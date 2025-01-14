Is the Answer 'A Dumpster Fire'? Biden Brags About What He and Kamala Are 'Handing Over'

Six more days, America. We can make it that long ... can't we?

Six days until the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- and his drunk sidekick -- are kicked out of power forever, never to return.

It can't get here soon enough.

Twitchy has covered many actions Biden is taking in his final days in office, actions that belie a hatred of America rather than any love for it, commuting the sentences of child rapists and murderers, pardoning Chinese spies (including his son), and honoring some of the world's worst people with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

With just a few days left, Biden -- or whichever intern is tweeting for him this week -- decided to cement his legacy by just outright lying to the American people about his record. Yesterday, Biden claimed that illegal immigration immediately dropped when he took office, a lie so brazen, only someone afflicted with dementia who does not remember the past four years could possibly tweet it.

But Old Joe wasn't done yet. He followed that up with an even more ridiculous tweet about the state of the American economy, emergency preparedness, and our standing in the world.

Since Kamala and I took office, our nation has become stronger at home and in the world.



America today is more capable and prepared than we have been for a long time.



While competitors are facing stiff headwinds, we have the wind at our back.



This is what we're handing over. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 13, 2025

Next time, Biden's staff should just tweet the meme for him:



Yes, everything is fine in Biden's fantasy world, where Uncle Bosey is still alive and he really did grow up as a black, Jewish, Puerto Rican star football player.

Back here in the real world, however, people were none too happy with this final attempt at gaslighting from a man who doesn't know his own name on most days.

You are such a pathetic liar. pic.twitter.com/PheSjVENSe — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) January 13, 2025

All that meme is missing is a picture of Gavin Newsom standing arm-in-arm with Biden as they oversee their handiwork.

So your record low approval rating is because of what, your wardrobe? — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 14, 2025

It's all 'misinformation,' Jack!

“America today is more capable and PREPARED than we have been for a long time.” - Joseph Biden



Tell that to residents of the Pacific Palisades, you dithering imbecile. https://t.co/IIy0Ya73Hd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2025

All of his other faults aside, and they are legion, you really have to hand it to Biden for having the absolute worst timing of any politician who has ever lived.

It's so bad, it defies any explanation of 'coincidence.'

So last week he kept repeating "fire away" during a presser on fire response.

Today he's using wind metaphors as a new round of Santa Anas is predicted for SoCal.

WTF https://t.co/c3xAiDuNgv — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) January 13, 2025

See what we mean?

Since Joe and Kamala took over, our nation has become weaker at home and in the world.



America today is less capable and more unprepared than we have been for a long time.



This is what they're handing over.



FIFY, Joe. https://t.co/edv4d2cQTB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2025

What Biden and Harris are 'handing over' is a hot mess wrapped in a dumpster fire aboard a careening train wreck.

And everyone knows it.

You are handing over a pile of dog crap, but luckily Donald Trump is taking on the challenge to clean up your mess — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 13, 2025

You opened the border.

You armed the Taliban.

You funded Iran.

You laundered billions in Ukraine.

You sold access to China.

You decimated the economy.

You crippled the country.

You weaponized justice.

You have us on the verge of WWIII.



That’s what you’re handing over. pic.twitter.com/x9rshwcp9u — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) January 13, 2025

And that's just a partial list.

This is more preposterous than all the other preposterous things he’s said and done combined. https://t.co/vEVKj6v2ls — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 13, 2025

And Twitter ratioed him for it.

That's worth a pause to note: the sitting President of the United States gets regularly ratioed on Twitter because no one with a brain believes his lies anymore, and even his few remaining fans can't bring themselves to support him.

For every Biden supporter still clinging to your fantasy, well here you go. Your "hero" has finally gone full dementia. https://t.co/1HgcNpZbjx — Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) January 14, 2025

He went there a LONG time ago, but it's nice of him to keep reminding the world that his brain is runny, overcooked tapioca at this point.

Saying it over and over again doesn’t make it true https://t.co/RLEz2J2JgY — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) January 14, 2025

It's one of the only tactics the left has at their disposal anymore. What else are they going to try? Thinking clearly?

This is like BLM claiming they ushered in an era of peace, prosperity and zero crime. https://t.co/N0vTFU2IGg — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 14, 2025

That's an appropriate comparison for Biden and his administration.

Yep. That pretty much covers it. Maybe tell Grok to have Biden eat some ice cream and Harris a bag of Doritos (and drink from a box of wine) while we're at it.

Pack your bags and diapers and go ! pic.twitter.com/DzPQIo3s2J — KellyCurrie45 (@KaCurrie_45) January 13, 2025

I can't wait for the time when the morons that write this bullsh*t no longer have a job. https://t.co/Nf9LIu505Z — Brian (@Dysfnctnl_Vtrn) January 13, 2025

Like we said ... just six more days.

Hopefully, Joe Biden will not push any random red buttons he happens across in the meantime.