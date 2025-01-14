Is the Answer 'A Dumpster Fire'? Biden Brags About What He and Kamala Are 'Handing Over'

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Six more days, America. We can make it that long ... can't we? 

Six days until the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- and his drunk sidekick -- are kicked out of power forever, never to return. 

It can't get here soon enough. 

Twitchy has covered many actions Biden is taking in his final days in office, actions that belie a hatred of America rather than any love for it, commuting the sentences of child rapists and murderers, pardoning Chinese spies (including his son), and honoring some of the world's worst people with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

With just a few days left, Biden -- or whichever intern is tweeting for him this week -- decided to cement his legacy by just outright lying to the American people about his record. Yesterday, Biden claimed that illegal immigration immediately dropped when he took office, a lie so brazen, only someone afflicted with dementia who does not remember the past four years could possibly tweet it. 

But Old Joe wasn't done yet. He followed that up with an even more ridiculous tweet about the state of the American economy, emergency preparedness, and our standing in the world.

Next time, Biden's staff should just tweet the meme for him: 


Yes, everything is fine in Biden's fantasy world, where Uncle Bosey is still alive and he really did grow up as a black, Jewish, Puerto Rican star football player. 

Back here in the real world, however, people were none too happy with this final attempt at gaslighting from a man who doesn't know his own name on most days. 

All that meme is missing is a picture of Gavin Newsom standing arm-in-arm with Biden as they oversee their handiwork. 

It's all 'misinformation,' Jack!

All of his other faults aside, and they are legion, you really have to hand it to Biden for having the absolute worst timing of any politician who has ever lived.

It's so bad, it defies any explanation of 'coincidence.'

See what we mean? 

What Biden and Harris are 'handing over' is a hot mess wrapped in a dumpster fire aboard a careening train wreck.

And everyone knows it.

And that's just a partial list.  

And Twitter ratioed him for it. 

That's worth a pause to note: the sitting President of the United States gets regularly ratioed on Twitter because no one with a brain believes his lies anymore, and even his few remaining fans can't bring themselves to support him. 

He went there a LONG time ago, but it's nice of him to keep reminding the world that his brain is runny, overcooked tapioca at this point.

It's one of the only tactics the left has at their disposal anymore. What else are they going to try? Thinking clearly? 

That's an appropriate comparison for Biden and his administration. 

Yep. That pretty much covers it. Maybe tell Grok to have Biden eat some ice cream and Harris a bag of Doritos (and drink from a box of wine) while we're at it. 

Like we said ... just six more days. 

Hopefully, Joe Biden will not push any random red buttons he happens across in the meantime. 

