Seems Insurrection-y: DC Protesters Pull Out the Left's Greatest Hits in Denying Trump's Win

Donald J. Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States is just a little more than two weeks away and we are really hoping it goes a lot more peacefully than the last time he was sworn in. That may be wishful thinking, however. While the dead legacy media would love to pretend it never happened, our Twitchy Wayback Machine does go back to Jan. 20, 2017. The anti-Trumpers set much of the city on fire in protest and even tried to set a Trump supporter on fire.
Nice people, right?
Our hopes for a calm Inauguration Day were dashed a little more yesterday when a crowd of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. to demand that Congress not allow Trump to take office.
Seems pretty insurrection-y, doesn't it? Watch:
Protesters in DC have assembled and are saying Congress should not certify Trump as president.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025
So much for Democrats accepting the results of elections.pic.twitter.com/1Msx623QN1
Honestly, they brought out so many of the left's failed, false narratives in this clip that we thought it might be an SNL sketch ... if that show was still funny. And the main speaker in the clip, Clifton Freeman Cash, IS a stand-up comedian (or at least he calls himself one, though we've never heard of him), but he was serious in everything he said here.
The 'Lock Him Up' chants, the 14th Amendment (even though Trump was never charged with anything close to insurrection, let alone convicted), that the Democrats did nothing wrong in this election, election denialism, and what would a leftist protest be without screaming about 'Russia, Russia, Russia'?
They just never get tired of playing the same old warped and scratched-up record, do they?
https://t.co/MnYSztDRh9 pic.twitter.com/e6LvsO8QMk— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 4, 2025
Arrest and prosecute each one as an insurrectionist.— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 3, 2025
Those are the rules that Democrats have wanted to play by for the past four years, aren't they? They shouldn't be surprised if Republicans want to play by the same rules (except we all know that Trump will not have any of these people arrested unless they become violent).
Wait.....Democrats not accepting the results of an election?!!!— Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) January 4, 2025
By their own admission, this is treasonous, a threat to democracy & an insurrection! https://t.co/phzWkQXJ59
The left loved sowing season. Somehow, we don't think that they will enjoy reaping season nearly as much.
Klan rally. https://t.co/8NNN7mmBPm— Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) January 4, 2025
Look at these white supremacists trying to stop the election certification... bc there's no other people in that group besides white liberals pic.twitter.com/4BX9lZDqHG— DaRay🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 (@DaRay38) January 4, 2025
That small crowd does look rather ... ahem ... monochromatic, doesn't it?
Not to mention old. Maybe they just don't want to have to share a nursing home with 'handsy and sniffy' Joe Biden when he finally gets the boot from the White House.
These people are such clowns. Russia Collusion 2.0 It really is embarrassing how many people at this point lack the ability of cognitive reasoning. https://t.co/HRQ9UqJ4PX— Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) January 4, 2025
It is the leftist way. Why take personal responsibility for your failures when you can just blame some imaginary external force? That's MUCH easier.
Democrats: @realDonaldTrump is a threat to democracy and an election denier.— Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) January 3, 2025
Also democrats: 👇 https://t.co/ja1fVNpV0m
Projection is also the leftist way.
Because, democracy pic.twitter.com/4an5dGjQ1b— PNW_Recondo (@PNW_Recondo) January 4, 2025
Funny how the self-described 'defenders of democracy' only accept elections when they go their way, isn't it?
I’m not sure this sign is sending the message that “We’re fighting fascism” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fJV9ciUFBT— Voice of Freedom (@ColAndersmit) January 4, 2025
HA. The left isn't really any great shakes at self-awareness either.
But…but…Jeffries just said Democrats aren’t election deniers. pic.twitter.com/Z15fhomk7I— MissBeck71 🍊🇺🇸✝️ Trump2024 (@MissBeck12) January 4, 2025
It hasn't been a great week for Jeffries. And that's not even counting his unfortunate comparison with Eric Swalwell.
January 3, 2025
Here's a little secret: they always were.
January 4, 2025
LOL. That was too funny not to include.
I'm sorry, did they pull ppl from homeless camps or are these democrats a special kind of fugly?👇🏾👇🏾😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8jIIHXOZ2d— DaRay🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 (@DaRay38) January 4, 2025
Decorum prohibits us from answering that question. (But it's the second one.)
What happened to “the rule of law”? Oh that’s right, it only applies when it’s to their benefit. Complete hypocrisy.— #boycottdisney (@boycottdisney51) January 3, 2025
You know the saying: If the Democrats didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.
These people can bray their tired and disproven accusations all they want though. Trump WILL still be inaugurated and become the 47th President on January 20.
Let's just hope that if these people decide to make a return appearance in Washington on Inauguration Day, they leave their Molotov cocktails at home.
