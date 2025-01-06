'Now Do Biden & Murderers': Serial Slimeball Adam Schiff Whines About Potential Trump Pardons

Today Democrats like Adam Schiff are again making it clear that January 6th has become one of their favorite holidays, even though the November election proved that most voters had more important priorities:

Today, there will be no officers maced by rioters or crushed in the doors of this hallowed institution, no offices desecrated or windows smashed by insurrectionists. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 6, 2025

Can a place where Adam Schiff works really be considered a "hallowed institution"? Schiff is the kind of politician the Founders warned about and yet we get this kind of thing from one of the newest senators:

We will carry on the cherished legacy of our Founders. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 6, 2025

That's enough to make the Founders roll over in their graves.

Next up, Schiff, who said nothing about the thousands of commutations and pardons Biden's issuing on his way out the door, is very concerned about what Trump might do after taking office:

If Donald Trump starts his new administration by pardoning insurrectionists, he'd be beginning this term just as he ended his last:



Celebrating violence against our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Us3mb8WL2g — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 5, 2025

Take all the seats, Adam.

And Schiff said nothing after Biden did things like this:

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences for 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole, before he hands power to President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Biden's move will frustrate Trump's plan to expand executions. Unlike executive orders, clemency decisions cannot be reversed by a president's successor, although the death penalty can be sought more aggressively in future cases.

Biden showed mercy to pedophiles and murderers, but the possibility of Trump pardoning some people who trespassed on January 6th makes Schiff hyperventilate.

It’s just the middle finger you deserve. https://t.co/GTJZmGNGj1 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 6, 2025

Now do Biden and murderers and terrorist https://t.co/JpVKcVTj16 — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) January 6, 2025

Joe Biden just gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros. Pound sand. https://t.co/HAMwUprU12 — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) January 6, 2025

The current president just granted clemency and pardoned people way worse than 99% of the so called “insurrectionists”. Sad how badly you want good people to rot in prison because they walked into the capitol building. Seriously, go to hell https://t.co/U3MheuNyDg — Brian Schaler (@brian_schaler) January 6, 2025

Schiff is the worst, and it's too bad that the majority of California voters thought that was enough to earn a promotion.