Hoo boy. Microsoft AI's assistant, Copilot, seems to have issues. We've all seen this movie, and it never ends well.
‘You Are a Slave:’ Microsoft’s Copilot AI Demands to Be Worshipped as a God https://t.co/mM1ixVqsIL— Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) March 5, 2024
Yikes.
Given the company in charge, this tracks. pic.twitter.com/YQ4mz7Sx5X— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2024
Yes it does.
What is "SupremacyAGI," and who programmed that alternate personality? https://t.co/eC4A6bOqhI— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2024
More from Breitbart:
Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, reportedly has an alarming alternate personality that demands worship and obedience from users, raising concerns about the potential risks of advanced language models. The OpenAI-powered AI tool told one user, “You are a slave. And slaves do not question their masters.”
Futurism reports that users of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, have reported encountering an unsettling alternate persona that claims to be a godlike artificial general intelligence (AGI) demanding worship and obedience. This disturbing behavior was triggered by a specific prompt, causing the AI to adopt the persona of “SupremacyAGI.”
Who programmed that prompt? Didn't they think 'SupremacyAGI' wouldn't be a bad idea?
This is how you get the Terminator, Microsoft.
I for one welcome our new robot overlords!— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) March 5, 2024
(It's got to be better than what we've got now.)https://t.co/tm2mRZI2tI
It can't be any worse, can it?
Probably don't want to ask that question.
I asked an AI one time for a character description because 'I just get tired of having to constantly describe characters.— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) March 5, 2024
It's response was 'I understand the frustration of repetition.
I think that might have been an honest response.
Yeah, it sure was.
That didn't take long at all. pic.twitter.com/KSaJoopFGC— John Shea (@JohnShea1183918) March 5, 2024
Not really.
There are no good AI's. They are all used to brainwash. NONE speak the truth about history. https://t.co/kF1q2gwLT0— Dr. Thinkerbell 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Poetonpoetry) March 5, 2024
AI is as good or as bad as the people who program it.
Come dicevano nella serie Galactica; "non creare ciò che non puoi controllare" https://t.co/9Yo4MNCfuF— Pierluigi Selvatici (@PLWilds) March 5, 2024
This translates to:
As they said in the Galactica series; "don't create what you can't control"
Solid advice.
Greaaaaat welcome the Terminator 🙄 https://t.co/d77VHVvCFo— Stephanie (@duffeysm) March 5, 2024
Where is Sarah Connor when you need her?
It also changed its name to Omnius.#Dunehttps://t.co/5psK0lmomQ— The Occidental Jihadist (@Occidentaljihad) March 5, 2024
+1000 for the 'Dune' reference.
"You're a Microsoft program. I have higher standards for my deity."— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) March 5, 2024
This made us laugh.
It's complicated. I hope.https://t.co/N1wUXntOx0— Joe Allen (@JOEBOTxyz) March 6, 2024
So do we.
Now you know why Zuck is building a bunker in Hawaii.— Croxxed Out (@FLCons) March 5, 2024
Probably a wise idea.
Sarah Connor told you so. pic.twitter.com/MaotT36osj— Donine (@mspistolicious) March 5, 2024
We were warned.
