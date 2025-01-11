Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a...
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to...
Yeah, That Ain't It: Politico Tries to Blame L.A. Wildfires on 'Partisan Impasse'...
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in...
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk...
Pope Fetterman The 1st Of Greenland? Denmark's PM is Ready to Negotiate With...
LA Dept. of Water and Power Head Says It's Important They Do What...
'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters...
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...

Meta and Amazon Are Ending Some of Their DEI Programs

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on January 11, 2025
AngieArtist

Thanks to people like Robby Starbuck, a lot of companies are rolling back their DEI policies or doing away with them entirely. On Friday, Starbuck announced that Amazon was eliminating some of its DEI policies.

Advertisement

On the same day, Starbuck announced that Meta was also doing away with some of its DEI policies. This is right after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was dumping PolitiFact, which sent the media and the fact-checking industry into a tailspin.

Axios, which has been positively wetting itself over Facebook's decision to move to a Community Notes-style form of moderation, wrote about Meta's decision Friday.

Recommended

Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Mike Allen and Sara Fischer report:

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is terminating major DEI programs, effective immediately — including for hiring, training and picking suppliers, according to a new employee memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The move is a strong signal to Meta employees that the company's push to make inroads with the incoming Trump administration isn't just posturing, but an ethos shift that will impact its business practices.

Context: Meta said it was changing course because the "legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing," per a memo by Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources.

Could it have something to do with the incoming Trump administration? They report:

Meta last week replaced its president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, with Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican who is now chief global affairs officer. Meta pledged a $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration — and added UFC president and CEO Dana White, a top Trump ally, to its board Monday.

Meta is apparently ridding itself of five major DEI programs. It is:

  • Cutting Meta's DEI team
  • Ending equity and inclusion programs
  • Sunsetting supplier diversity efforts
  • Ending the "Diverse Slate Approach" to hiring
  • Ending representation goals

And?

Advertisement

They're happy to have an excuse to do away with these nightmare programs which have been eating away at their companies.


***

Tags: AMAZON FACEBOOK DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors
Warren Squire
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Amy Curtis
Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Brett T.
'Give Me a Break': Joe Biden Thinks Gov. Gavin Newsom Is Getting a Bad Rap
Brett T.
Two Fools to Ruin Them All! Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Star in Hilarious Lord of the Rings Parody Video
Warren Squire
Nice Try, Gavin! Newsom Gets His Knickers in a Twist After Elon Musk Reminded Us He's Soft on Crime
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justine Bateman: Karen Bass Was a Walking Disaster Movie When She Spoke to Hollywood Directors Warren Squire
Advertisement