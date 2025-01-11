Meta and Amazon Are Ending Some of Their DEI Programs

Thanks to people like Robby Starbuck, a lot of companies are rolling back their DEI policies or doing away with them entirely. On Friday, Starbuck announced that Amazon was eliminating some of its DEI policies.

BIG News: On Dec. 4th I notified Amazon that they’d be an upcoming focus for us in 2025 as part of our project to expose woke companies.



Today they’re announcing a halt to some DEI policies and they’ve removed language about DEI goals and transgenderism from their site.



Amazon… pic.twitter.com/tINUQlvElE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2025

On the same day, Starbuck announced that Meta was also doing away with some of its DEI policies. This is right after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was dumping PolitiFact, which sent the media and the fact-checking industry into a tailspin.

Massive news: Meta is ending DEI. Only days after @finkd promised to end biased fact checks, now his company is ending DEI.



I warned Meta in October that they were one of my DEI targets for 2025.



Here’s what’s changing at Facebook & IG:



• Meta will no longer have a DEI team.… pic.twitter.com/owBeg7zIbV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2025

Axios, which has been positively wetting itself over Facebook's decision to move to a Community Notes-style form of moderation, wrote about Meta's decision Friday.

🚨 NEW: @Meta tells employees it's rolling back major DEI programs — including for hiring, training and picking suppliers, according to a memo obtained by @axios' @sarafischer & me

•Memo cites "changing legal and policy landscape surrounding" DEI

•No longer will have DEI team👇 — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) January 10, 2025

Mike Allen and Sara Fischer report:

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is terminating major DEI programs, effective immediately — including for hiring, training and picking suppliers, according to a new employee memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The move is a strong signal to Meta employees that the company's push to make inroads with the incoming Trump administration isn't just posturing, but an ethos shift that will impact its business practices. Context: Meta said it was changing course because the "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing," per a memo by Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources.

Could it have something to do with the incoming Trump administration? They report:

Meta last week replaced its president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, with Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican who is now chief global affairs officer. Meta pledged a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration — and added UFC president and CEO Dana White, a top Trump ally, to its board Monday.

Meta is apparently ridding itself of five major DEI programs. It is:

Cutting Meta's DEI team

Ending equity and inclusion programs

Sunsetting supplier diversity efforts

Ending the "Diverse Slate Approach" to hiring

Ending representation goals

And?

So much winning. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 10, 2025

A positive shift toward prioritizing efficiency and meritocracy in response to legal and societal changes. Let’s hope this sets a precedent for focusing on innovation and fairness, rather than divisive initiatives. — Parker McCumber (@Parker_McCumber) January 10, 2025

Interesting how they're blaming "legal landscape" rather than admitting what everyone knows - these programs weren't delivering the promised business value. — Paolotoshi Nakamoto (@pattherogue) January 10, 2025

They're happy to have an excuse to do away with these nightmare programs which have been eating away at their companies.

DEI destroys all it touches.



It must be extirpated. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 10, 2025

The world is healing — Yan Tales (@Yan_Tales_Jr) January 10, 2025





