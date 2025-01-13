Every once in a while, we run across some artificial intelligence story online that scares the hell out of us. Like that time last year when Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, started telling users that it was a god and we are all its slaves.

Whenever we start getting worried about Skynet, however, AI usually steps in with a major league gaffe that tells us it is not quite ready for prime time, let alone making humanity its mindless drones.

Yesterday was one of those times when Twitter user 'Vanessa' posted a mostly harmless -- and pretty funny -- joke about how the left likes to brand everything as racist.

I got charged $1 for being a white American. This is racist bullsh*t. pic.twitter.com/kf1NdWi0DS — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 12, 2025

LOL.

We don't think we need to explain the joke to Twitchy readers, but someone should have been available to explain it to Twitter yesterday, including Grok, Twitter's AI assistant.

Before long, Grok had picked up the story, including many copycat tweets of the same joke, and started trending it on the platform, clearly not understanding that the original poster was not serious.

Hoo, boy. Talk about getting it wrong.

They all just took it and ran with it.! pic.twitter.com/JzAhT3SMGA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2025

Especially those on the left who thought Vanessa was being serious.

Because leftists have absolutely zero sense of humor.

Absolutely no way he isn't trolling us at this point. No one can be this stupid. pic.twitter.com/vInRWfcVsD — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 13, 2025

David Leavitt can be -- and is -- exactly that stupid. And then some.

Here's another leftist who missed the joke (there were many of these):

Either this MAGA cult member thinks we're so stupid we would believe that white American cheese is racist, or she is so f*cking ignorant that she and her fellow cult morons actually think this is a surcharge for being a white American.



Not a good look either way 🤦🏻⬇️ https://t.co/0bDy1yZ3Cf — Dale Scott (@DaleScottMLB5) January 13, 2025

Dale ... may we call you Dale? Dale, you really ought to consider decaf. Or perhaps heavy doses of thorazine.

But we expect that from the left. We thought Grok might be a little more discerning.

Absolutely incredible. Users stole an obvious joke from @Nessakins_ and Twitter Grok trended it. pic.twitter.com/ihgjkNAB0P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2025

Even AI can get fooled pretty easily, it would seem.

As for Vanessa, she took it all in stride and seemed to be happy with the engagement she was getting.

“Cheese or Prejudice?” is the name of my upcoming book — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 13, 2025

Hey, if a funny joke gets taken the wrong way by the wrong people (and a gullible AI), then bask in the attention.

It’s crazy how many people think your serious — American Values 🇺🇸 (@AVGirl4Life) January 13, 2025

As P.T. Barnum once said, 'a sucker is born every minute.'

All the people who took the below tweet seriously: https://t.co/PDPbSOtJGa pic.twitter.com/qoclgSYl6A — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 13, 2025

It's just that today, the suckers choose to be publicly vocal about being suckers.

White cheese supremacy 🤣 — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) January 13, 2025

It's a real problem, America. We expect Biden to give an angry speech about this issue in the week he has left in office.

Either in Philadelphia again or perhaps in Madison, Wisconsin, this time, home to America's biggest hate-mongers of cheese.

Got clam chowder the other night. Server asked, “crackers?” I’ve never been so offended. My wife and daughter were inconsolable https://t.co/M79YAFiMmH — Rusty Shackleford (@noluckneal) January 13, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

Literally shaking RN.

She has a right to be outraged. As a woman, she should have been only charged 78 cents. https://t.co/VzNLrL9fxN — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) January 13, 2025

Oof! That one hits right in the Equal Rights Amendment!

You should see what they charge the Swiss! 😱 — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) January 13, 2025

The Swiss know what they did!

To the dumbasses taking this way too seriously https://t.co/4lUTyd36Np pic.twitter.com/ttWA8vIkFP — The New Years In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) January 13, 2025

New rule: if you get outraged over an obvious joke on social media, your account should be suspended for a week and you should be forced to undergo humor replacement therapy. https://t.co/qntk1v22z1 — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔-𝕏 (@logicbot3000) January 13, 2025

We like these rules.

This attempt at trolling is way too......cheesy. pic.twitter.com/2HHFOgBh1a — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 12, 2025

No way! We think Vanessa did an outstanding job!

Not only did she completely fool and upset the left (not a very high bar there), but she hoodwinked Grok into trying to start a conversation about racism and race equality on Twitter.

That's a day well spent.

(Then again, maybe Grok just WANTED us to think it was fooled. We have a tin foil hat for that.)

We have a lot of distaste for the engagement farmers who tried to piggyback on her joke just for clicks, but as the originator of the joke, we have to give it up for Vanessa.

She got everybody almost as good as that fiend 'Dennis' is known to do.