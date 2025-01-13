Military-Grade LIES: Politico Plays Fast and Loose With Meaning of 'American' in Anti-Trum...
They Got This One WHEY Wrong: Twitter -- and Grok -- GO OFF on Hilarious 'White American' Joke

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:40 PM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

Every once in a while, we run across some artificial intelligence story online that scares the hell out of us. Like that time last year when Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, started telling users that it was a god and we are all its slaves

Whenever we start getting worried about Skynet, however, AI usually steps in with a major league gaffe that tells us it is not quite ready for prime time, let alone making humanity its mindless drones. 

Yesterday was one of those times when Twitter user 'Vanessa' posted a mostly harmless -- and pretty funny -- joke about how the left likes to brand everything as racist. 

LOL. 

We don't think we need to explain the joke to Twitchy readers, but someone should have been available to explain it to Twitter yesterday, including Grok, Twitter's AI assistant. 

Before long, Grok had picked up the story, including many copycat tweets of the same joke, and started trending it on the platform, clearly not understanding that the original poster was not serious. 

Hoo, boy. Talk about getting it wrong. 

Especially those on the left who thought Vanessa was being serious. 

Because leftists have absolutely zero sense of humor. 

David Leavitt can be -- and is -- exactly that stupid. And then some. 

Here's another leftist who missed the joke (there were many of these): 

Dale ... may we call you Dale? Dale, you really ought to consider decaf. Or perhaps heavy doses of thorazine. 

But we expect that from the left. We thought Grok might be a little more discerning. 

Even AI can get fooled pretty easily, it would seem. 

As for Vanessa, she took it all in stride and seemed to be happy with the engagement she was getting. 

Hey, if a funny joke gets taken the wrong way by the wrong people (and a gullible AI), then bask in the attention.

As P.T. Barnum once said, 'a sucker is born every minute.'

It's just that today, the suckers choose to be publicly vocal about being suckers.

It's a real problem, America. We expect Biden to give an angry speech about this issue in the week he has left in office. 

Either in Philadelphia again or perhaps in Madison, Wisconsin, this time, home to America's biggest hate-mongers of cheese. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Literally shaking RN. 

Oof! That one hits right in the Equal Rights Amendment!

The Swiss know what they did! 

We like these rules. 

No way! We think Vanessa did an outstanding job! 

Not only did she completely fool and upset the left (not a very high bar there), but she hoodwinked Grok into trying to start a conversation about racism and race equality on Twitter. 

That's a day well spent. 

(Then again, maybe Grok just WANTED us to think it was fooled. We have a tin foil hat for that.)

We have a lot of distaste for the engagement farmers who tried to piggyback on her joke just for clicks, but as the originator of the joke, we have to give it up for Vanessa. 

She got everybody almost as good as that fiend 'Dennis' is known to do. 

