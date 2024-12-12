Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation

Ooh, That's Gotta' Sting! CNN Reports Huge Support Numbers for Trump's Transition and...


Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:20 AM on December 12, 2024
Meme

As Americans, we've become accustomed to politicians lying right to our faces, no matter how large or small the issue. Recent failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz practically told a new one every single day about his own personal history.

The only truly surprising thing about their lies is how bad they are at it. You would think that people who lie for a living would be a bit more accomplished, but no. Most politicians are about as good at their prevarications as Jon Lovitz's famous SNL character from the '80s, Tommy Flanagan. 

But as Donald Trump's second term in office approaches, some of the lies are getting pretty funny. Yesterday, Trump impeachment architect and J6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin took to the floor of the House to hilariously claim that he represents ALL Americans, regardless of political party. Watch: 

If Raskin was using his time on the floor to unofficially announce his new career as a stand-up comedian, this was a pretty good debut. But as one of the most partisan members of the House who has made a career of demonizing everyone across the aisle, elected official or average American, it was a monumental fail. 

This is the same Jamie Raskin, as a reminder, who called everyone in the MAGA movement a fascist in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election

Needless to say, no one was buying what Raskin was selling. 

Are you sensing a trend in the replies yet? And it is true that Raskin was promising an 'insurrection' from Democrats to prevent Trump from taking office

Honestly, the American people deserve a better caliber of liars in our elected officials. This was amateur hour from Raskin.

No one was holding back in their contempt for Raskin's obvious hogwash. 

The members of the corrupt J6 Committee -- which hid and destroyed evidence -- are terrified of what incoming AG Pam Bondi might do to make them answer for their crimes

Oh, he talked about it a lot more recently than last February. Raskin was saying such things all the way through October.

Call us cynical, but we don't think this person is referring to a 'Bachelor of Science' degree here (Raskin has a BA, not a BS, in any event). 

And not just Republican politicians, but Republican voters, which is a disgrace. Raskin is just backtracking now because he is scared of accountability. 

He should be.

We can only hope Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon immediately open a J6 Committee investigation. Otherwise, people like Raskin will just do it again at their next opportunity. 

As unlikely as it might be, seeing Raskin, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Adam Schiff in jumpsuit orange would be a beautiful sight. 

It IS funny. Just not 'Ha, Ha' funny. 

Whoa, there's a blast from the past. Yes, back in 2013, as a Maryland State Senator, Raskin was caught playing chess on his computer during testimony about taking guns away from Marylanders

For someone who claims to represent 'all Americans,' Raskin is one of the most vocal representatives about taking away our Second Amendment rights. 

Yes, it is a crock of ... well, what he said. 

Raskin isn't a chameleon, though. He'd like to be one, that's for sure. 

But he is so bad at this, we can all see his true colors. And they are ugly.

Tags: DEMOCRATS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JAMIE RASKIN LIAR POLITICS REPUBLICANS

