The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of the United States

In a couple of days, Christians across the world will celebrate the birth of a child. While this child, for people of faith, certainly was a pretty special one, you don't have to be a Christian to know that all children are a gift to humanity.

But at the highest level of American politics, we have seen two strikingly different approaches to recognizing this gift.

On the one hand, there is (alleged) President Joe Biden, who chose to celebrate the upcoming birth of Christ by commuting the sentences of 37 of 40 federal death row inmates, several of whom were child murderers. This comes as no surprise from the party that celebrates abortion and says that trafficked children are 'not their problem.'

You honestly have to wonder if there is any saving the Democrat Party at this point.

Thankfully, on the other hand, there is President-elect Donald Trump, who spoke out again about protecting children and celebrating them for who they are, not who the gender cult wants them to be. At the recent Americafest in Arizona, an event held by Turning Point USA, Trump delivered powerful remarks about ending the harm that transgenderism is doing to America's children.

Watch:

TRUMP: “We’re going to stop the transgender lunacy. I will sign executive orders to end child s*xual m*tilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools. We will keep men our of women’s sports!”



“It will be the official policy of the United States… pic.twitter.com/Lb7hP2wG58 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 22, 2024

The full last sentence of the tweet and Trump's remarks are as follows:

“It will be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only 2 genders, male and female.”

Ending child sexual mutilation (which is all 'gender-affirming care' is), keeping men out of women's sports, and declaring that America believes in science by stating a policy that only two sexes/genders exist: male and female.

This is not the first time Trump has promised to enact these policies, but we think it is the first time he has done so since he was elected, certainly the first time he has said it so forcefully and definitively.

Sorry, 'they/thems' and 'xe/xirs.' America under Trump will no longer cater to your delusions.

President Trump - bringing SANITY back to America one Executive Order at a time. — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) December 22, 2024

We're not the biggest fans of governing by executive order, but until Congress can get off its butt and enact legislation banning the horrific practices of the gender cult, Trump's signed orders will have to do.

If he never does anything else, this will be his greatest achievement. The madness must stop. https://t.co/IQHqXC1MYi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 22, 2024

We're sure that Trump will achieve many more victories, but James Woods is correct. It is madness and bringing it to an immediate end is long past due.

Finally, we have a president who will take that action.

it is vital for the future of Western civilization that we end the WokeMindVirus Transgender bullsh*t. I believe this is the edge of the stage at which reversing the damage is possible. it might even be too late no matter what we do. ☹️ https://t.co/1pXGNuiIfW — 3CHO (@echoreflection) December 23, 2024

This writer has written often about how the trans issue is not just a political or cultural disagreement, it is a civilizational struggle. No society or civilization that embraces such insanity can ever survive.

We don't believe it's too late, but fixing the damage will take a generation if not longer. That's all the more reason that Trump is right to make this a Day One priority and action for his administration.

Don't let the door hit ya'. And don't come back. Ever.

We're sure there will be a great deal of screeching from leftist parents who suffer Munchausen by proxy and take it out on their children.

Well, guess what? We don't care.

Dear woke parents... 👇 pic.twitter.com/cxjtkvNr0F — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) December 22, 2024

It IS abuse. Nothing more. And these mentally disturbed parents (and the wicked doctors and therapists who enable them) won't be able to get away with it anymore.

How did it get to the point, where the president-elect as a part of his first immediate policy has to stop child mutilation.



How is this even a thing? 🤔 — CryptoMarshal.Monty (@CryptoMarshal7) December 22, 2024

That's a question that is worthy of discussion. And we're happy to have that discussion.

But first things first. Put an end to it. Then we can ask how we got here.

Haters will say this is transphobic when in reality it’s simply reinforcing basic science https://t.co/UrUx81T0zC — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) December 23, 2024

Trump brings science back to government. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 22, 2024

We've missed having it around.

Make America Sane Again https://t.co/iH0bNMyNwZ — Swifties for Trump 🗑️🐿️ (@trumpswiftie) December 22, 2024

We've missed having that around too.

This is a huge WIN! https://t.co/ikbTL5GXDw — Grace Clayson (@Grace_Clayson23) December 23, 2024

YUGE, even.

And we've got some bad news for the journos as well, who have been screaming about Trump becoming a dictator. Well, if this is what Trump being a 'Dictator on Day One' means, then we're all for it.