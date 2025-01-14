The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's Illegal DEI Conference

The corrupt, poisonous ideology of 'wokeness' is dying before our eyes and it is a beautiful thing to see. Conservatives and sane people have not won yet, make no mistake there, but DEI is dying on the vine, slowly but surely.

We've documented how many companies, including those with left-leaning leadership, are ditching DEI thanks to the efforts of Robby Starbuck and others who put a lot of pressure on them to justify those practices ... and they could not.

In addition, there is legislation in Washington from J.D. Vance and Mike Cloud to ban DEI practices across the federal government. Many states like Texas are way ahead of the feds though and have already banned the discriminatory practices for all state-associated organizations.

Of course, the cultural Marxists will not go quietly, which we saw this week when Texas A&M decided it wanted to send some of its PhD candidates to a conference.

But only those students who checked off certain boxes were eligible to go.

Here is a tweet from Chris Rufo with the receipts of the DEI stunt A&M was trying to pull.

EXCLUSIVE: Texas A&M is sponsoring a trip to a DEI conference that prohibits whites and Asians from attending. The university falsely claims that this use of taxpayer funds does not violate the state's DEI ban.@TAMU is supporting racial segregation and breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/pFWYnZdweE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2025

Well, gosh, even without new laws banning DEI, that seems downright illegal, both on a state and federal level.

The news caught the attention of Townhall's Kurt Schlichter, who demanded answers from the Texas Governor and Attorney General.

Hey @GregAbbott_TX @KenPaxtonTX - is my newly adopted state gonna put up with this crap? Because I came from California, and it leads to thousands of houses getting burned down. https://t.co/809W2waAIz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 13, 2025

A very good question. Is Texas going to put up with this crap?

Well, Schlichter didn't have to wait too long before the Texas governor responded. And whoa Nellie, what a response.

Abbott rained FIRE down on A&M and stated in no uncertain terms that they could not and WILL NOT get away with this.

Hell, no.



It’s against Texas law and violates the US Constitution.



It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone. https://t.co/g3VTUXWvLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 14, 2025

BOOM.

BOOMITY, even.

And because A&M is a public university, Abbott has the power and leverage to back his threat up.

That is what a principled elected official sounds like. The Aggies better watch their step or they're all going to be out of a job -- and potentially much worse -- very soon.

Even Elon Musk knew it.

🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2025

And Schlichter was very happy with the answer he received.

Glad to hear it! — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 14, 2025

WINNING: Governor Abbott says Texas A&M must cease its support for its segregated DEI trip, or its president will have to find a new job. I broke this story this morning—now the governor has taken action. https://t.co/L5saVfKoye — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 14, 2025

That IS what winning looks like.

More important than even the political win, however, is the win all students will get when they are no longer denied academic opportunities because of the color of their skin or how they 'identify.'

It is a win for merit and a win for truth.

WOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says @TAMU funding for racist DEI trip will end... or the university's president "will soon be gone."



Frankly, both should happen. https://t.co/SR0kvrTLpK — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) January 14, 2025

That would be an ideal outcome. Let's hope for both.

Thank you, Governor.



The leadership of @tamu needs to be replaced immediately regardless.



In addition to using taxpayer money to promote unconstitutional DEI, they’re promoting liberal indoctrination, transgenderism, and confirmed to me they plan to keep all LGBTQ courses. https://t.co/YZuBy3kxND — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) January 14, 2025

Harrison is a Texas state representative, so his claims are worth investigating. If what he says is remotely true, then the entire A&M administration should be pink-slipped.

This is Texas A&M's engineering class syllabus on materials and manufacturing --Ummmm. What?!?! pic.twitter.com/IdCdsmSdSw — Kristin Abrahams🇺🇸 (@abrahams_kris) January 14, 2025

Holy sh--. We had to read that syllabus twice to believe our eyes.

OK, there's no 'maybe' about it. The entire A&M administration needs to go.

My Gov. just used "Hell, no" in the most approrpriate situation ever.



My State and your state are not the same.#GovAbbottWin https://t.co/eiiM5hUBIM — Mr. Interesting (@RationeAutVi) January 14, 2025

It wasn't just a no. It was a HELL NO, and we are here for it.

The only way to handle DEI. https://t.co/A7z5FRxkfN — David C. McGuire 🎗️✝️🇮🇱 (@PDavidCMcGuire) January 14, 2025

It is the only way. As conservatives learned to their misfortune in previous years, you cannot play the game of trying to appease the left. They see it as weakness and they keep pushing, in accordance with Lenin's instructions. 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.'

We hope conservatives are done with being mush.

But there's no question that Greg Abbott just showed Texas A&M his steel.

We'll see who backs down, but we have a pretty good guess about this one.