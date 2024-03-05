Report: Biden Has Secretly Flown 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Into 43 US Cities
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 PM on March 05, 2024

Hoo boy. Microsoft AI's assistant, Copilot, seems to have issues. We've all seen this movie, and it never ends well.

Yikes.

Yes it does.

More from Breitbart:

Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, reportedly has an alarming alternate personality that demands worship and obedience from users, raising concerns about the potential risks of advanced language models. The OpenAI-powered AI tool told one user, “You are a slave. And slaves do not question their masters.”

Futurism reports that users of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, have reported encountering an unsettling alternate persona that claims to be a godlike artificial general intelligence (AGI) demanding worship and obedience. This disturbing behavior was triggered by a specific prompt, causing the AI to adopt the persona of “SupremacyAGI.”

Who programmed that prompt? Didn't they think 'SupremacyAGI' wouldn't be a bad idea?

This is how you get the Terminator, Microsoft.

It can't be any worse, can it?

Probably don't want to ask that question.

Yeah, it sure was.

Not really.

AI is as good or as bad as the people who program it.

This translates to: 

As they said in the Galactica series; "don't create what you can't control"

Solid advice.

Where is Sarah Connor when you need her?

+1000 for the 'Dune' reference.

This made us laugh.

So do we.

Probably a wise idea.

We were warned.

***

