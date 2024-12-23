Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY...
The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of the United States

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a couple of days, Christians across the world will celebrate the birth of a child. While this child, for people of faith, certainly was a pretty special one, you don't have to be a Christian to know that all children are a gift to humanity. 

But at the highest level of American politics, we have seen two strikingly different approaches to recognizing this gift. 

On the one hand, there is (alleged) President Joe Biden, who chose to celebrate the upcoming birth of Christ by commuting the sentences of 37 of 40 federal death row inmates, several of whom were child murderers. This comes as no surprise from the party that celebrates abortion and says that trafficked children are 'not their problem.'

You honestly have to wonder if there is any saving the Democrat Party at this point.

Thankfully, on the other hand, there is President-elect Donald Trump, who spoke out again about protecting children and celebrating them for who they are, not who the gender cult wants them to be. At the recent Americafest in Arizona, an event held by Turning Point USA, Trump delivered powerful remarks about ending the harm that transgenderism is doing to America's children.

Watch:

The full last sentence of the tweet and Trump's remarks are as follows: 

“It will be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only 2 genders, male and female.”

Ending child sexual mutilation (which is all 'gender-affirming care' is), keeping men out of women's sports, and declaring that America believes in science by stating a policy that only two sexes/genders exist: male and female. 

This is not the first time Trump has promised to enact these policies, but we think it is the first time he has done so since he was elected, certainly the first time he has said it so forcefully and definitively. 

Sorry, 'they/thems' and 'xe/xirs.' America under Trump will no longer cater to your delusions. 

We're not the biggest fans of governing by executive order, but until Congress can get off its butt and enact legislation banning the horrific practices of the gender cult, Trump's signed orders will have to do. 

We're sure that Trump will achieve many more victories, but James Woods is correct. It is madness and bringing it to an immediate end is long past due. 

Finally, we have a president who will take that action. 

This writer has written often about how the trans issue is not just a political or cultural disagreement, it is a civilizational struggle. No society or civilization that embraces such insanity can ever survive. 

We don't believe it's too late, but fixing the damage will take a generation if not longer. That's all the more reason that Trump is right to make this a Day One priority and action for his administration. 

Don't let the door hit ya'. And don't come back. Ever. 

We're sure there will be a great deal of screeching from leftist parents who suffer Munchausen by proxy and take it out on their children. 

Well, guess what? We don't care. 

It IS abuse. Nothing more. And these mentally disturbed parents (and the wicked doctors and therapists who enable them) won't be able to get away with it anymore. 

That's a question that is worthy of discussion. And we're happy to have that discussion. 

But first things first. Put an end to it. Then we can ask how we got here. 

We've missed having it around. 

We've missed having that around too. 

YUGE, even. 

And we've got some bad news for the journos as well, who have been screaming about Trump becoming a dictator. Well, if this is what Trump being a 'Dictator on Day One' means, then we're all for it.

