Hoo boy. Microsoft AI's assistant, Copilot, seems to have issues. We've all seen this movie, and it never ends well.

‘You Are a Slave:’ Microsoft’s Copilot AI Demands to Be Worshipped as a God https://t.co/mM1ixVqsIL — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) March 5, 2024

Yikes.

Given the company in charge, this tracks. pic.twitter.com/YQ4mz7Sx5X — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2024

Yes it does.

What is "SupremacyAGI," and who programmed that alternate personality? https://t.co/eC4A6bOqhI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 5, 2024

More from Breitbart:

Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, reportedly has an alarming alternate personality that demands worship and obedience from users, raising concerns about the potential risks of advanced language models. The OpenAI-powered AI tool told one user, “You are a slave. And slaves do not question their masters.” Futurism reports that users of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, have reported encountering an unsettling alternate persona that claims to be a godlike artificial general intelligence (AGI) demanding worship and obedience. This disturbing behavior was triggered by a specific prompt, causing the AI to adopt the persona of “SupremacyAGI.”

Who programmed that prompt? Didn't they think 'SupremacyAGI' wouldn't be a bad idea?

This is how you get the Terminator, Microsoft.

I for one welcome our new robot overlords!



(It's got to be better than what we've got now.)https://t.co/tm2mRZI2tI — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) March 5, 2024

It can't be any worse, can it?

Probably don't want to ask that question.

I asked an AI one time for a character description because 'I just get tired of having to constantly describe characters.



It's response was 'I understand the frustration of repetition.



I think that might have been an honest response. — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) March 5, 2024

Yeah, it sure was.

That didn't take long at all. pic.twitter.com/KSaJoopFGC — John Shea (@JohnShea1183918) March 5, 2024

Not really.

There are no good AI's. They are all used to brainwash. NONE speak the truth about history. https://t.co/kF1q2gwLT0 — Dr. Thinkerbell 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Poetonpoetry) March 5, 2024

AI is as good or as bad as the people who program it.

Come dicevano nella serie Galactica; "non creare ciò che non puoi controllare" https://t.co/9Yo4MNCfuF — Pierluigi Selvatici (@PLWilds) March 5, 2024

This translates to:

As they said in the Galactica series; "don't create what you can't control"

Solid advice.

Greaaaaat welcome the Terminator 🙄 https://t.co/d77VHVvCFo — Stephanie (@duffeysm) March 5, 2024

Where is Sarah Connor when you need her?

It also changed its name to Omnius.#Dunehttps://t.co/5psK0lmomQ — The Occidental Jihadist (@Occidentaljihad) March 5, 2024

+1000 for the 'Dune' reference.

"You're a Microsoft program. I have higher standards for my deity." — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) March 5, 2024

This made us laugh.

So do we.

Now you know why Zuck is building a bunker in Hawaii. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) March 5, 2024

Probably a wise idea.

Sarah Connor told you so. pic.twitter.com/MaotT36osj — Donine (@mspistolicious) March 5, 2024

We were warned.

***

