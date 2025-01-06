'Now Do Biden & Murderers': Serial Slimeball Adam Schiff Whines About Potential Trump Pardons

'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age...
Doug P.  |  10:44 AM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today Democrats like Adam Schiff are again making it clear that January 6th has become one of their favorite holidays, even though the November election proved that most voters had more important priorities:

Can a place where Adam Schiff works really be considered a "hallowed institution"? Schiff is the kind of politician the Founders warned about and yet we get this kind of thing from one of the newest senators:

That's enough to make the Founders roll over in their graves.

Next up, Schiff, who said nothing about the thousands of commutations and pardons Biden's issuing on his way out the door, is very concerned about what Trump might do after taking office:

Take all the seats, Adam. 

And Schiff said nothing after Biden did things like this:

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences for 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole, before he hands power to President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Biden's move will frustrate Trump's plan to expand executions. Unlike executive orders, clemency decisions cannot be reversed by a president's successor, although the death penalty can be sought more aggressively in future cases.

Biden showed mercy to pedophiles and murderers, but the possibility of Trump pardoning some people who trespassed on January 6th makes Schiff hyperventilate. 

Schiff is the worst, and it's too bad that the majority of California voters thought that was enough to earn a promotion.

