Nobody's Buyin': It Jamie Raskin Claims He Serves All Americans, Doesn't Care About Party Affiliation

As Americans, we've become accustomed to politicians lying right to our faces, no matter how large or small the issue. Recent failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz practically told a new one every single day about his own personal history.

Advertisement

The only truly surprising thing about their lies is how bad they are at it. You would think that people who lie for a living would be a bit more accomplished, but no. Most politicians are about as good at their prevarications as Jon Lovitz's famous SNL character from the '80s, Tommy Flanagan.

But as Donald Trump's second term in office approaches, some of the lies are getting pretty funny. Yesterday, Trump impeachment architect and J6 Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin took to the floor of the House to hilariously claim that he represents ALL Americans, regardless of political party. Watch:

Elected officials may enter office with an R, D or I next to our names, but once we swear an oath, we serve everyone, regardless of party, and we protect the rights of all under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.



Our party is just a "part," and we serve all the people. pic.twitter.com/EfXnwQU9vG — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) December 11, 2024

If Raskin was using his time on the floor to unofficially announce his new career as a stand-up comedian, this was a pretty good debut. But as one of the most partisan members of the House who has made a career of demonizing everyone across the aisle, elected official or average American, it was a monumental fail.

This is the same Jamie Raskin, as a reminder, who called everyone in the MAGA movement a fascist in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election.

Needless to say, no one was buying what Raskin was selling.

Cut the BS, you only serve your party! — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) December 12, 2024

The worst cringe on social media today. This assh*le called for civil war not so long ago. https://t.co/kyms5bMVp5 — Garbage Malleus (@malleus_returns) December 12, 2024

Are you sensing a trend in the replies yet? And it is true that Raskin was promising an 'insurrection' from Democrats to prevent Trump from taking office.

Honestly, the American people deserve a better caliber of liars in our elected officials. This was amateur hour from Raskin.

No one was holding back in their contempt for Raskin's obvious hogwash.

You're full of 💩💩💩! You don't represent anything I believe that is good & just. You are a proven liar! A J6 committee parasite! A DEMONrat who follows the way of the evil deep state! https://t.co/cjmjN8azuK — HarleyD2015EGU (@RD2015Glide) December 12, 2024

You are a joke Mr raskin! You only serve yourself and you know it! 👇 https://t.co/akhmiFnXZY — Paul Radlund (@PRadlund) December 12, 2024

No, it was your party that ran the J6 investigation, spanky.



Have you met Pam Bondi? https://t.co/oIlYojJSi3 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 12, 2024

The members of the corrupt J6 Committee -- which hid and destroyed evidence -- are terrified of what incoming AG Pam Bondi might do to make them answer for their crimes.

Why did you talk about not certifying the results of the election in February then? https://t.co/J8MIxiDNIa — calgal (@caleighgilden) December 11, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, he talked about it a lot more recently than last February. Raskin was saying such things all the way through October.

You should have a BS next to your name https://t.co/CGNwb7cFiD — BonfireDesigns (@BonfireDesigns2) December 12, 2024

Call us cynical, but we don't think this person is referring to a 'Bachelor of Science' degree here (Raskin has a BA, not a BS, in any event).

What a liar, we have seen nothing but you targeting republicans for the last 4 years. https://t.co/QuQ0koqpF8 — Helen Overton (@manxie017) December 12, 2024

And not just Republican politicians, but Republican voters, which is a disgrace. Raskin is just backtracking now because he is scared of accountability.

He should be.

Tick tock, Ratkin. Justice is coming for ALL of you 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/K4BXvlWwt2 — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) December 11, 2024

We can only hope Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon immediately open a J6 Committee investigation. Otherwise, people like Raskin will just do it again at their next opportunity.

Then why did you break it? Don’t worry. We have a spot for you. pic.twitter.com/Uk4oRaEvZe — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) December 11, 2024

As unlikely as it might be, seeing Raskin, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Adam Schiff in jumpsuit orange would be a beautiful sight.

Isn't it funny how they start talking like this the minute they are not in power! Where was this representation when they were calling Republicans Deplorables,Garbage, Insurrectionists,Nazis? What about just recently claiming he & others had a plan to overthrow Trump if elected? https://t.co/v516c0ui9p — belenda gramacki aka mowmowkitty (@wannabedead) December 12, 2024

Advertisement

It IS funny. Just not 'Ha, Ha' funny.

Nothing beats ignoring citizen testimony during a hearing so you can play chess on your computer as a state Senator. pic.twitter.com/uzmA3GVWer — John Bolgiano (@bolgiano_john) December 11, 2024

Whoa, there's a blast from the past. Yes, back in 2013, as a Maryland State Senator, Raskin was caught playing chess on his computer during testimony about taking guns away from Marylanders.

For someone who claims to represent 'all Americans,' Raskin is one of the most vocal representatives about taking away our Second Amendment rights.

What an amazing crock of bullsh*t from one of the most partisan democrats ever to hold office as a member of the US House of Representatives. Seems he's quite the chameleon. https://t.co/e5UU42Eret — Maat (@Maat93489673) December 12, 2024

Yes, it is a crock of ... well, what he said.

Raskin isn't a chameleon, though. He'd like to be one, that's for sure.

But he is so bad at this, we can all see his true colors. And they are ugly.