbott just showed Texas A&M his steel.

We'll see who backs down, but we have a pretty good guess about this one.

